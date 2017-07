Conor McGregor denies racism after calling Floyd Mayweather 'boy'

Conor McGregor claimed he is not racist and is actually half black.



Here's a picture of his mother.#MayMacWorldTour pic.twitter.com/9ZUSdNFZ2I — JustBleedMMA (@JustBleedMMA) July 14, 2017

Conor McGregor: "I'm not racist I listen to Jay Z!"

Pathetic. pic.twitter.com/aQpGBTWrS3 — Hamish (@Broowster) July 14, 2017

-Conor McGregor is an Irish UFC fighter who will fight retired professional boxer Floyd Mayweather in August for some reason. It is being called 'an unprecendented event'.-During the world's messiest press tour, during a press conference in LA,and seemingly referred to black people as 'dancing monkeys'.-McGregor initially tried to make light of the allegations when asked by reporters if he felt he had been racist;After which he gyrated suggestively."I'm a very multi-cultured individual. I don't have ill feelings toward anybody.I just wanted to say something to have a little fun with it.It's stupid and it's ridiculous is basically what I was getting at."-Mayweather called him out on his racism (possibly the first and only good thing the man has ever done with his life) at his conference in Las Vegas;'""I have a diverse team, a diverse staff. When I was young, I may have said some things that I shouldn't have said when I was young. But we live, we learn and you don't say those things when you get to a certain age. It's all about growth and maturity.""It's total disrespect and today he came out and did it again," Mayweather said. "I don't care if it's white women, black women, white men, black men, Asian, Latina or Latino -- you don't disrespect people. To get respect you must give respect. We live and we learn.-However he also called McGregor a 'faggot';-McGregor was, then, again forced to respond to the allegations, this time from Mayweather himself; "It's a dirty play. I think [the accusation] is ridiculous. I don't understand it. I know who I am as a person and I think that most realistic people will look at me and know who I am.""You can be fooled by [Mayweather] if you want to be fooled by him. You know the man's character and his history. He's trying to sway people in his favour and it's a cheap move."-McGregor's 'black friend', MMA fighter Kevin Lee said ''. He doesn't know what he's saying, he's pretending to be American' in an extremely innovative use of the 'its different in my culture' defence.