LAIKA Studios celebrates San Diego Pride
LAIKA Studios is celebrating San Diego Pride at Balboa Park, in addition to holding the LAIKA Experience at the Gaslamp Quarter for Comic-Con.
Source.
LAIKA is proud to support #Pride today and every day. #SDPride x #LAIKAStudios pic.twitter.com/cd70OIYbOa— LAIKA (@LAIKAStudios) July 15, 2017
We’re in Balboa Park right now, excited to support #SDPride all weekend. If you’re in San Diego, stop by to say hello! pic.twitter.com/Cw6aH8oeXO— LAIKA (@LAIKAStudios) July 16, 2017
Source.
ParaNorman made 107M with the budget of 60M, I don't remember the formula of counting the revenue though
I remember a few people being shocked in ParaNorman when it was revealed Mitch was gay. This was also at a movie theater in Savannah, GA but it was only a few people in the audience, everyone else didn't seem to care.
Urgh, hopefully in ten years y'all have corrected some of the political mess and I'll be allowed to visit again, because some things of the usa are fun/interesting enough for a holiday.
I mean #PRIDE
I don't know anything about their studio so ignore the above part I they've done this already.
I beat you to this, seeing as clearly stated this in my original comment. It's not uncommon for these Hollywood studios to talk the talk and not walk the walk. And unlike most internet folks I stated in my comment that I haven't seen any of their movies so ignore this part blah blah blah. Other users posted the receipts, you just posted your stupidity. Get out of my inbox, thanks.
Edited at 2017-07-16 09:48 pm (UTC)
2- Other replies were welcomed cuz now I know the studio is actually doing something not like the other 99% of Hollywood studio. And even your silly one is water off my back, I don't care for internet fights cuz most times I just can't be bothered.
Anyways this convo is over mate.
My irl living situation sucks hardcore, the landlord is straight up TRIPPIN' hardcore and obsessing over my goddamn phone I lost in the city (Not sure why it takes long ass time to get my phone's replacement), and is like totally obsessed with me. I CAN'T. I also have to give the benefit of doubt to my white BFF tbh, she's showing ha self lately tbh and prob cos we both are pushing our 30s. I feel like we are about to start drifting apart a little YET I am not too bothered being alone in the city tbh. But hey at least I best stay focused and continue to slay at work, gettin da mad money for a new home for myself, that matters to me. I'm cool.
Sigh, what would I give anything for a night out to dance all the night away? I need to cool it off
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.