Once Upon A Time @D23: Everything old...is new again!
#OnceUponaTime's Season 7 'Reset': 7 Burning Questions Answered https://t.co/JQFrZLuvWo— TVLine.com (@TVLine) July 15, 2017
-Departing cast members are expected to show up sometime in the new season
-The characters didn't get Happy Endings as much as they did Happy Beginnings
-Henry may have a half sibling that will be addressed at the beginning of the season
-Hook will not be getting a new love interest
-Henry went a knocked up none other than CINDERELLA!!!
-Confused yet? Because this is a brand new Cinderella
#OnceUponaTime: @DaniaJRamirez Is Playing 'New' Cinderella — First Photo https://t.co/3UO5aEYuj3 pic.twitter.com/t18wjSJtOL— TVLine.com (@TVLine) July 15, 2017
-Henry is now part of a new Enchanted Forest that has brand new variations of all of the classic fairy tales
Source: 1 2
Hook will probably annoy me.
ALEJANDRO
MAYAAAAA
ALEJANDROOOOO
Wait what.
[Link to spoiler] so yeah, at the end of the season, we see that Henry is all grown up, lives in Seattle, and the cycle starts again. a little girl knocks at his door saying that he's her daddy, kinda like what he did w emma
Give me a new fucking Latina princess that's a full time Latina.