Weekend Box Office: War for the Planet of the Apes wins the weekend as Spider-Man stumbles

I'm looking at those film budget numbers and omw, seeing a lot of 100-200 mills, the fuck Hollywood? Also LOL at Pirates flopping, I don't even remember it being released. Reply

No one makes their money domestically anymore, it's all overseas and merchandising. If they can double their budget internationally it's great, but even not they sometimes still can make sequels just based on all the licensing deals for merch and TV. Reply

Are most films being made for international audiences lately? How come they're all still very white? Makes no sense to me. Reply

Worldwide, PotC5 has made $750 million, so not exactly a flop. Reply

IKR? I'm hoping that between a lot of big budget bombs and the relative BO success of lower-budget films like Get Out, Split, Baby Driver, etc. maybe some studios will be convinced to try doing a couple of $20-30mil movies instead of throwing $150-200 mill at shit that no one was asking for like The Mummy, Robin Hood, etc.



After watching Baby Driver, I want fun popcorn action movies that AREN'T megabudget franchise fare to make a comeback. Reply

Honestly, the movie industry is going down the toilet. Especially in terms of creativity. Reply

I had no idea the new Pirates movie came out! I was thinking is came out at the end of July. lol I haven't heard anyone talk about it. Reply

I actually wanted to see POTC because of Orlando being in it this time but unfortunately we couldn't get a sitter so I opted to wait fo rblu ray when I can rent it for $1 lol Reply

i saw baby driver. it was a cute movie Reply

Almost done binge watching Peaky Blinders. Show was a lot better than I thought it would be. Now to decide what to watch next on Netflix. Reply

I'm should be seeing War on Tuesday and I'm so excited. It looks so good omg. Reply

I'm about to go watch Apes in an hour or so. I've never seen one in the theater *______* the first two had me shook when I watched them in a marathon so I"m pumped.



Also Book of Henry is at our Dollar Theater, but I think I"ll wait for the download so I can liveblog it. Reply

This weekend I watched To the Bone and Obit.



To the Bone wasn't very good. Like a lot of people were complaining that the trailer felt ridiculous and movie of the week-ish and it kind of felt like that when I was watching it. Lily Collins was good and Marti Noxon did mostly seem really sensitive to not being triggering (though it totally would be triggering to someone with an eating disorder). But some stuff was so ridiculous like Lily Collins' character is supposed to be ~so smart and sarcastic in a really generic way and they shove her in a halfway house full of "adorable" misfits and there's this really embarrassing moment where everyone dances in the rain because life is beautiful that is very cringe.



Obit also wasn't very good but for different reasons. It's a documentary on the journalists who run the obituary department at the New York Times and they interview them a little and read out passages from their obits and talk about what makes someone worthy of having their obit but because it was a cluster of little stories it didn't really make an impression. I feel like it would have been way more interesting if they had had a through-line they followed, like for example they talk about the rush that happens when you get a celeb obit with nothing on file and you have 4 hours to write 15,000 words. Would have been very cool to see something like that in real time though maybe that's not exactly the most cinematic thing to watch, IDK. Reply

Can I ask how many movies you watch in a year? I've noticed you make a lot of movie posts here and I'm just curious. Reply

I don't officially keep track but I think somewhere between 80/100 a year.



Last year I did the 52 films by women challenge twice over and I wanted to die because it was so. many. movies. So I'm guesstimating in an average year I watch a little less than that. Reply

The thing To The Bone did well was the relationship between Lily's character and the sister. They should've expanded on that. But yeah overall I agree about it not being very good like what was the scene about the mother feeding Ellen/Eli with the bottle? Was that a serious scene or a dream I can't. Reply

to the bone really wasn't good. why did they even bother making it tbh like it was truly Not God Reply

Link





I saw Obit at Hot Docs and enjoyed it, but IA! I would've loved to see a process of them putting it all together in real time. I'm still gonna check out To The Bone for #52filmsbywomen but that's disappointing to hear!

ia with what you said about to the bone, that rain scene especially was hard to watch Reply

Link

i watched the first hours of oj made in america (thank you arte), very interesting but i still don't understand how they cheated this into an oscar win Reply

arte ?



arte ?

are you french ?

Reply

german Reply

Because it got a cinema release. Reply

They recently made some rule changes so a movie like OJ Made in America wouldn't be eligible for the next Oscar cycle Reply

Link





Watching Daughters of the Dust rn - I'm really into it, but wish to god there were subtitles; the Gullah dialect can be so strong, and I keep missing out on important dialogue



Watching Daughters of the Dust rn - I'm really into it, but wish to god there were subtitles; the Gullah dialect can be so strong, and I keep missing out on important dialogue

Watched Invasion of the Body Snatchers (the original) and Topper (which wasn't as good as I was hoping it would be...then again, I've become allergic to stories centered around male midlife crises - especially that of a powerful/rich one - no matter how frothy); also revisited Return of the Jedi for the first time in, like, a decade.

I watched the film for class in college and the first time I watched it I understood almost nothing but it was pretty. Then I read the script and rewatched it and was like oooooooo. Totally different experience. Reply

I also watched Daughters of the Dust for a class and thought it was stunning but didn't also felt like I missed so much. Honestly, if it hadn't been for the reading or discussion afterwards I would have been completely lost.



I just remember my professor afterwards saying the first time he watched it his wife was sobbing at how amazing it was and he was checking his watch to see how much longer he had to sit there. Reply

they had a re-release of it in theatres here so I went to check it out. I really don't think I got most of the movie but it was such a visual experience that I did enjoy it. Reply

omg the original invasion of the body snatchers is so good! Reply

WW is still doing so well omg 😭



I'm so happy. Reply

Me too! Reply

Also Descendants 2 is this Friday :D Reply

Honestly I expected Homecoming to still be on top because this Apes trilogy always seemed like it was under the radar. Reply

same. I honestly don't remember the first two being in theaters. I didn't watch them until a few days ago before seeing war. lol Reply

War for the Planet of the Apes was legions better than the last one, the motion capture stuff was absolutely amazing, but it was about 30 min too long and just a bit too much in love with itself and its nobility.

Every 5 min, it seemed, there was a swell of meaningful piano music and someone looking sadly into someone else's eyes. It's like they didn't trust the audience to recognize these moments and had to constantly drop anvils. Reply

lol yeah in another comment I said it was a long movie but I thought they did a good job with the pace which I still stand by but yes I agree they could have sliced 30 minutes off easily Reply

Well, considering the average American's track record lately, those anvils were probably needed. Reply

Also Boss Baby is still in theaters, damn. Reply

Whut? Didnt the dvd come out recently? I keep seeing ads and everything Reply

I was surprised too! But BATB was still in theaters for like a week after it hit home video. Reply

Wonder Woman is guaranteed 395$ mil at this point, but it's tracking really close to the original Hunger Games (while it had an opening of 50 mil LESS, how's that for crazy legs).



IMO it's def going to surpass Frozen as the highest grossing film directed by a woman domestically (unadjusted) and should come reaaaaal close to the Hunger Games original run which was $408 million. Maybe a bit less. Reply

I saw 'Power Rangers' and it was actually really fun and camp.



Also I read 'The Beguiled' this week and Sofia Coppola REALLY went out of her way not to include any black people in the screenplay, my god. Reply

As a history major I'm kind of ashamed to ask this but I'm curious how historically accurate the reason they gave in the film was? I think they say that all the enslaved just "left" a couple years into the war. Like on one hand I guess that makes sense?? But on the other is makes zero sense that they could just leave a plantation that was surrounded by the confederacy?? Reply

