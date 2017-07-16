Watch Miranda Kerr's Bridal Dress Fitting
Watch @MirandaKerr’s fairy-tale wedding dress fitting: https://t.co/wwsKN0uNo0 pic.twitter.com/WVnsVunlEp— Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) July 16, 2017
Source
ONTD, what did you wear for your wedding? Do you have a fantasy wedding outfit?
I mean, I get that Snapchat bro or that ugly billionaire she fucked with are 100% gold-digging but that doesn't explain Biebs or Bloom lmao
The dress is very old school, like 1950, high neck and long sleeves. The ornamentation on the skirt is pretty but there's something very cold and formal about the dress that doesn't suit her at all. I wonder if the groom is insisting on some kind of religious ceremony and she needs to be covered up for that? I like the front of her headpiece but the part sticking out in the back is weird. The amount she's spending on this could probably fund a small third world country.
I remember Mrs. Sting spent something like $80,000 on her dress (and that was decades ago).
"Kerr even managed to cook her one her husband’s favorite meals, slow-roasted chicken with turmeric and lemon, for their wedding meal. A caterer replicated her menu for the rest of the guests."
http://people.com/style/miranda-kerr-we
"The pair exchanged vows at their Brentwood mansion, with Kerr reportedly serenading her new husband with a '90s classic, Shania Twain's "You're Still the One" after the ceremony."
http://www.harpersbazaar.co.uk/bazaar-b
Edited at 2017-07-17 12:56 am (UTC)
I don't like her dress tho. I have a Pinterest board for my dream wedding w some awesome dresses. I like a mermaid cut and I hate anything strapless
Edited at 2017-07-16 06:55 pm (UTC)
That combined with their apparent abstinence before marriage makes the whole thing seem weird.
I daydream about what my wedding should be like. But then I realize that no one will ever love me.
I don't think you should go into debt or anything for it though
It's like the fairy tale stories where the Prince finds the Princess and they live happily ever after (but no one ever explains the work that has to be done to get to the happily ever after part).
Edited at 2017-07-16 07:01 pm (UTC)
i've got too much titty for this one sadly
That's not a bad idea
A friend told me I wanted a fashion show not a wedding
however I LOVEEEEE that second one it's stunning
These are my 3 current faves from the past few years (they're by Amsale 2014, Monique Lhuillier 2016 and Sachin+Babi 2015, in that order):
Sorry for the editing - I was trying to fix the sizes and I suck at it.
Edited at 2017-07-16 09:05 pm (UTC)