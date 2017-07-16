LAIKA Studios celebrates San Diego Pride

That's cool. 'Kubo' was the best animated movie from 2016 imo Reply

Easily. I liked Moana, Zootopia and a handful of others, but Kubo was just so unique and interesting looking. It was a dark, dramatic and engaging story as well. There were a few things I thought didn't pan out as well as they could, but I genuinely appreciate the risks Kubo (and Laika in general) is willing to take. Reply

Kubo deserved so much better. Reply

That's great! I really loved Coraline. Reply

I love LAIKA. It seems like the coolest place to work too. Reply

I remember reading on Twitter that their movies almost never break even and they are finnacing their work because of Nike Reply

That's so upsetting... You can really tell the love that they put into their movies. Didn't Paranorman do fairly well in the box office, though? Reply

Yup, I'm getting more and more tired of CGI, that's why I'm more into TV-animation, LAIKA is a breath of a fresh air

ParaNorman made 107M with the budget of 60M, I don't remember the formula of counting the revenue though Reply

Usually the formula is double the budget to break even. Reply

that's terrible to hear!! audiences today are idiots... i'm so glad there even IS a large stop motion animation production company. i'd be so sad if they ever stopped making projects. Reply

I love their movies, except Box Trolls. I tried but couldn't finish it. Hope they continue to have great success.



I remember a few people being shocked in ParaNorman when it was revealed Mitch was gay. This was also at a movie theater in Savannah, GA but it was only a few people in the audience, everyone else didn't seem to care. Reply

I was more happy shocked. :P Reply

iirc box trolls was getting good reviews and there was like a big line at the theater to see it so I thought it would be good, I ended up taking my friend and we both hatedddd it lol I was embarrassed because it was my idea to see it Reply

box trolls just sucks and no one loved paranorman more than me, as i lounge in my zombiehead slippers as i type. but chris butler wrote the screenplay for that and kubo and some no1currs wrote box trolls so i guess i'm more of a chris butler fan than anything else. Reply

Cute Reply

Urgh, hopefully in ten years y'all have corrected some of the political mess and I'll be allowed to visit again, because some things of the usa are fun/interesting enough for a holiday.



I mean I've been to that quarter!Urgh, hopefully in ten years y'all have corrected some of the political mess and I'll be allowed to visit again, because some things of the usa are fun/interesting enough for a holiday.I mean #PRIDE Reply

Cool now include lgbt characters in your works!

I don't know anything about their studio so ignore the above part I they've done this already. Reply

The guy who holds the pride flag is gay, like, gay-gay, not Disney's Beauty And The Beast gay Reply

What are you shaking your bubble head at? Reply

don't get snippy at me when you're the one the assumed wrong and made an ass of yourself. Reply

Lol what a capital letter MORON you are.

I beat you to this, seeing as clearly stated this in my original comment. It's not uncommon for these Hollywood studios to talk the talk and not walk the walk. And unlike most internet folks I stated in my comment that I haven't seen any of their movies so ignore this part blah blah blah. Other users posted the receipts, you just posted your stupidity. Get out of my inbox, thanks.



Edited at 2017-07-16 09:48 pm (UTC)

you say this like this is exactly what you wrote in your original comment when all you did was make an assumption that was quickly proven wrong and showed that you were judging them without knowing the truth. maybe don't say shit without that proof? and maybe don't comment on a site if you're gonna get so up in arms by getting replies to those comments. go shout into the void of twitter with an egg icons. Reply

1-Check out the meaning of the word "disclaimer" which is what I made. We make our judgements based on what we already know and the things presented in the post. This is not a paying job so no I don't have to do an in-depth research before every comment i make.

2- Other replies were welcomed cuz now I know the studio is actually doing something not like the other 99% of Hollywood studio. And even your silly one is water off my back, I don't care for internet fights cuz most times I just can't be bothered.



Anyways this convo is over mate. Reply

you don't care but you sure seem bothered as hell by my very simple "smh" which you could have shrugged off. hopefully this is actually the end, like you keep saying... Reply

have some bread sis Reply

i love their movies Reply

I love Paranorman, I still need to get around to seeing Kubo. No excuses now that it's on Netflix Reply

i'm so super bummed out that i cannot make it! T_____T I'd enjoy the hell out of Pride.



My irl living situation sucks hardcore, the landlord is straight up TRIPPIN' hardcore and obsessing over my goddamn phone I lost in the city (Not sure why it takes long ass time to get my phone's replacement), and is like totally obsessed with me. I CAN'T. I also have to give the benefit of doubt to my white BFF tbh, she's showing ha self lately tbh and prob cos we both are pushing our 30s. I feel like we are about to start drifting apart a little YET I am not too bothered being alone in the city tbh. But hey at least I best stay focused and continue to slay at work, gettin da mad money for a new home for myself, that matters to me. I'm cool.



Sigh, what would I give anything for a night out to dance all the night away? I need to cool it off Reply

well i hope you get some relief! eventually everyone's ignorance shines through, if you can't talk it through than at least you don't take shit from people who are supposed to be your friend. pushing thirty seems perfect to make new friends tbh, i hate everyone i've hung out with since college. Reply

Absolutely love ParaNorman & Coraline! Reply

I would've liked ParaNorman better if Aggie hadn't been treated like "You're just being so extra, like get over it. You're not the only victim." Reply

Laika deserves so much success, I hope their next movie makes bank Reply

i love paranorman <3 Reply

I was at their booth! Loved Kubo. It's amazing what they accomplished with stop-motion claymation. Reply

paranorman and box trolls are so cute. this is awesome! Reply

I like that they include actual LGBT characters unlike disney. It was a big deal to include representation in ParaNorman. Reply

