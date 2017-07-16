Nostalgia post: 90s heartthrobs









Edited at 2017-07-16 03:19 pm (UTC) My 90s heartthrob <3 <3 Reply

Thread

Link

saaaaaame Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Trent was so hot Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IKR? I don't trust anyone who says they didn't find him cute, at least cute for a cartoon character. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

dream boyfriend Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It still bothers me that Daria picked basic ass Tom over him. We were all rooting for you.gif Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes! Trent still has a little influence on what is currently my "type." Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

oh god yessssss Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes! trent, my lazy, constantly broke, unreliable king! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He almost tricked me into believing I should be wiith someone who has no future plans and aint shit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO, same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Tony Leung Chiu-Wai gif is mesmerizing, am I safe and not to be disappointed to look him up? Reply

Thread

Link

yeah I mean I've stanned for 15 years and never been turned off. I'm sure he's said something problematic at some point but he seems like a really good egg overall. He's been with his wife for absolute ages as well. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm just here for the handsome Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

tbh BOTH Tony Leungs are attractive



The Lover was such an inappropriate movie but Big Tony Leung does things to me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









I got a crush on him waaaaay late when I saw Lust, Caution but he is ridiculous looking in Chungking Express. Yasss OP thanks for including Tony Leung.I got a crush on him waaaaay late when I saw Lust, Caution but he is ridiculous looking in Chungking Express. Reply

Thread

Link









This man. Morning, noon, night and fourth meal. Yes please. omfg Alexander Siddig <3 I'm still super attracted to him.This man. Morning, noon, night and fourth meal. Yes please. Reply

Thread

Link

Wait who he



Pierce Brosnan? MacGyver?



Edited at 2017-07-16 03:31 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

















The actor's name is Joe Lando but he's only hot as Sully imo, otherwise he's pretty basic. Sully was my sexual awakening in the 90s and queen Dr. Quinn (Jane Seymour) was my bisexual sexual awakening lol Oh girl, let me minister to you on this good Sunday morning. This gorgeous creature is Sully from the iconic and feminist 90s hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine WomanThe actor's name is Joe Lando but he's only hot as Sully imo, otherwise he's pretty basic. Sully was my sexual awakening in the 90s and queen Dr. Quinn (Jane Seymour) was my bisexual sexual awakening lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Omfg I used to watch that show with my mom, aunt and grandma and they would thirst over him so badly lol. Bless. He was too rugged for my 5 year old taste but I see it now. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

omg yas i loved that wholesome ass show Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yes please!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes, girl. Sully was my everything as a young girl. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I rewatched the entire series last year, and Sully is basically the perfect man. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lol. I'm pretty sure he was one of the main reasons my mom and I watched Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm ashamed to admit how much printer ink I wasted on printing out "post cards" of Leo from the Romeo + Juliet official website lol I wasn't going to do anything with them, I just wanted them! The Basketball Diaries was a really good movie too. Reply

Thread

Link

I printed out so many pictures of my faves as well. I covered my notebooks and everything. I had to make school bearable somehow! Getting to look at all of my future husbands helped a little! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YES lol I covered like..two walls with all those pictures from Tiger Beat and stuff. Finally my parents were like "ok this is fine but no more walls!" I remember having some on my binders for school too, I needed something cute to look at in math class! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I actually really like Basketball Diaries. I'm surprised it had terrible reviews Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Tom was my 90s crush, he crazy but he was gorgeous. Reply

Thread

Link

His face was nice. And he always had great hair. His short stocky body kinda ruined him for me as a sex symbol but he was handsome no doubt Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Keanu in Speed ❤️❤️❤️ Reply

Thread

Link

lol great minds <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MY LOVE Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He's still good looking. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nnngh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YAS Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love him Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I watched Point Break recently and I FINALLY understand the Keanu thirst. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mmmhhh Keanuuuuuuu Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

always and forever!



I prefer Point Break Keanu (dat hair) but he's hot in pretty much everything he's ever been in <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

king keanu will be my heartthrob forever tbh. immortal beau! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yessss Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

keanu in speed was my everything :') Reply

Thread

Link

Hi bb! Once again we agree Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

HI <33333 and lol of course we agree, we both have great taste :D Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

to me Keanu is one of the most handsome men in hollywood, and he seems to be a nice guy too... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





Started with the middle, quickly moved to the guy on the right Reply

Thread

Link

omg yes

I had the biggest crush on both of them, Jack because he was such a nerd and Lex because he was so "bad". Those are still my too main types when it comes to fictional characters.

I was also really into those two brothers who showed up later, whose names I can't remember right now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

EXACTLY. The one "sweet", the other "mysterious". Cliches are cliches for a reason. You mean the blond brothers, the brainwashed/evil ones? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

YASS The Tribe. So, so good. The spinoff was terrible though. :( Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Omg I watched this show soooo much and always had a crush on Lex. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My crush on Lex as an 8 year old definitely had a lasting effect on my tastes.



Forever pressed that the show got cancelled. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Leonardo looked amazing in Romeo + Juliet.



I saw Valmont yesterday and young Colin Firth was really hot in it (but I still prefer John Malkovich's version of the character).



I can't believe I still haven't seen Desperado. But that gif is really fucking hot, so I will watch it soon. Reply

Thread

Link

There's a bit with him and Salma and a guitar in bed which is just depressingly out of bounds hot Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I had such a crush on Jonathan Taylor Thomas. I shared a bedroom with my sister and she always had all of his posters and then I started to also be in love with him. Reply

Thread

Link

YES! He's still so handsome! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me too!!! I used to watch that horrible I'll Be Home for Christmas film almost everyday lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

<3 JTT. Now I wanna have a JTT movie night or something. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





I had this picture printed out and glued into my school agenda, acting like it was a picture of my bf. People believed, or just didn't care enough to call me out on it Reply

Thread

Link

oh fuck i loved him on 30rock. might have to rewatch his episodes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Call me, James. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Did nobody at your school watch The Nanny? :o



I'm assuming this occurred in the 90s, anyway. The Nanny and Gossip were my introduction to him. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Beautiful and thankfully still is. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he #s still so hot. <3 i can't believe he's 43 tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my one true cyclops.



i still can't get over how hot his mico-sex scene with jack black is, but i think that's mostly a me thing. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

So gorgeous. And he aged well, too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Denzel is a forever crush. Rewatching his 90 movies is such a treat because he's so,pretty and the movies are so good. Reply

Thread

Link

I was never attracted to him as such, but Brad Pitt was the hunk of the 90s and was beautiful in Interview with the Vampire and Legends of the Fall Reply

Thread

Link

I don't think he's really considered a "90s" heartthrob tho only bc he's been the standard "hunk" like every decade since (even now) unlike the others



His hair in those movies were goals tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i thought he was hot in thelma & louise Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Fernando Colunga was a MAN, honey. still is. muscle daddy!





we need a Latin version of this post. far too many basic white dudes in this post. like for example,Fernando Colunga was a MAN, honey. still is. muscle daddy! Reply

Thread

Link

Be the change you wanna see Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMG Luis Fernando! 😻 *Googles to see what he looks like now* Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

still looks like sex in a can. a MAN! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

When I read the title of the post my first thought was Osvaldo Rios, lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lol, yes, I really liked watching La Usurpadora because of him (and Maria la del Barrio)



Also Alfonso Herrera in Rebelde, I was a teen and I liked him so much.



Also the guy from Corazon Salvaje. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

We need a post about them. Venezuela, Mexico, Brazil, all of the countries doing telenovelas.



Edited at 2017-07-16 03:52 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link