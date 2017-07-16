Weekend Box Office: War for the Planet of the Apes wins the weekend as Spider-Man stumbles

|
|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|N
|War for the Planet of the Apes
|Fox
|$56,500,000
|-
|4,022
|-
|$14,048
|$56,500,000
|$150
|1
|2
|1
|Spider-Man: Homecoming
|Sony
|$45,200,000
|-61.4%
|4,348
|-
|$10,396
|$208,270,314
|$175
|2
|3
|2
|Despicable Me 3
|Uni.
|$18,947,840
|-43.6%
|4,155
|-380
|$4,560
|$187,989,990
|$80
|3
|4
|3
|Baby Driver
|TriS
|$8,750,000
|-32.7%
|3,043
|-183
|$2,875
|$73,151,857
|$34
|3
|5
|8
|The Big Sick
|LGF
|$7,600,000
|+112.5%
|2,597
|+2,271
|$2,926
|$16,036,824
|-
|4
|6
|4
|Wonder Woman
|WB
|$6,885,000
|-29.9%
|2,744
|-347
|$2,509
|$380,686,078
|$149
|7
|7
|N
|Wish Upon
|BG
|$5,586,748
|-
|2,250
|-
|$2,483
|$5,586,748
|$12
|1
|8
|6
|Cars 3
|BV
|$3,167,000
|-41.2%
|2,049
|-653
|$1,546
|$140,031,500
|-
|5
|9
|5
|Transformers: The Last Knight
|Par.
|$2,780,000
|-56.4%
|2,323
|-918
|$1,197
|$124,888,619
|$217
|4
|10
|7
|The House
|WB (NL)
|$1,795,000
|-62.4%
|1,633
|-1,501
|$1,099
|$23,129,558
|$40
|3
|11
|9
|47 Meters Down
|ENTMP
|$1,210,000
|-55.4%
|1,032
|-709
|$1,172
|$41,207,107
|-
|5
|12
|10
|The Beguiled (2017)
|Focus
|$934,645
|-54.7%
|726
|-215
|$1,287
|$9,407,214
|-
|4
|13
|13
|Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
|BV
|$512,000
|-40.5%
|399
|-261
|$1,283
|$386,574,390
|$200
|11
|14
|11
|Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
|BV
|$494,000
|-58.4%
|448
|-591
|$1,103
|$170,044,886
|$230
|8
|15
|15
|The Hero
|Orch.
|$343,197
|-41.5%
|315
|-132
|$1,090
|$3,401,307
|-
|6
|16
|17
|Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
|Fox
|$340,000
|+2.4%
|277
|-130
|$1,227
|$71,171,375
|-
|7
|17
|12
|The Mummy (2017)
|Uni.
|$327,370
|-72.4%
|401
|-644
|$816
|$78,951,400
|$125
|6
|18
|20
|The Little Hours
|G&S
|$318,510
|+64.8%
|105
|+68
|$3,033
|$689,732
|-
|3
|19
|23
|Maudie
|SPC
|$252,836
|+37.3%
|99
|+32
|$2,554
|$3,546,518
|-
|12
|20
|16
|Beatriz At Dinner
|RAtt.
|$222,720
|-57.2%
|205
|-212
|$1,086
|$6,455,812
|-
|6
|21
|24
|Paris Can Wait
|SPC
|$153,580
|+1.9%
|177
|+46
|$868
|$5,303,660
|-
|10
|22
|14
|All Eyez on Me
|LG/S
|$147,000
|-75.8%
|195
|-404
|$754
|$44,728,273
|$40
|5
|23
|26
|A Ghost Story
|A24
|$146,445
|+40.8%
|20
|+16
|$7,322
|$288,751
|-
|2
|24
|21
|The Boss Baby
|Fox
|$142,000
|-25.7%
|170
|-25
|$835
|$174,206,472
|-
|16
|25
|22
|Baywatch
|Par.
|$118,000
|-36.1%
|156
|-37
|$756
|$57,835,971
|$69
|8
|26
|19
|Megan Leavey
|BST
|$99,510
|-58.1%
|162
|-92
|$614
|$12,653,870
|-
|6
|27
|41
|Lost in Paris
|Osci.
|$79,000
|+190.8%
|38
|+30
|$2,079
|$138,059
|-
|5
|28
|N
|Lady Macbeth
|RAtt.
|$68,813
|-
|5
|-
|$13,763
|$68,813
|-
|1
|29
|31
|The Exception
|A24
|$67,804
|+4.6%
|44
|-4
|$1,541
|$612,709
|-
|7
|30
|32
|It Comes At Night
|A24
|$31,572
|-48.9%
|57
|-33
|$554
|$13,781,164
|-
|6
|31
|N
|Endless Poetry
|Abk.
|$28,000
|-
|2
|-
|$14,000
|$28,000
|-
|1
|32
|50
|City of Ghosts
|IFC
|$26,246
|+93.0%
|11
|+9
|$2,386
|$48,501
|-
|2
|33
|35
|Our Time Will Come
|CL
|$18,000
|-64.4%
|16
|-2
|$1,125
|$94,522
|-
|2
|34
|49
|Marie Curie: The Courage of Knowledge
|Society
|$12,848
|-6.9%
|9
|+5
|$1,428
|$71,371
|-
|3
|35
|48
|Churchill
|Cohen
|$10,871
|-27.1%
|14
|-4
|$777
|$1,243,746
|-
|7
|36
|47
|13 Minutes
|SPC
|$10,635
|-32.7%
|9
|-
|$1,182
|$53,906
|-
|3
|37
|N
|False Confessions
|BWP
|$7,670
|-
|2
|-
|$3,835
|$7,670
|-
|1
|38
|N
|Footnotes
|MR
|$5,900
|-
|1
|-
|$5,900
|$5,900
|-
|1
|39
|67
|Manifesto (2017)
|FR
|$5,000
|-8.6%
|3
|-4
|$1,667
|$144,217
|-
|10
|40
|61
|My Journey Through French Cinema
|Cohen
|$3,237
|-51.6%
|3
|-1
|$1,079
|$43,999
|-
|4
|41
|57
|The Bad Batch
|Neon
|$1,466
|-84.6%
|5
|-20
|$293
|$177,574
|-
|4
|42
|85
|7 From Etheria
|PDF
|$1,300
|+38.3%
|2
|+1
|$650
|$2,240
|-
|2
|TOTAL (42 MOVIES):
|$163,351,763
|-20.9%
|34,272
|-591
|$4,766
After watching Baby Driver, I want fun popcorn action movies that AREN'T megabudget franchise fare to make a comeback.
Also Book of Henry is at our Dollar Theater, but I think I"ll wait for the download so I can liveblog it.
To the Bone wasn't very good. Like a lot of people were complaining that the trailer felt ridiculous and movie of the week-ish and it kind of felt like that when I was watching it. Lily Collins was good and Marti Noxon did mostly seem really sensitive to not being triggering (though it totally would be triggering to someone with an eating disorder). But some stuff was so ridiculous like Lily Collins' character is supposed to be ~so smart and sarcastic in a really generic way and they shove her in a halfway house full of "adorable" misfits and there's this really embarrassing moment where everyone dances in the rain because life is beautiful that is very cringe.
Obit also wasn't very good but for different reasons. It's a documentary on the journalists who run the obituary department at the New York Times and they interview them a little and read out passages from their obits and talk about what makes someone worthy of having their obit but because it was a cluster of little stories it didn't really make an impression. I feel like it would have been way more interesting if they had had a through-line they followed, like for example they talk about the rush that happens when you get a celeb obit with nothing on file and you have 4 hours to write 15,000 words. Would have been very cool to see something like that in real time though maybe that's not exactly the most cinematic thing to watch, IDK.
Last year I did the 52 films by women challenge twice over and I wanted to die because it was so. many. movies. So I'm guesstimating in an average year I watch a little less than that.
I saw Obit at Hot Docs and enjoyed it, but IA! I would've loved to see a process of them putting it all together in real time.
it's not a movie
Re: it's not a movie
are you french ?
Re: it's not a movie
Re: it's not a movie
Re: it's not a movie
Watching Daughters of the Dust rn - I'm really into it, but wish to god there were subtitles; the Gullah dialect can be so strong, and I keep missing out on important dialogue
Edited at 2017-07-16 04:24 pm (UTC)
I just remember my professor afterwards saying the first time he watched it his wife was sobbing at how amazing it was and he was checking his watch to see how much longer he had to sit there.
I'm so happy.
Every 5 min, it seemed, there was a swell of meaningful piano music and someone looking sadly into someone else's eyes. It's like they didn't trust the audience to recognize these moments and had to constantly drop anvils.
IMO it's def going to surpass Frozen as the highest grossing film directed by a woman domestically (unadjusted) and should come reaaaaal close to the Hunger Games original run which was $408 million. Maybe a bit less.
Also I read 'The Beguiled' this week and Sofia Coppola REALLY went out of her way not to include any black people in the screenplay, my god.