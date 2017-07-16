Other news form D23 Expo

Twitter was raving about the Lion King footage! Reply

Thread

Link

people were outraged when it was first announced, but they are obviously gonna be fawning all over it once the trailer drops. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How are they planning on executing it? I know it's live action but how do you get a Warthog and Mere Cat to just chill together? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same way they did Planet of the Apes with an ape and a horse? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

like the jungle book. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't know why they're calling it live action. Is there anything that won't be CGI? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

HAS IT LEAKED Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

omg I really hope it's good! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah I was shocked at how realistic all the animals looked, the cgi was great. (Was at the panel) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Brad Bird will again voice the iconic character Edna Mode.



YES!



90% of the Live Action panel was a disappointment. Animation was way better, even if we didn't see anything. Reply

Thread

Link

has any footage of anything leaked?????? Reply

Thread

Link

I don't think much leaks from d23 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm so excited for Billy Eichner as Timon Reply

Thread

Link

- Hugh Jackman is rumored to voice Scar in The Lion King CGI remake.



no, i do not want this |:< his voice isn't menacing enough.



- Taraji P Henson has joined Wreck-It Ralph 2. She's an algorithm that works for a site called Buzzaholic and will help Vanellope and Ralph in their journey through the internet.



all of the footage for wreck it ralph 2 sounds absolutely insane. its either going to be the best disney animated film ever, or a disaster.



EDNA MODE IS QUEEN!



and please god stop making cars/planes/vehicle based movies Reply

Thread

Link

It better be good because Wreck it Ralph is one of my favorites. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They should just get Jeremy Irons to redo the voice of Scar. He's still alive so they shouldn't have any excuse. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IA on Jackman. Hell, I'd take Cumberbatch voicing Scar, at least he can do menacing better than Jackman. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

don't the cars/planes movies do well?



Also, little kids love that series. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Buzzaholic is not a good name. It makes me think of drunk driving. Reply

Thread

Link

It does :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

its for Buzzfeed. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm seeing a lot of news articles point out that Jackman is scar .... from a tweet where he is simply visiting Disney_______ and taking a photo of a statue. Reply

Thread

Link

Took me a minute to recognize Brolin. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jesus, I didn't even recognize him until this comment. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hes in full cable mode Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

same. I didn't realize he was that short compared to the rest of the cast. His head is enormous. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like Hugh Jackman but he is not a good fit for Scar. Jeremy Irons sucks but his work as Scar was amazing, his voice was perfect for the role, Be Prepared is iconic, etc. Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hugh jackman is a damn good actor to be honest, he will do fine Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He is a great actor, but tone is tone and you can try to change it a bit, but it won't be as naturally smooth and low as Jeremy Irons'. You can do vocal training but I don't think it's worth it. As much as I don't care for him, I could see Ben Cumberbacht because his voice has a similar quality. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

A good actor doesn't mean he will be a good VOICE actor. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE. Even if you avoid the general miscasting, Hugh is such a weak singer. Total downgrade. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

MTE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

whats his insta tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm so happy for The Incredibles 2 <3



And it's out around my mom's birthday, she's excited, lol. Reply

Thread

Link

Been a long time coming :) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just love today. So many good news. Reply

Thread

Link

its like christmas, im so happy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

- Hugh Jackman is rumored to voice Scar in The Lion King CGI remake.







Why is this movie happening. Why is this movie happening. Reply

Thread

Link

because jungle book used the same CGI and made almost a billion. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hugh Jackman is yet another miscast for the Lion King. I don't wanna be that person, but so many of the original VA cast are still working, why not hire those who haven't aged out of their roles? Also Jackman's singing voice is weak af, so I hope he won't be doing "Be Prepared." Reply

Thread

Link

I feel like it will be another Luke Evans situation. Lookswise, he fit Gaston, but his voice was nowhere near as deep and WOW as the original singer. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

maybe they didn't want to be involved in the remake? they did get the original voice of mufasa. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh thank god Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

have they cast any black people in the lion king

Reply

Thread

Link

donald glover is simba and apparently james earl jones is coming back as mufasa



and tbf, the original animated film was mostly white too :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Donald Glover, James Earl Jones and Viola Davis, iirc. They certainly could stand to have more. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link