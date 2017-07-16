Tyrese Reveals He Has Had Meetings With WB About Green Lantern Role




"Yeah, I would love to do it. Ya know I had a couple of meetings at Warner about it. I just think that they're still trying to figure out what the move is. I would love to officially confirm but I can't, and if they go in a different direction, I think they know what's best for the movie, but the fans started this campaign and all I've done is made use of my social media to let folks know that I'm interested."

