13th Doctor Who Announced!

YAAAAAAAAASSSSSSSSSSSSSS

YAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAS

YAAAAAS

niiiice

YASSS.



Now please don't let Pearl Mackie leave. YASSS.Now please don't let Pearl Mackie leave.

This might be enough to at least check out the show again.

Oh shit! I've liked her ever since that movie Venus (shameless Oscar bait though it was) and she's gr888 on Broadchurch. Love it.

when i watched the video i was like "oh no another white dude" when i saw her hand and then i saw the eyes and it's a woman i bet. and it was.

From the back with her shoulders and the way she moved around it was obvious to me that it was a woman and I died!!!! Was screaming so loud didn't see who she was so I had to watch it again and again and again and a several more times after that.

HELL YES

HELL YES

I'M GONNA WATCH DOCTOR WHO AGAIN!

Happy for/with Jodie. Will be interesting to see what she brings to the role, she isn't the most exuberant of actresses in her previous roles.

I just saw on twitter and came to check ONTD. Yaaay for a female doctor!!



I just saw on twitter and came to check ONTD. Yaaay for a female doctor!!

I've never watched any of the show she's been in though - wait scratch that, I watched Black Mirror. So, here's to hoping she does good!

AWWW YEAH! I mainly know her from Attack the Block, Black Mirror (The Entire History of You), and Broadchurch. Congrats, Jodie!

yesss, she's so fucking good in black mirror

ohh I forgot about that BM episode

Flawless taste in Jodie roles, bb! <333

Oh fuck the entire history of you was tragic

Same. But I'm going to rewatch all of them and all her interviews. My obsession with her has officially begun. I'm so happy!!!

She was amazing in Broadchurch.

I loved her in Broadchurch. Mostly, I'm excited because I know neckbeards are seething.

Lmaooo apparently the majority of them are quitting DW so that's a lovely plus.

This this this!

Seethe, ugly insecure men!



Also I feel like there's no clearer way to so you're sexist by seeing a woman cast and be like "this is an agenda! political correctness!"



Edited at 2017-07-16 03:49 pm (UTC) Reply

But... but... but... SPACE IS FOR MEN!!!!!!

How will they cope when they realize there are women doctors working in space travel in real life?

