Roger Federer wins a record 8th Wimbledon and 19th Grand Slam title
The record is broken.— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) 16 juillet 2017
For an historic eighth time, @rogerfederer wins the #Wimbledon men's singles title... pic.twitter.com/L6Yckp7qVq
Roger Federer has won a record eighth Wimbledon title, defeating Marin Cilic 6-3 6-1 6-4 in a one-sided final.
oh, and good for Roger, too.
Shouldn't they have announced it by now!!!!!!!!
but let's also talk about how if this had been the women's finalists, we'd never heard the end of how weak they are
idc what anyone says, 19 grand slams, 8 wimbledon titles, definitely the closest thing to mens tennis goat! when he started crying, i lost it. i hope cilic is okay though.
also how cute were his kids? so nice to see all 4 kids there
I dont care what these haters say, what the pundits say, what the "im sick of the top 4 (jk i am too, i just love roger/rafa lol)" say, i am LIVING
Roger, Serena and Venus= i'll never be bored of those three winning sorry not sorry
this year has been an absolute dream-- would've NEVER expected this after that 6 month break
on another note, does edberg ever age?
also can we talk about how on point fed's kids looked, especially his boys
