Tour de Pharmacy is a triumph of crass comedy and A-list cameos in under 40 minutes!

I thought it was hilarious. Even better than 7 days in hell.

indubitably

I actually liked the tennis one better but i lolled through both

I liked 7 Days but I like this better because it seemed more focused and better written?

i'm going to watch this when i take a break from catching up on GOT

It wasn't as great as Seven Days in Hell but I liked the scene where everyone hates Andy's character, and when Maya's character sees other athletes for the first time lol

i watched it earlier today and thought it was really funny. i need to watch 7 days in hell now.

Oooh I can't wait to watch this for my basic bae Andy ♥

7 days in hell was decent so i will probably watch this. Popstar was really underrated though imo! I really enjoyed it tbh

fuck bin laden ahahahah

lmaoo



you're harbouring a fugitive (dat ass)

my justice will be punitive (i'ma smash) Reply

omg that song, I also loved the whole "fuck off" song bc it was the perfect parody of every band I listened to when I was 13.

i wish popstar had been a bigger box office hit - it was so fucking funny

It still makes me sad that it wasn't bigger. I loved it! My team at work still makes fun of me for how much I talked it up.

I just finished The Handmaid's Tale and I have so many feelings. The performances are just brilliant. The girl who plays Janine should of got a Emmy nomination. I hate myself for being attracted to Joseph Fiennes.

After watching every Lance Armstrong doc ever and watching all the shadiness I will have to check this out. I enjoyed 7 Days in Hell and thought it was hilarious so fingers crossed.

I am watching it atm





i'm laughinggggg Reply

I just watched this last night. I died at John Cena screaming on the bike.

Where can I watch this for free?

darewatch i just found it! getting a watermelon popsicle and ready to watch! :)

thank youuuu

No, I didn't watch the movie. No, I have no thoughts on it.

fix this

Good for you.

lol what is this foundation-level performance art critique

John Cena's part and Danny being older Daveed were my favorite things. Also James Marsden's quick reaction to Daveed saying he thinks Jackie will be remembered as his uncle had me dying and I had to rewind lol.

I forgot about James Marsden. I liked him in it too.

i'm gonna watch it right now. i discovered 7 days in hell because of ontd, cant wait to watch this! Thank you OP!!

