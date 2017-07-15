Mark Ruffalo: There will NEVER be a solo Hulk movie again!
Mark Ruffalo: There Will Never Be a HULK Solo Movie, Throws Shade at Universal https://t.co/9F8c4cdJXr— Newsarama (@Newsarama) July 15, 2017
-States that The Hulk will not be getting a solo movie anytime soon
-Universal refuses to partner with Marvel
-Mark states that Universal doesn't want to make money
-Disney has the cinematic rights to Te Hulk but never obtained the distribution rights from Universal
Are you sad that we will never get a jolly green giant movie?
Edited at 2017-07-16 03:48 am (UTC)
*So long as she is played by one of the Williams sisters, Alicia Napoleon, or another woman of equal hulkness.
Edited at 2017-07-16 02:47 am (UTC)
This clown.
Other than the failed attempt at romance, he works better in a group setting than solo.
The only exception is if they bring Betty back :3
And it follows her looking for Bruce and he only shows up at the end like, hey my bad.
i think bruce banner/hulk works better as a supporting character rather than a lead in the mcu tbh
She-Hulk's in a girl disguise you'll fall into confusion. They might play it nice but you're headed for an execution
Aka, give me She-Hulk or give me nothing.