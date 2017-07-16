Tyrese Reveals He Has Had Meetings With WB About Green Lantern Role
TYRESE Reveals He Has Had Meetings With WB About GREEN LANTERN Role -https://t.co/7w7nBH2LBN pic.twitter.com/YW0h4xcXct— ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) 15 juillet 2017
"Yeah, I would love to do it. Ya know I had a couple of meetings at Warner about it. I just think that they're still trying to figure out what the move is. I would love to officially confirm but I can't, and if they go in a different direction, I think they know what's best for the movie, but the fans started this campaign and all I've done is made use of my social media to let folks know that I'm interested."
I usually imagine John Stewart as older, but we all know this movie isn't being made super soon anyway *sigh*
Thats a sexy ass name.
BUT WHAT ABOUT JESSICA CRUZ AND SIMON BAZ
ARE THEY CASTING FOR THEM??
[rosario dawson out here playing games with my heart]
When will someone finally cast Aldis Hodge a superhero? Or maybe Lance Gross (wasn't he almost Luke Cage?), I would also accept Ricky Whittle because he's so beyond beautiful lol
John Stewart is the GL I grew up with so they better not fuck this up....
Never forget:
I'm ok with Michael B. Jordan (since Chris Evans and Ryan Reynolds have multiple superhero roles, he can too), Lance Gross, or Daniel Kaluuya (if he bulks up) taking this role. Or if they give it to an unknown that would be fine too.
Aldis Hodge tbh. But I want him in everything so he's always my first choice.