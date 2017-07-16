Other news form D23 Expo



While a lot of news from the last 2 days of D23 has been posted, here is some other.

- Mulan is in pre-production and release date has been pushed to 2019.
- The Nutcracker and the Four Realms will takeover Mulan's November 2, 2018 release date.
- Live-Action/CGI remake of Dumbo will be released on March 29, 2019. Production just started in London
- Hugh Jackman is rumored to voice Scar in The Lion King CGI remake.
- Full title for Frozen 2 will be revealed later.
- Taraji P Henson has joined Wreck-It Ralph 2. She's an algorithm that works for a site called Buzzaholic and will help Vanellope and Ralph in their journey through the internet.
- Holly Hunter, Craig T. Nelson, Sarah Vowell and Samuel L. Jackson .Dash will be voiced by a new actor. Brad Bird will again voice the iconic character Edna Mode.
- DisneyToons will release a new film in April 2019 about planes in space. Although they didn't confirm, many sites are speculating that's its the third film in the "Planes" franchise, which is a spin-off of Disney/Pixar Cars.
- No news about other films in development including Disenchanted (Enchanted sequel), Maleficent 2, Cruella etc.

