Once Upon A Time @D23: Everything old...is new again!





-Departing cast members are expected to show up sometime in the new season

-The characters didn't get Happy Endings as much as they did Happy Beginnings

-Henry may have a half sibling that will be addressed at the beginning of the season

-Hook will not be getting a new love interest





-Henry went a knocked up none other than CINDERELLA!!!

-Confused yet? Because this is a brand new Cinderella



-Henry is now part of a new Enchanted Forest that has brand new variations of all of the classic fairy tales


