Tour de Pharmacy is a triumph of crass comedy and A-list cameos in under 40 minutes!
Tour de Pharmacy is about a fictional 1982 Tour de France, during which almost all the cyclists were disqualified for doping. The cyclists are interviewed in the present about the tour. The cast is full of famous people. The critics are all praising the mockumentary, it has 92% on rottentomatoes.
Did you watch the movie? Thoughts?
