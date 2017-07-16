Tyrese Reveals He Has Had Meetings With WB About Green Lantern Role

But Trevante 😩 Reply

Better suggestion.

oooh yes this choice is also good~



I usually imagine John Stewart as older, but we all know this movie isn't being made super soon anyway *sigh*

i wouldn't be surprised if it happens sooner rather than later since geoff johns, mastermind of the dceu now, is a green lanterns guy. i think the plan is for the movie to be a buddy cop style film with an older hal mentoring a younger john. if that's the case, trevante would be a good fit imo!

Thats a sexy ass name.

Let's tweet make this happen

He'd be so perfect ugh

MTE. Warner Bros just keeps letting us down.

OK



BUT WHAT ABOUT JESSICA CRUZ AND SIMON BAZ



ARE THEY CASTING FOR THEM?? Reply

The rumors about the movie have been taking about Hal and John buddy cop movie so probably not unless it's a small cameo? But tbh we don't really know a whole lot about the movie outside of that.

jessica was in the new dceu intro's roster lineup, so i wouldn't be surprised to see her show up eventually. the powers that be seem to want to capitalize on dc's diversity as a way to set itself apart from the mcu. makes sense that jess would factor in at some point if that's their plan.

As far as I'm aware, they seem pretty well-received by GL fans (and Jess specifically is so fucking endearing that I can't understand anyone disliking her tbh) so I think it would be extremely smart to at least plant the seed for those two going forward. Especially after learning from WW's success...

Reply

No

sure jan

whatever, give me catwoman casting news

Aren't we getting it during SDCC with Poison Ivy casting news too??

Did they confirm that? Ooh :o

NO.



When will someone finally cast Aldis Hodge a superhero? Or maybe Lance Gross (wasn't he almost Luke Cage?), I would also accept Ricky Whittle because he's so beyond beautiful lol Reply

Aldis auditioned for black panther and Lance was one of the top 3 choices to play Luke Cage

Aldis was always my top choice for T'Challa tbh (even tho I love Chadwick), I think he's an amazing actor (along with Lance) and Tyrese can't act his way out of a paper bag :/

John Stewart is the GL I grew up with so they better not fuck this up....



John Stewart is the GL I grew up with so they better not fuck this up.... Reply

Lol. I was thinking Lance too. He definitely could pull off this role. Aldis is also a good option, but I think Lance is the best choice.

I don't understand why people don't want Aldis for everything.

Parent

I'm skeptical. He's been campaigning to be Green Lantern for years, and I feel like we've been through this 'but this time it's totally happening you guys' routine with him a thousand times over.

Absolutely not.

Literally me for the past minute and a half. Just the thought of it makes me wanna gag.

Never forget:







He is the worst. The worst.Never forget: Reply

Mte

Yup. John deserves much better.

Please no, Ryan Reynolds was bad enough. Maybe he could pull it off, but not seeing it.



I'm ok with Michael B. Jordan (since Chris Evans and Ryan Reynolds have multiple superhero roles, he can too), Lance Gross, or Daniel Kaluuya (if he bulks up) taking this role. Or if they give it to an unknown that would be fine too. Reply

Yay!!! I've always wanted a Green Lantern who loves to mansplain and policies women's hair/clothing/make-up/body choices.

Lol

We deserve better.

Maybe like, 15 years ago. But nah.



Aldis Hodge tbh. But I want him in everything so he's always my first choice. Reply

