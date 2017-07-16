Roger Federer wins a record 8th Wimbledon and 19th Grand Slam title

THE GOAT!! <3 Roger was so strong this tournament. Sad Cilic had issues for the final but it almost seems appropriate that injury played a factor since this year's tournament was riddled with medical issues. Reply

That's nice and all but who the 13th Doctor? Reply

WOOOOHOOOO! I can't believe they finally picked a woman!



oh, and good for Roger, too.



Edited at 2017-07-16 03:40 pm (UTC) Reply

Greatest

not the result i wanted but the result i expected. congrats. but thank god it's over.

This is me. Sigh.

imma need to log off all social media for a while. the worship is too much for me.

I genuinely thought Rodger was in his 40s

Same. I was talking to my mom and we both thought he was 40 something, and then I was flabbergasted to find out he's only 35.

ok but the doctor????????

Riht?!! Like good for him and all but this day is not about tennis!!





Shouldn't they have announced it by now!!!!!!!! Reply

mte, when are they going to say it? ENOUGH ALREADYYYYYY

let's talk about how powerful it is to see the men's finalists not give in to toxic masculinity and openly cry, either out of pain and frustration or joy



but let's also talk about how if this had been the women's finalists, we'd never heard the end of how weak they are Reply

agree on all accounts

Completely agree

ia

How old is Federer that he is still slaying?

Apparently 35.

He looks older for sure, must be all that time playing in the sun.

@RobKoenigTennis Courtesy of Ross, 2 distinct trends in average age of the ATP top 100 from 1973 to 2015. pic.twitter.com/HUzAz083vQ — Trevor Lagerwall (@Zolbol) July 16, 2015

tbh every player in the top 5 is at least 30, and there's only one guy in the top ten who is under 25. men's tennis went through a period where players peaked in their early 20s, but it's starting to creep back up again. experience and physicality play a huge part. younger guys are having a hard time keeping up. Reply

i watched a little of this but they had a close up of cilic's foot and i wanted to gag. I HATE LONG ASS BONY TOES LIKE THAT.

omg

it was disgusting. and the one hairy toe just kills me. like i don't mind hair anywhere else but TOES??? i just really have problems with feet.

omg, SAME, they always do this shit when players get injured and it's so nasty, especially when it's somebody's crusty toes

i think he has really nice feet lol

YES!!!!!!!!! SO FUCKING HAPPY FOR HIM. A BIT ANTI CLIMATIC BUT FED FOUGHT SO HARD TO GET TO THIS STAGE AGAIN AND REGAIN HIS WIMBLEDON CROWN, HE DESERVES IT!



idc what anyone says, 19 grand slams, 8 wimbledon titles, definitely the closest thing to mens tennis goat! when he started crying, i lost it. i hope cilic is okay though.



also how cute were his kids? so nice to see all 4 kids there Reply

SCREAMING...MY KING. THE (MALE) GOAT!!!

yes emphasis on male lmao. i agree. i'm so emotional. i honestly thought he might never get his 8th. to see his kids there as well, and he was crying so hard. he wanted this so badly

SIS...I never thought he'd win again PERIOD a year ago, and now AO AND WIMBLEDON?! WEEPING



I dont care what these haters say, what the pundits say, what the "im sick of the top 4 (jk i am too, i just love roger/rafa lol)" say, i am LIVING



Roger, Serena and Venus= i'll never be bored of those three winning sorry not sorry Reply

I'M WITH YOU GUYS, BEST DAY EVER



this year has been an absolute dream-- would've NEVER expected this after that 6 month break

Reply

I felt so bad for Cilic but I'm so happy for Federer! When he started to tear up after he won I wanted to cry too. His children are so adorable.

i lost it. i definitely feel bad for cilic, but imo i think he will be fine. idt he was horribly injured, I hope. but omg right up until the end i was pretty contained because it was kind of an underwhelming final, but when fed started crying..i lost it. he deserved it so much .

YAAAAS

lmao sorry for being annoying, but i am just so thrilled. haters to left, fed deserves all the praise in the world.

on another note, does edberg ever age?



also can we talk about how on point fed's kids looked, especially his boys



Edited at 2017-07-16 03:23 pm (UTC) Reply

His kids look like CHERUBS they're so cute

i was laughing so hard during roger's on-court interview when he was asked how it felt to have his girls present when he last won in 2012, and now having his boys there, and one of the boys (i always call this one lenny because he has weird hair to go with his weird name lol) was pulling and face, and one of the girls was like STOP OMG they're talking about you STOP!

