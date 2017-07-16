First Picture of Henry Cavill and Girlfriend Lucy Cork

Times like this I miss the ONTD that would channel their silent seething into comments about how 'down to earth' she looks and how its sweet he didn't feel like he had to go for someone 'hollywood pretty'. Reply

It's still early. Maybe your wish will come true. Reply

aside from her eyebrows (wyd girl), they look pretty evenly matched to me. like to the point of looking like siblings Reply

Lol her eyebrow are the only thing I could see. Reply

mte besides the eyebrows she's pretty imo Reply

ia evenly matched but not alike enough to be siblings. But you're def' right about her eyebrows. Reply

lol I came in here to see if someone would point out the eyebrows. I know she's not a celeb, but girl come on. Reply

lol, am glad we're all on the same page re her brows Reply

she's hot, so they better not. giving me lynn collins in her prime vibes. Reply

This girl is def. conventionally pretty though IMO. She wouldn't look out of place in a hollywood movie. Reply

Ha! My first thought was that she looks age appropriate so I'm proud of him. Reply

She reminds me of Kate Middleton. Reply

are u calling her insipid? Reply

how did you even get that from my comment? she legitimately looks like her to me. especially with the stripped shirt. Reply

That was my first thought as well. Reply

he can do better. Reply

Bless you sis. Reply

a Very British Looking couple



that mustache/scruff combo is the best thing that ever happened to him Reply

yeah he looks damn good with it but nothing beats how he looked in the tudors era Reply

He was perfection in The Tudors - holy shit. I need to rewatch that this summer. Reply

Ita he was almost too perfect Reply

I quite agree! Utterly perfect sigh Reply

100% agree Reply

is she a rough 19 or actually over the age of 21? Reply

She's 25! An actual adult! Reply

wow what a dinosaur! Reply

damn this must be his cougar phase Reply

Oh. I thought she was older, she looks like she's in her early 30s. Reply

Oh, I'm so glad she isn't a teenager. Reply

Came here to say the exact same thing! Reply

they look boring Reply

their stripes clash Reply

she looks like she was out running errands tbh Reply

alright Reply

Even with that mustache my p***y is quivering Reply

I'm trash Reply

hug? I find it hot actually :X Reply

we all are, sis... we all are Reply

why does the caption say bbhmm but the scene is from pour it up... Reply

because it's rihanna with money sis Reply

How basic the both of them Reply

lol so funny.



He was the only good thing about The Man from U.N.C.L.E.. I wonder if he's gonna use an American accent for the new MI movie. Reply

the only good thing about the man from uncle was his butt in those tight pants Reply

