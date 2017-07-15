July 15th, 2017, 07:16 pm war_machine_rox TURN: Washington's Spies: Next on: 'Major Hewlett' Ep. 406 source 1 2 3yay Tagged: jamie bell, television - amc, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 1010 comments Add comment
i'm currently watching 4x6, that's one hilarious start, hewlett's 'culp-' puns are killing me
how are you watching this? am I behind? omg
nope! webrip leaked several hours ago
lol at Hewlett. Culprits. Culpable. I cry
i'm digging this lover's quarrel between townsend and abe
lol true. abe is so quick to put a knife to a friend's neck. twice with caleb and now townsend. dude!
bb lafayette <3 *_* how is he so adorable on minimal screentime?
thank god benedick is such stubborn idiot but i'll keep prayer circle for cicero alive. just in case. time to move onto your second husband, peggy
caleb's storyline keeps getting sadder and sadder this season =\ ben, ben, BEEEN, wake the fuck up and look after your friend (judging by 4x7 promo pic looks like he sorta will?)
IF THEY KILL EDMUND I SWEAR TO GOD!!!! (thank god he didn't try to make connection to abigail re:andre never told anyone woodhull is culper)
i'm not sure if i needed these simcoe/lola scenes. can i sue amc for deeply traumatising me emotionally?
(correct answer is no but they can sue me)
thomas. like father like son. there are no facepalms enough in the whole universe to cover this part. still, ending gives me hope these dicks at the head of culper ring (hey anna's beau) will finally understand that the superior woodhull is the best asset they can get their hands on. there can be several capable women, shocking, right
[the synopsis for the next ep]Ben's plan to kidnap Benedict Arnold conflicts with Abe's plot to kill Simcoe
lmaoooo you don't say. if it starts with 'abe proposes a plan' say ABE NO and ask anna and mary for advice.
the sneak peeeeek!! it's all they fantasize about lol makes me wonder if it ever happens =\
Edited at 2017-07-16 02:49 am (UTC)