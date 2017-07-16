queen b

Kim shares Blac Chyna's NDA; Kendall shares "jet lag" selfie




- When asked for comment on Blac Chyna's recent allegations about Rob, Kim "simply sent over a copy of the non-disclosure agreement that Chyna signed to appear on Keeping Up with the Kardashians and Rob & Chyna"
- The NDA, dated June 2016, "explicitly forbids the person signing it from discussing a myriad of details about the family members in question, starting with Kris Jenner and ending with Caitlyn"




Kendall shared this selfie this morning with the simple caption: "jet lag."


sources: 1 2
Tagged: