Conor McGregor denies racism after calling Floyd Mayweather 'boy'

Celebrity death match these assholes and call it a day, hopefully nobody comes out alive. Reply

You don't have to pick a side between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor https://t.co/Y45pkzyTzb pic.twitter.com/xwdNfxkwyj — Deadspin (@Deadspin) July 13, 2017

Deadspin had a good run down of why they're both vile trash incase anyone forgot/wasn't familiar. Reply

omg i came here to post this



really tho, they, like a lot of sportsmen, are awful



this whole thing is exhausting Reply

Fuck them both. Reply

Thank you for posting this. They're both fucking garbage. Reply

this might be the most "team no one" i've ever been Reply

Apparently he also said he's black from the belly button down. Reply

Yeah I put that in the post. Reply

I skimmed but didn't see that, thanks! Lol Reply

there's this gem too Reply

They're both trash. Mayweather called him a f*ggot Reply

They are both idiots. Reply

I think he meant he's got a big dick so he's 'half black'. Reply

He's irish. No way he has a big dick. Reply

I personally hope Donald Trump and his entire team attends this fight and then the venue blows up leaving no one alive. Reply

This is fu**ing hilarious and I wholeheartedly agree! Reply

One can only hope. Reply

the power of these two gifs combined 🙏 Reply

lol what's the 2nd gif from Reply

from when sean spicer said ~holocaust centers~ Reply

lmaooo perfect Reply

omg the bags under that lady's eyes



get some sleep gorl Reply

Ugh. He's such an embarrassment to the Irish. Reply

Makin' a actual SHOW of himself. Reply

An absolute holy show!! Reply

We reject Conor McGregor and would like to offer him to the white female delegation Reply

if he's silent, i'd do him.

(but i have no standards) Reply

Pleeeeease tell me you're not black because that's the only way I can accept this sad comment Reply

Sis, I love you, please love yourself. Reply

As a member of the black female delegation, I second this and I request that caucasian Satan come and collect his shepherd Reply

omg ur a black woman? Reply

as a member of the white female delegation, I must inform you that we don't want him and shall be dumping him into a volcano presently. Reply

rme @ everything. Reply

fuck both of them



why do boxers/fighters have to be such dicks 8/10 jfc Reply

Getting paid millions of dollars to beat the shit out of someone with no consequences will do it. Reply

Because what kind of person goes "oh I want to beat people up for a living"? Assholes. Reply

Lol accurate. Reply

Mte Reply

This reminds me that a professional boxer where I once grew up stabbed his gf to death many years ago and recently got day parole. I felt so bad for her family when it got ok'd. Reply

