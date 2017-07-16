she is so stunning :') Reply

She really is. Reply

She is and it makes me wonder why she and Marc Anthony were a thing, he is too ugly. Bug eyed but not cute like Rami lol Reply

She has tragic taste in men. Affleck was a fuggo too Reply

Lol, Afflec can be attractive when he tries (I liked him a lot on gone girl, he was perfect for that part lmao) but now? Yeah he looks awful



But Marc Anthony it's on another level of ugliness (I really like his voice tho, even if I don't like his salsa lol) Reply

she had affleck back in the day tho, he looked okay. Reply

i mean, i would have said the same, but then i watched that jada pinkett smith show (hawthoRNe lmao) and he was in it and... he was hot? not physically, but, like, his vibe? and their sex scenes? i was like... wait is mark anthony sexy? what?



i mean she's even sexier, but you know. Reply

Def think it's a personality thing. That man gets way too many fine women for it to be anything else. Reply

He's ugly as sin but talented, so I can vaguely, very vaguely, see the appeal if your into that. Reply

Rumor is he's hung af Reply

Came here to say this. Reply

I'm obsessed with her ig. She's stunning and knows it lol. Reply

this song is so good. hope it smashes Reply

her work ethnic is outstanding. how does she do it. Reply

She must be super disciplined in her diet and exercise to be in such good shape/have such nice, healthy looking skin. I workout a lot and drink a lot of water but my diet sucks and my skin is trash :( Reply

She really is

She doesn't drink alcohol, caffeine etc 😭 I on the other hand need my caffeine and soda Reply

those lashes are ridiculous Reply

her chinchilla lashes used to be worse Reply

She looks so much like my mom, and my dad thinks J-Lo is hideous. Guess that's why my parents got divorced... Reply

I'm glad ur mom is divorcing him. The man has no taste Reply

ugh her accent is so annoying when she sings in spanish. She doesnt even pronounce some words fully.



she needs to practice so she can get a more neutral accent. Marc better teach her. Reply

This is a reach at best, an alternative fact at worst. Reply

I think it's been getting better lol Reply

loveeeee JLO, a night out is not a night out until I wear my big hoop earrings in honour of her. True legend! Reply

I cannot w this hot ass bish Reply

I can't get over how gorgeous she is. Always has been Reply

Gorgeous as always. Her new song Issa bop 💃🏻 I like to work out to it. I need to come back to ig and thirst trap like this Reply

Ni Tú Ni Yo is my JAM right now. Reply

She looks so good in yellow! So pretty. Reply

