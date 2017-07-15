Handmaid's Tale impacT Reply

Little Red Riding Hood's impacT! Reply

UNDER SNOKE'S EYE. Reply

My first thought! Handmaid's Tale: A long time ago in a Patriarchy far far away... Reply

more like Rian's impact lmao. Reply

Kylo looks like the dwarf woman from Don't Look Now tho Reply

LMAO Reply

Carrie's poster is my favorite. Her styling is just flawless imo. Reply

They look good Reply

I like them but they remind me of the Hunger Games.



Why red tho? Reply

Probably because in this movie is when Kylo and his people will "win" by the end of it similar to Empire Strikes Back. Red apparently represents him (his lightsaber was red, etc). Reply

I believe it's just the theme for this movie, like the logo is red, that one planet has the red mineral soil in the trailer, red lightsabers etc. Reply

I'M SO EXCITED Reply

Leia's fits tho. It's the best one. Reply

THE TRIO & SPACE MOM LOOKING 💖



Anyhow, i'm still not over this:







Also, when I die I want to be reincarnated into a Porg.



Can't believe you put Kylo Ben's one outside the cut, OP lmao, WHY.THE TRIO & SPACE MOM LOOKING 💖Anyhow, i'm still not over this:Also, when I die I want to be reincarnated into a Porg.

they're called porgs? that makes them EVEN cuter!!! Reply

YES!! And Luke is their caretaker, and they land on R2's head, and they become best friends with Chewie, and MY HEART CAN'T TAKE THEM. Reply

That Carrie gif :( I want it as an icon Reply

I know that the porgs are low-key there just to sell plush toys to children but they are SO CUTE I can't <3 Reply

Aww carrie and Oscar <33 Reply

i love the porgs already Reply

The porgs are so cute but like all cute things, they will be vicious. Reply

they're called Porgs?! omgggg I was watching this like "what the fuck is that adorable penguin creature named because SQUEEEEEE" Reply

Damn it now I want a pet Porg



Wow these posters look real dope imo Reply

God, I love Kylo Ren... Reply

same. adam driver was so good as that whiny bitch. Reply

i hated kylo ren but i learned to love adam in that priest movie where he was so much better/ hotter than agarf Reply

Mte 😍😍😍 Reply

He was a great whiny bitch that grew on me especially after the SNL skit and the Twitter account. Reply

yep. Lucas and Christensen see example B on how to do whiny without alienating your audience. Reply

Me too! I really hope we get a scene of him with Leia, I have no idea if that's got any chance of happening, but I want them to be affected by each other directly, instead of just talked about to others. I need all the pain and angst plz. Reply

Lol mte Reply

these all look so good, damn. I really can't wait for this movie. Reply

i need a laura dern one!!!! Reply

I'm still getting emotional every time I see something with Carrie. This movie is going to kill me. Reply

Me AF tbh. Her scens in TFA and R1 still fuck me up. Reply

same! i was so excited for the posters and then i saw her poster and i got all warm feelings... idk why but hers was a celebrity death that really had an impact on me Reply

Me too, seeing her was rough. Reply

The behind the scenes video they released had me in tears, I don't know how I will keep myself together in the theater. Reply

I know I'm going to cry at some point during the movie. Her death is the only celeb passing that actually made me openly sob. More than once, too. Reply

It's going to be fucking hard. I miss her. Reply

mte Reply

book me a first class ticket on the HYPE TRAIN!



I have faith in Rian for this one but idk about ep IX tho lol Reply

can't forget this iconic moment in rogue one tho. can someone make an icon of it for me plz? i'm awful with these things.

I'll ask my friend, he did my Kesha icon, if he can make one for you. Do you have a specific time stamp you'd want icon'd? Reply

omg ty!!! i just want the scene where Darth Vader shows himself in dramatic fashion. Do you want me to provide the YT link to the scene? Reply

This scene legit made me forget for a second that I was not supposed to be rooting for him. Darth is my dude. Reply

This was a properly terrifying scene. Reply

this scene was so fucking badass. like i'm not a darth stan by any means but i got chills watching it lol Reply

This was the dumbest scene when I'm supposed to believe this is part of the SW continuity.

Like he does he all those cool tricks n shit & yet days later struggles old dad style to fight Obi-Wan in New Hope.

That scene is the best thing about that movie, lolll Reply

