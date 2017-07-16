13th Doctor Who Announced!
Meet the Thirteenth Doctor #DoctorWho #Doctor13 pic.twitter.com/txHGz9tJEe— Doctor Who Official (@bbcdoctorwho) 16 July 2017
-Jodie Whittaker is best known for Broadchurch, Black Mirror and Attack The Block.
-She beats out previous longtime bookies favourite Kris Marshall (despised by ONTD Whovians) after odds were slashed in her favour over the weekend in UK betting establishments.
-She represents the FIRST TIME that the Doctor has been played by a woman (with the exception of Joanna Lumley briefly in a Comic Relief Special short who isn't generally counted).
Source.
[Spoiler (click to open)]Are you relieved that Kris Marshall won't ruin Space & Time, ONTD Gallifreyans?
FIRST FEMALE DOCTOR!♀️ Suck it, neckbeards.
YASSS.
Now please don't let Pearl Mackie leave.
I'M GONNA WATCH DOCTOR WHO AGAIN!
I've never watched any of the show she's been in though - wait scratch that, I watched Black Mirror. So, here's to hoping she does good!
Also I feel like there's no clearer way to so you're sexist by seeing a woman cast and be like "this is an agenda! political correctness!"
Edited at 2017-07-16 03:49 pm (UTC)