Once Upon A Time @D23: Everything old...is new again!

omg, just kill this show already. Reply

lol this show is like the embodiment of ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Reply

I'm kind of a little bit curious but considering how awful OUAT got (I still haven't forgiven them for Pan) idk.



Hook will probably annoy me. Reply

your icon is legit hypnotizing. who is that? Reply

I'm going to give this reboot a try but I can already tell it's gonna be hard. They are going to have basically Earth-2 variations of the characters now? lol. This is gonna be fun. Reply

came in to say the same thing, earth 2 enchanted forest version.. ugh Reply

IDK maybe it's like American Gods where you have different versions of the different gods walking around depending on what belief system they correspond to. Reply

WTF? They're just recasting. Reply

I'm betting this will be the last season lmao. Reply

That is not dead which can eternal lie, and with strange aeons even death may die Reply

this reminds me that im upset they did not renew devious maids, i liked that show Reply

same Reply

I'm still bitter about it. Especially since they left it on such a cliff hanger. Reply

I'm all for diversity and having a Latina Cinderella is well and good, but when I think of Dania on Devious Maids all I can think about is how bad she was at acting and I cringe at people having to deal with that again. Reply

She was really bad in Heroes too Reply

MAYA



ALEJANDRO



MAYAAAAA



ALEJANDROOOOO Reply

That's all I can think of when I see her! Reply

Wait what. Reply

I wonder if we'll see the baby that Zelena got when she killed Robin Hood's wife and raped Robin Hood all grown up. Reply

stahp Henry did not get someone pregnant Reply

He sure did! Reply

[ Link to spoiler ] so yeah, at the end of the season, we see that Henry is all grown up, lives in Seattle, and the cycle starts again. a little girl knocks at his door saying that he's her daddy, kinda like what he did w emma if you dont want to catch up on the last season Reply

This is so dumb omg Reply

Well that's dumb. Where did Emma go? Reply

The people on Twitter are calling this the Earth-2 season of Once, they're not wrong. Actually I am kind of interested in watching this again? Reply

Wait so let me get this straight. The show has run out of ideas and while out of ideas, decided to reboot everything and then make Cinderella a Latina? Why? Cinderella isn't a Latina. She's a fucking gringa. This cheap attempt of getting inclusive ~woke points is so obvious it's fucking offensive. Reply

what's wrong with white characters being cast as POC? there would never be a minority on the show if they didn't do that. Reply

Because there aren't any Latina princesses. I don't want Latina represention if it's temporary.





Give me a new fucking Latina princess that's a full time Latina. Reply

Like, why make Cinderella a Latina when Elena of Avalor is hanging around the Disney Channel waiting for a live adaptation. Reply

i agree w the user above me. what's wrong with that? i'm genuinely curious, not trying to be a bitch or anything Reply

lol if that's what offends you, rethink your priorities Reply

But we all know the best Cinderella movie was the one with Brandy?? Reply

Racist in itself Reply

...this isnt the first time ouat has cast a poc as a white character tho. one of the leads of the show (evil queen/regina) is played by a latina. Reply

lmao what. That's the least stupid thing about this. Reply

