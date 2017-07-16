she could do so much better than that sleazy frat boy but she also fucked with Justin Bieber so 🤦🏻‍♀️ Reply

She has terrible taste in men Reply

forreal Reply

she'll do anything for a paycheck Reply

But also prime Orlando Bloom! I don't understand her taste in men at all.



I mean, I get that Snapchat bro or that ugly billionaire she fucked with are 100% gold-digging but that doesn't explain Biebs or Bloom lmao Reply

bieber, really? whats up w that man? why so many girls fall over his basic ass? Reply

At least this time she didn't have to fuck anyone before they signed papers she would be getting XXXXXXXXX amount of money just for showing up. Reply

This. She has a trash personality inside such a beautiful wrapper. I acknowledge she's pretty, but a terrible person.



The dress is very old school, like 1950, high neck and long sleeves. The ornamentation on the skirt is pretty but there's something very cold and formal about the dress that doesn't suit her at all. I wonder if the groom is insisting on some kind of religious ceremony and she needs to be covered up for that? I like the front of her headpiece but the part sticking out in the back is weird. The amount she's spending on this could probably fund a small third world country.



I remember Mrs. Sting spent something like $80,000 on her dress (and that was decades ago). Reply

*And that Shrek-looking Aussie dude that was old enough to be her dad. Reply

How will she stay relevant after VS? Reply

how could she do better? all she has to offer is her looks, she just goes for the highest bidder. Reply

"Kerr even managed to cook her one her husband’s favorite meals, slow-roasted chicken with turmeric and lemon, for their wedding meal. A caterer replicated her menu for the rest of the guests."



http://people.com/style/miranda-kerr-we dding-snapchat-ceo-evan-spiegel-wedding-d ress-food-details/





"The pair exchanged vows at their Brentwood mansion, with Kerr reportedly serenading her new husband with a '90s classic, Shania Twain's "You're Still the One" after the ceremony."

http://www.harpersbazaar.co.uk/bazaar-b rides/news/a42037/miranda-kerr-magical-w edding-snapchat-ceo-evan-spiegel/



Edited at 2017-07-17 12:56 am (UTC) They must have some sort of mutual blackmail going on with each other:"Kerr even managed to cook her one her husband’s favorite meals, slow-roasted chicken with turmeric and lemon, for their wedding meal. A caterer replicated her menu for the rest of the guests.""The pair exchanged vows at their Brentwood mansion, with Kerr reportedly serenading her new husband with a '90s classic, Shania Twain's "You're Still the One" after the ceremony." Reply

The OG golddigger 👏🏽

I don't like her dress tho. I have a Pinterest board for my dream wedding w some awesome dresses. I like a mermaid cut and I hate anything strapless Reply

I just want one lesson of her, I'd be fine with someone making €50.000 per year, like a step up model. Reply

Same Reply

the og golddiggers are the gabor sisters. Reply

I'm going to pitch a special episode to say yes to the dress where Pnina Tornai and Hailey Paige must make me custom gowns and I present the winner with a single red rose fully encrusted with swarovski crystals Reply

i just started watching say yes to the dress this summer and i'm kind of obsessed Reply

I love the headpiece and her makeup but I'm not into the dress at all.



Edited at 2017-07-16 06:55 pm (UTC)

lord, she just comes across as "Keep smiling, self. Don't think about it too hard. Just take the money. My teeth are hurting from smiling. This is okay, right ?" Reply

mte Reply

I feel like she has no friends Reply

She claims her bff is someone she's known since she was seven. But yeah, she definitely screams "other people get in the way of my plans." Reply

wow Reply

she seems like the type that would be like "i can't be friends with girls. they are always jealous of me." but in reality, she fucks people over but is so up her own ass she doesn't realize people have perfectly valid reasons not to like her. Reply

Ooooh, bridal post 😀 Reply

Not into the long sleeves with heavy fabric and high neck and overpowering head piece.

That combined with their apparent abstinence before marriage makes the whole thing seem weird. Reply

virgin queen Reply

"I have a child. The jig is up." Reply

It'd be perfect if it were cut off just below the finger tips and accompanied by some stoned tights and worn in an Ice Capades show. Reply

i think its weird too, like it seems mismatched and strange for her? Reply

Eeesh that dress is not elegant or flattering Reply

I don't like the dress. It looks too stiff.



I daydream about what my wedding should be like. But then I realize that no one will ever love me. Reply

That dress looks matronly. :| Reply

On the one hand I'd love to go all out with a (destination) wedding, on the other I can't wrap my head around the idea of spending several thousands on one day. Like, why not a holiday or a down payment or education or anything that will last you. Reply

eh your wedding is really billed as a ~once in a lifetime event~ so I completely understand people dropping bank on it. Reply

mte and if you have the money I say go for it



I don't think you should go into debt or anything for it though Reply

same Reply

I'm with you. Put that money into something real and tangible, don't fritter it away on a big party. I've been to so many huge, blow out weddings and seen the marriages last less than a year. It was all about planning the wedding, impressing their friends, being the center of attention, etc., and no pre-marriage counseling, no discussing things like budgets or any kind of practical things. Just we're so in love, we must have a big wedding, etc. I don't know how you can get that far with someone and not have some kind of road map for your future together but I've seen it happen several times.



It's like the fairy tale stories where the Prince finds the Princess and they live happily ever after (but no one ever explains the work that has to be done to get to the happily ever after part). Reply

i misread that as miranda cosgrove lol Reply

I have no clue what type of wedding ceremony I'm going to have if and when the day comes. It will probably be an Indian wedding which I think I'd like, but also I don't know if I'd want to put up with the fuss. I'd prefer to wear red over white though.



Edited at 2017-07-16 07:01 pm (UTC)

it's sooo extra but she's marrying for money and not love so it's fitting lmao Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ]

i've got too much titty for this one sadly







i've got too much titty for this one sadly Reply

oh my god I absolutely love both of those. I would def be the bitch changing into three or four gowns before the night was over. Reply

Same lol

That's not a bad idea Reply

Yes! Someone who gets it



A friend told me I wanted a fashion show not a wedding Reply

am I making it up or is there like a square pattern on the first one? I don't like the squares



however I LOVEEEEE that second one it's stunning Reply

I wish I had more titties. Consider yourself lucky. Reply

i like both of those, i could never wear any top or dress like the first one bc of my boobs also, but i love the simplicity of it Reply

The first one is gorgeous. Reply

you have excellent taste Reply

