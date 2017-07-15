Ashley Benson posts a picture of Woody Allen on Instagram
- Ashley Benson from Pretty Little Liars posted a picture of Woody Allen and Mariel Hemingway on her instagram. The picture is from Allen's film "Manhattan" where Mariel plays a high school student who is Allen's lover (shocking!).
- Woody Allen is a pedophile who still has stars lining up to work with him. Elle Fanning is in talks to join his next film along with Timothee Chalamet. Kristen Stewart, Jesse Eisenberg, Blake Lively, Emma Stone (x2), Joaquin Phoenix, Colin Firth, Miley Cyrus, Justin Timberlake, and Kate Winslet have all recently worked with him since Dylan Farrow's open letter in 2014.
- If you guys aren't aware of the controversies surrounding Woody Allen, heres a refresher. Mia Farrow found nude photos of her adopted daughter, Soon-Yi, that were taken by Allen. He then went on to marry Soon-Yi Previn. Allen also sexually abused his daughter Dylan Farrow in 1992, an allegation that Dylan wrote about in 2014.
- Ashley Benson isn't the brightest person in Hollywood. She tweeted "don't do drugs" after Philip Seymour Hoffman died of a drug overdose.
source
@ ashley
Edited at 2017-07-16 04:02 am (UTC)
Ashley Benson isn't the brightest person in Hollywood. She tweeted "don't do drugs" after Philip Seymour Hoffman died of a drug overdose.
Oh man, I have a LIST of people I want back. And a list of people I'm willing to trade for them. Allen for PSH seems like a good start.