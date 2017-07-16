Other news form D23 Expo
While a lot of news from the last 2 days of D23 has been posted, here is some other.
- Mulan is in pre-production and release date has been pushed to 2019.
- The Nutcracker and the Four Realms will takeover Mulan's November 2, 2018 release date.
- Live-Action/CGI remake of Dumbo will be released on March 29, 2019. Production just started in London
- Hugh Jackman is rumored to voice Scar in The Lion King CGI remake.
- Full title for Frozen 2 will be revealed later.
- Taraji P Henson has joined Wreck-It Ralph 2. She's an algorithm that works for a site called Buzzaholic and will help Vanellope and Ralph in their journey through the internet.
- Holly Hunter, Craig T. Nelson, Sarah Vowell and Samuel L. Jackson .Dash will be voiced by a new actor. Brad Bird will again voice the iconic character Edna Mode.
- DisneyToons will release a new film in April 2019 about planes in space. Although they didn't confirm, many sites are speculating that's its the third film in the "Planes" franchise, which is a spin-off of Disney/Pixar Cars.
- No news about other films in development including Disenchanted (Enchanted sequel), Maleficent 2, Cruella etc.
YES!
90% of the Live Action panel was a disappointment. Animation was way better, even if we didn't see anything.
no, i do not want this |:< his voice isn't menacing enough.
- Taraji P Henson has joined Wreck-It Ralph 2. She's an algorithm that works for a site called Buzzaholic and will help Vanellope and Ralph in their journey through the internet.
all of the footage for wreck it ralph 2 sounds absolutely insane. its either going to be the best disney animated film ever, or a disaster.
EDNA MODE IS QUEEN!
and please god stop making cars/planes/vehicle based movies
Also, little kids love that series.
And it's out around my mom's birthday, she's excited, lol.
Why is this movie happening.
and tbf, the original animated film was mostly white too :/