Weekend Box Office: War for the Planet of the Apes wins the weekend as Spider-Man stumbles





TW LW Title (click to view) Studio Weekend Gross % Change Theater Count / Change Average Total Gross Budget* Week #
1 N War for the Planet of the Apes Fox $56,500,000 - 4,022 - $14,048 $56,500,000 $150 1
2 1 Spider-Man: Homecoming Sony $45,200,000 -61.4% 4,348 - $10,396 $208,270,314 $175 2
3 2 Despicable Me 3 Uni. $18,947,840 -43.6% 4,155 -380 $4,560 $187,989,990 $80 3
4 3 Baby Driver TriS $8,750,000 -32.7% 3,043 -183 $2,875 $73,151,857 $34 3
5 8 The Big Sick LGF $7,600,000 +112.5% 2,597 +2,271 $2,926 $16,036,824 - 4
6 4 Wonder Woman WB $6,885,000 -29.9% 2,744 -347 $2,509 $380,686,078 $149 7
7 N Wish Upon BG $5,586,748 - 2,250 - $2,483 $5,586,748 $12 1
8 6 Cars 3 BV $3,167,000 -41.2% 2,049 -653 $1,546 $140,031,500 - 5
9 5 Transformers: The Last Knight Par. $2,780,000 -56.4% 2,323 -918 $1,197 $124,888,619 $217 4
10 7 The House WB (NL) $1,795,000 -62.4% 1,633 -1,501 $1,099 $23,129,558 $40 3
11 9 47 Meters Down ENTMP $1,210,000 -55.4% 1,032 -709 $1,172 $41,207,107 - 5
12 10 The Beguiled (2017) Focus $934,645 -54.7% 726 -215 $1,287 $9,407,214 - 4
13 13 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 BV $512,000 -40.5% 399 -261 $1,283 $386,574,390 $200 11
14 11 Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales BV $494,000 -58.4% 448 -591 $1,103 $170,044,886 $230 8
15 15 The Hero Orch. $343,197 -41.5% 315 -132 $1,090 $3,401,307 - 6
16 17 Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie Fox $340,000 +2.4% 277 -130 $1,227 $71,171,375 - 7
17 12 The Mummy (2017) Uni. $327,370 -72.4% 401 -644 $816 $78,951,400 $125 6
18 20 The Little Hours G&S $318,510 +64.8% 105 +68 $3,033 $689,732 - 3
19 23 Maudie SPC $252,836 +37.3% 99 +32 $2,554 $3,546,518 - 12
20 16 Beatriz At Dinner RAtt. $222,720 -57.2% 205 -212 $1,086 $6,455,812 - 6
21 24 Paris Can Wait SPC $153,580 +1.9% 177 +46 $868 $5,303,660 - 10
22 14 All Eyez on Me LG/S $147,000 -75.8% 195 -404 $754 $44,728,273 $40 5
23 26 A Ghost Story A24 $146,445 +40.8% 20 +16 $7,322 $288,751 - 2
24 21 The Boss Baby Fox $142,000 -25.7% 170 -25 $835 $174,206,472 - 16
25 22 Baywatch Par. $118,000 -36.1% 156 -37 $756 $57,835,971 $69 8
26 19 Megan Leavey BST $99,510 -58.1% 162 -92 $614 $12,653,870 - 6
27 41 Lost in Paris Osci. $79,000 +190.8% 38 +30 $2,079 $138,059 - 5
28 N Lady Macbeth RAtt. $68,813 - 5 - $13,763 $68,813 - 1
29 31 The Exception A24 $67,804 +4.6% 44 -4 $1,541 $612,709 - 7
30 32 It Comes At Night A24 $31,572 -48.9% 57 -33 $554 $13,781,164 - 6
31 N Endless Poetry Abk. $28,000 - 2 - $14,000 $28,000 - 1
32 50 City of Ghosts IFC $26,246 +93.0% 11 +9 $2,386 $48,501 - 2
33 35 Our Time Will Come CL $18,000 -64.4% 16 -2 $1,125 $94,522 - 2
34 49 Marie Curie: The Courage of Knowledge Society $12,848 -6.9% 9 +5 $1,428 $71,371 - 3
35 48 Churchill Cohen $10,871 -27.1% 14 -4 $777 $1,243,746 - 7
36 47 13 Minutes SPC $10,635 -32.7% 9 - $1,182 $53,906 - 3
37 N False Confessions BWP $7,670 - 2 - $3,835 $7,670 - 1
38 N Footnotes MR $5,900 - 1 - $5,900 $5,900 - 1
39 67 Manifesto (2017) FR $5,000 -8.6% 3 -4 $1,667 $144,217 - 10
40 61 My Journey Through French Cinema Cohen $3,237 -51.6% 3 -1 $1,079 $43,999 - 4
41 57 The Bad Batch Neon $1,466 -84.6% 5 -20 $293 $177,574 - 4
42 85 7 From Etheria PDF $1,300 +38.3% 2 +1 $650 $2,240 - 2
TOTAL (42 MOVIES): $163,351,763 -20.9% 34,272 -591 $4,766
