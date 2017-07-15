WonderWoman

Mark Ruffalo: There will NEVER be a solo Hulk movie again!




-States that The Hulk will not be getting a solo movie anytime soon

-Universal refuses to partner with Marvel

-Mark states that Universal doesn't want to make money

-Disney has the cinematic rights to Te Hulk but never obtained the distribution rights from Universal

Source
Are you sad that we will never get a jolly green giant movie?
