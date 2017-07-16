Demi Lovato & Selena Gomez BFF-ing again
Two days ago, shortly after noon, Demi Lovato sent a tweet out to her longtime friend, Selena Gomez:
And just a few hours later, Selena responded:
We'll see how long this lasts, but nice to see the two acknowledging each other once again. And it's also nice seeing Demi continuing to use social media positively. I say this because just a few days before the release of her new single "Sorry, Not Sorry," she sent out a heartfelt message to her fans.
Again, we'll see how long this lasts. For her sake, hopefully, it continues.
Sources: Demi Lovato Twitter | Selena Gomez Twitter
.@selenagomez Loving your new song Fetish, we've come a long way since our Barney days 😝💗— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) July 14, 2017
and why do u care? she wont read my comment, shes a celebrity sweetie, not my sister.
Demi is an actual manipulative asshole.
Selena seems like that friend who always ends up super fucking messy when you go out in a group and you end up having to pry them away from some loser who wants to do bath salts in his van, and you end up literally carrying her home. "Thisisssss my new beeeessssttt ffrraaannnnddd, his name is...Ted? Whatsyurnameagain? Ted? Tedward? THISISTEDWARD!" And you're like, "Yeah, hi Ted, now come on Selena let's go...LET'S GO!" and you try to lead her away by holding onto her arm and then Ted is like, "it's a free fuckin' country, man! C'mon, she wants to stay. Selena, tell her, tell her you want Uncle Ted to take care of you tonight." Selena is like "TeeeddddWARD! Uncle? Whasssa Uncle?"
Meanwhile Debbie just seems messy 24/7.
Edited at 2017-07-16 06:15 pm (UTC)
Mainly bc Weekday is literally Tedward in this story
she's extra af
They're exhausting lmao
???