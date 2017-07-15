BIG HERO 6 THE ANIMATED SERIES Opening Sequence
As the new kid at San Fransokyo Institute of Technology, Hiro faces daunting academic challenges at the prestigious “nerd school” and the social trials of being the “little man on campus.” Luckily, Hiro has his brains, his ingenuity and his best friend bot to help him find his way. But it’s off campus where things get dangerous. Along with neat freak Wasabi, bubbly mad scientist Honey Lemon, fanboy Fred and no nonsense Go Go, the friends form an unlikely, but awesome super hero team – Big Hero 6. Together they face madness and mayhem as a colorful array of science-enhanced villains threaten San Fransokyo.
Airing this fall.
Edit: Also I really liked the baymax/main character part of the movie, but the superhero team part was incredibly underwhelming and could've been better. If they focus on that, this show can be pretty good tbh
I'm also forever bitter at the merch that they had at Disneyland when Big Hero 6 was in theaters... because everything was for children, or not in a XXL... and worst of all, there were NO Baymax Christmas ornaments!!!!!! That idea alone all but prints money!