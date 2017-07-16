who missy yasqueen

13th Doctor Who Announced!

-Jodie Whittaker is best known for Broadchurch, Black Mirror and Attack The Block.
-She beats out previous longtime bookies favourite Kris Marshall (despised by ONTD Whovians) after odds were slashed in her favour over the weekend in UK betting establishments.
-She represents the FIRST TIME that the Doctor has been played by a woman (with the exception of Joanna Lumley briefly in a Comic Relief Special short who isn't generally counted).

FIRST FEMALE DOCTOR!♀️ Suck it, neckbeards.

