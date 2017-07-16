The Queen biopic is on its way and you can be in it

I was excited about this when Sacha was involved because he would have been SO good. Reply

i really don't think we need one. and if this is the ben winshaw one, we certainly don't need it.



anyway w/e i'm seeing queen tomorrow!!!! Reply

Sis read the first bit of the post, Ben Winshaw pulled out of the project. Rami Malek is playing Freddie. Reply

oops sorry harry. Reply

It's truly a crime that we never got a SBC Freddie Mercury. As for Rami doing Freddie... Reply

while Mr Robot star Rami Malek will play Freddie



???????????????????????????

His aura is the exact opposite of Freddie's. Reply

hmmmmmmmT Reply

i just don't see this movie working especially if Freddie dies in the middle. wtf Reply

I'm a wee bit confused tho. So like, is Rami totally okay with this version that got SBC and Ben to say nope and then quit? like... idgi. this is totally off. Reply

I'm seeing Queen with Adam Lambert on friday I am PUMPED Reply

All of this has to stop. Reply

I think it's a trainwreck waiting to happen and if Adam Lambert were well advised, he'd stay far away from the project in general and its director Bryan Singer in particular. But what do I know lol Reply

So is this casting racially/ethnically accurate? tell me, ONTD Reply

No, Freddie Mecury as a Parsi Indian, nationality British. SBC is Jewish, nationality British. Ben Wishaw is just white and British. Rami Malek is Egyption-American. So no. Especially no on Ben Wishaw, but also no on everyone else. Reply

No, so it's weird seeing ppl still caping for the white actors who were initially named. Reply

No, Rami is Egyptian and Freddy was Indian (Parsi). Reply

i checked the original casting post and I saw a lot of people going "yay rami" Reply

No thank you, on all fronts. Reply

nty tbh



but if they do, then obv the Live Aid performance should be the main focus Reply

Nope to this casting. Reply

eh.......idk. if it can't be told with accuracy and focuses more on how queen persevered after freddie....no. Reply

