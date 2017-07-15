(correct answer is no but they can sue me)

[ the synopsis for the next ep ] Ben's plan to kidnap Benedict Arnold conflicts with Abe's plot to kill Simcoe

Edited at 2017-07-16 02:49 am (UTC)

lmaooooooo ben acting all bossy, that's not believablebb lafayette <3 *_* how is he so adorable on minimal screentime?thank god benedick is such stubborn idiot but i'll keep prayer circle for cicero alive. just in case. time to move onto your second husband, peggycaleb's storyline keeps getting sadder and sadder this season =\ ben, ben, BEEEN, wake the fuck up and look after your friend (judging by 4x7 promo pic looks like he sorta will?)IF THEY KILL EDMUND I SWEAR TO GOD!!!! (thank god he didn't try to make connection to abigail re:andre never told anyone woodhull is culper)i'm not sure if i needed these simcoe/lola scenes. can i sue amc for deeply traumatising me emotionally?thomas. like father like son. there are no facepalms enough in the whole universe to cover this part. still, ending gives me hope these dicks at the head of culper ring (hey anna's beau) will finally understand that the superior woodhull is the best asset they can get their hands on. there can be several capable women, shocking, rightlmaoooo you don't say. if it starts with 'abe proposes a plan' say ABE NO and ask anna and mary for advice.the sneak peeeeek!! it's all they fantasize about lol makes me wonder if it ever happens =\