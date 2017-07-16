Demi Lovato03

Demi Lovato & Selena Gomez BFF-ing again

Two days ago, shortly after noon, Demi Lovato sent a tweet out to her longtime friend, Selena Gomez:


And just a few hours later, Selena responded:



We'll see how long this lasts, but nice to see the two acknowledging each other once again. And it's also nice seeing Demi continuing to use social media positively. I say this because just a few days before the release of her new single "Sorry, Not Sorry," she sent out a heartfelt message to her fans.



Again, we'll see how long this lasts. For her sake, hopefully, it continues.

Sources: Demi Lovato Twitter | Selena Gomez Twitter
