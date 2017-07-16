The Queen biopic is on its way and you can be in it
Earlier this week the band tweeted this:
In a blog post on their website, the band says the long-gestated film is finally underway, with pre-production starting next week and principal photography starting in september. In a great move the internet is sure to appreciate Apt Pupil director Bryan Singer will be helming the film, while Mr Robot star Rami Malek will play Freddie.
But there are more good news! If you have "70s & 80s hair" you can now apply to be an extra!
The troubled project has been ten years in the making, with both Sacha Baron-Cohen and Ben Wishaw leaving the project due to creative differences with
Brian May the band. Sacha, who worked on the project for six years, told Howard Stern this story about Brian May an unnamed bandmember.
[After] my first meeting, I should never have carried on because a member of the band, I won’t say who, said, "This is such a great movie, because it's got such an amazing thing happens in the middle of the movie." I go, "What happens in the middle of the movie?" He goes, "Freddie dies." I go, "So you mean it’s a bit like Pulp Fiction, the end is the middle and the middle is the end? That’s really, that's a wild movie, that's interesting." He goes, "No no no. Normal movie" So I said, "Wait a minute, what happens in the second half of the movie?" And he said, "Well, we see how the band carries on from strength to strength." And I said, "Listen," I go, "not one person is going to see a movie where the lead character dies from AIDS and then you carry on to see the band carrying on.”
Tweet source 1,2
Listen to the Howard Stern bit
Do you think this movie will be good ONTD? Are you looking forward to the We Will Rock You and Adam Lambert bits? Is that casting call finally the OP's time to shine?
BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY – Now heading for the Big Screen. "Yes folks, it IS finally happening." https://t.co/TBLI15veIN pic.twitter.com/3rxiMd0NHg— Queen (@QueenWillRock) July 14, 2017
In a blog post on their website, the band says the long-gestated film is finally underway, with pre-production starting next week and principal photography starting in september. In a great move the internet is sure to appreciate Apt Pupil director Bryan Singer will be helming the film, while Mr Robot star Rami Malek will play Freddie.
But there are more good news! If you have "70s & 80s hair" you can now apply to be an extra!
Following yesterday's Bohemian Rhapsody film update, cast your eyes on this... pic.twitter.com/agUYIjKxS5— Queen (@QueenWillRock) July 15, 2017
The troubled project has been ten years in the making, with both Sacha Baron-Cohen and Ben Wishaw leaving the project due to creative differences with
[After] my first meeting, I should never have carried on because a member of the band, I won’t say who, said, "This is such a great movie, because it's got such an amazing thing happens in the middle of the movie." I go, "What happens in the middle of the movie?" He goes, "Freddie dies." I go, "So you mean it’s a bit like Pulp Fiction, the end is the middle and the middle is the end? That’s really, that's a wild movie, that's interesting." He goes, "No no no. Normal movie" So I said, "Wait a minute, what happens in the second half of the movie?" And he said, "Well, we see how the band carries on from strength to strength." And I said, "Listen," I go, "not one person is going to see a movie where the lead character dies from AIDS and then you carry on to see the band carrying on.”
Tweet source 1,2
Listen to the Howard Stern bit
Do you think this movie will be good ONTD? Are you looking forward to the We Will Rock You and Adam Lambert bits? Is that casting call finally the OP's time to shine?
anyway w/e i'm seeing queen tomorrow!!!!
???????????????????????????
His aura is the exact opposite of Freddie's.
but if they do, then obv the Live Aid performance should be the main focus