Mark Ruffalo: There will NEVER be a solo Hulk movie again!

The Hulk wasn't very good, so I'm fine with them not making more of them. Reply

Thread

Link

Hulk is good in a group but boring solo. I'm tired of remakes, focus on new superheros. Reply

Thread

Link

i wish marvel and dc in general would stop recycling superhero identities and finally try something new Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

right? give me the bat family and all the drama!! the red hood etc. or superman with the red son.



Edited at 2017-07-16 03:48 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm fine with this Reply

Thread

Link

Geez Mark calm down we're sorry we asked. We didn't know you felt so strongly. Reply

Thread

Link

Try to have some compassion, jeez. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I for one am glad we're finally having this conversation. It's time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

choking Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

we're all still learning ok Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

We don't need another one, bring on She-Hulk*



*So long as she is played by one of the Williams sisters, Alicia Napoleon, or another woman of equal hulkness. Reply

Thread

Link

oh my gosh now that you've said it I really want a She-Hulk movie. :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YESSSSS IVE GOTTEN SO INTO SHE-HULK LATELY I SO WANT THIS TO HAPPEN !! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Now that you said this I won't accept anything less than Serena Williams as She-hulk Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I actually liked TIH and even kind of dug Ang Lee's Hulk but I'm fine with this. I think he does better when he's not flying solo. Reply

Thread

Link

I always find myself enjoying TIH, too. It's not great, but it's certainly watchable. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I agree.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean tbh I think I'll be fine Reply

Thread

Link

Lmaoo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Compassionate king



Edited at 2017-07-16 02:47 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I don't think anyone is crying about this Reply

Thread

Link

I want a stand alone Hulk movie. I know I said there wouldn't be one but that doesn't mean there won't be one. 😜 https://t.co/lPKUDiKn07 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) July 15, 2017





This clown. This clown. Reply

Thread

Link

I don't think we really need another Hulk film.



Other than the failed attempt at romance, he works better in a group setting than solo.



The only exception is if they bring Betty back :3



And it follows her looking for Bruce and he only shows up at the end like, hey my bad. Reply

Thread

Link

Hulk is a giant, boring ass green person. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao oh well



i think bruce banner/hulk works better as a supporting character rather than a lead in the mcu tbh Reply

Thread

Link