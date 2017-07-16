Conor McGregor denies racism after calling Floyd Mayweather 'boy'
Conor McGregor claimed he is not racist and is actually half black.— JustBleedMMA (@JustBleedMMA) July 14, 2017
Here's a picture of his mother.#MayMacWorldTour pic.twitter.com/9ZUSdNFZ2I
-Conor McGregor is an Irish UFC fighter who will fight retired professional boxer Floyd Mayweather in August for some reason. It is being called 'an unprecendented event'.
-During the world's messiest press tour, during a press conference in LA, McGregor told Mayweather to 'dance for me, boy' and seemingly referred to black people as 'dancing monkeys'.
"Rocky III? I'm trying to remember which one was Rocky III," McGregor said. "Was that the one in the celebrity gym? I can't remember if that's the one with the dancing monkeys or not." He said on during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel Live's Guillermo Rodriguez . The clip has since been taken down.
-McGregor initially tried to make light of the allegations when asked by reporters if he felt he had been racist;
"Let's address the race [controversy]. A lot of media say I'm against black people. That's absolutely f--ing ridiculous," McGregor said. "Do they not know I'm half-black? Yeah. I'm half-black from the belly button down. And just to show them that's squashed, here's a little present for my black, beautiful female fans." After which he gyrated suggestively.
"I'm a very multi-cultured individual. I don't have ill feelings toward anybody. I don't even see color. I just wanted to say something to have a little fun with it. And of course in Brooklyn, New York, I'm a big Notorious B.I.G. fan so I just wanted to play with it and address it in my own little way. It's stupid and it's ridiculous is basically what I was getting at."
Conor McGregor: "I'm not racist I listen to Jay Z!"— Hamish (@Broowster) July 14, 2017
Pathetic. pic.twitter.com/aQpGBTWrS3
-Mayweather called him out on his racism (possibly the first and only good thing the man has ever done with his life) at his conference in Las Vegas;
'"Disrespecting my daughter, disrespecting the mother of my daughter, disrespecting black woman, calling black people monkeys -- it's totally disrespectful," Mayweather said. "I have a diverse team, a diverse staff. When I was young, I may have said some things that I shouldn't have said when I was young. But we live, we learn and you don't say those things when you get to a certain age. It's all about growth and maturity."
"It's total disrespect and today he came out and did it again," Mayweather said. "I don't care if it's white women, black women, white men, black men, Asian, Latina or Latino -- you don't disrespect people. To get respect you must give respect. We live and we learn. Like I said before, as we get older we grow and get wisdom and maturity and I guess when he get older he'll probably look back and say, 'I probably shouldn't have said that.'"
-However he also called McGregor a 'faggot';
Oh no. #MayMacWorldTour #MayweatherMcGregor pic.twitter.com/1H4hJbWrbw— FloCombat (@FloCombat) July 14, 2017
-McGregor was, then, again forced to respond to the allegations, this time from Mayweather himself; “I was trying to address something in my own little way but whatever, if he feels it’s disrespectful then he’s an idiot and fuck him as well. It’s a dirty play. I think [the accusation] is ridiculous. I don’t understand it. I know who I am as a person and I think that most realistic people will look at me and know who I am.”
“You can be fooled by [Mayweather] if you want to be fooled by him. You know the man’s character and his history. He’s trying to sway people in his favour and it’s a cheap move.”
-McGregor's 'black friend', MMA fighter Kevin Lee said '‘He’s not American, he is not from here. He is Irish and he won’t know exactly what he is he is saying, the meaning of the word. He doesn’t know what he’s saying, he’s pretending to be American' in an extremely innovative use of the 'its different in my culture' defence.
ONTD, do you think McGregor is racist? Did you ever think you could be more 'team no-one' until this sporting event? Will you watch the fight?
[Source] [1] [2] [3] [4] [5]
