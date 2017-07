a mess. where are the hooks? Reply

i've noticed that's becoming a trend across all genres and it's really annoying Reply

Bless your heart. Reply

Garbage is flawless. I saw them last year in a super small venue and it was like life changing. They are so tight and even BETTER live than their albums. <3 Reply

same, I've wanted to see them live for the longest time and had the chance last year, they're absolutely amazing <3 Reply

Jelly! They have a show near me next month but it's in a stadium and tickets are expensive af. ;_; Reply

go Reply

i don't have money! ;_; Reply

I missed on seeing them for the second time last year. I'm still annoyed with myself. Reply

This is giving me Version 2.0 vibes and I love it, also I'm seeing them next month and I'm so fucking excited! Reply

I love garbage, and always will. Reply

It's pretty good! Reply

i missed on a chance to see them live and i really regret it. hope that blondie tour hits south america as well Reply

What a jam. I'm so glad I've gotten into their music. Reply

Love them so much. <3 Reply

