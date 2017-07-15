BIG HERO 6 THE ANIMATED SERIES Opening Sequence

I think this could be a great series even if the movie was just ok. It looks like a lot of fun Reply

Thread

Link

Looks nice . I don't watch any current cartoons except for Steven Universe (whose animation can be beautiful but needs getting used to). Yet I feel like a lot of animation styles lately have been so ugly. This doesn't look bad in comparison but it still kinda lacks any charm to me.

Edit: Also I really liked the baymax/main character part of the movie, but the superhero team part was incredibly underwhelming and could've been better. If they focus on that, this show can be pretty good tbh



Edited at 2017-07-16 12:45 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I will be watching this.



I'm also forever bitter at the merch that they had at Disneyland when Big Hero 6 was in theaters... because everything was for children, or not in a XXL... and worst of all, there were NO Baymax Christmas ornaments!!!!!! That idea alone all but prints money! Reply

Thread

Link

Out of all of the new!art styles for these XD shows, this is the oddest. Reply

Thread

Link

This looks really cute! :') Reply

Thread

Link

MY BIL WORKS ON THIS!! They should be showing a clip he worked on a d23, as well. He's super excited for it to premiere. Reply

Thread

Link

I'll be watching this. The movie doesn't get enough love IMO Reply

Thread

Link

I wasn't expecting the song to be so simplistic Reply

Thread

Link

looks flat and flash animated Reply

Thread

Link