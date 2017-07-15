Honestly, I'll only believe it when I'm playing it. Reply

Same 🙄



I honestly wish they just wouldn't have officially announced this all those damn years ago, like why tf couldn't they have waited till they actually had shit done? Reply

By the time it comes out in 2018, it'll be around half of my life since Kingdom Hearts 2 came out. I'll have literally been waiting about half my life for this game smh. Reply

They announced it and then ended up having to switch to a different engine so they basically had to start over. Nomura basically admitted that they released that E3 trailer too early. Reply

mte Reply

lol same Reply

even then I'll still have my doubts Reply

Watch as this gets released and I get hit by a truck the day before it happens. Reply

I'm expecting second half of 2018, probably even the last quarter, and I'm okay with that lol. the last thing I want is for them to cave to the pressure of the "fans" that yell about them taking soooooooo~ long to make this game and end up releasing it before it's ready. and then everyone will be pissed that it's broken/shitty and I'll be in the background, banging my head into my desk.



that being said, the Toy Story level looks so good!!!!!! the character models look like they're straight out of the movies. and I love the toy designs for Sora, Donald, and Goofy :D Reply

i mean, kingdom hearts 2 came out in 2005. they've had over ten years to have this game done and ready to go. Reply

they only started working on the game in 2013, though! considering KH2's secret video teased Birth by Sleep, clearly they never planned on going directly from KH2 to KH3. now, FFXV they really did take 10 years to make lol Reply

There have been 5 games in between that time, it's not like they weren't doing anything. They just weren't doing 3. Reply

I agree that they should not release the game before it's ready, especially at this point when we all *know* they have been working on it and we've seen clips. I want the game to be the best they can do so I will wait.



But sometimes I still like to complain and be impatient as a fan so I can understand others who are lol. I understand the production side of things but I still have my fans side to contend with. Reply

I think it's well beyond a safe bet at this point that they aren't going to rush a god damn thing Reply

Bless!



I suffered through Battlefront 2 and random youtubers for this. Nomura was as awkward as usual but the footage looked so good! I knew we would at least get a year this time, Square does not show two trailers so close together for nothing. FFVII Part 1- Bombing Mission is 2019 then. Reply

oh i think it'll be longer than 2019 before we see VIIre



at this point i wouldn't be surprised if it isn't going to be episodic anymore, either. Reply

Matsuno said they are looking to release one to two big titles a year until fiscal year 20. DQ is this year, KH next and FFVII could be late 2019. They will keep the episodic structure even now that they have moved everything back under Business Division 1. The game is way too big otherwise and they would have to cut too much. The overworld alone is a nightmare with current graphics. Reply

Omg I SCREAMED! YAS!



That toy story scene was amazing. I love toy sora too. KH has always been one of those beat-em-up games, but this takes it on a whole new level with all those flashy moves.



I CanT

Reply

I straight up won't believe a release date until I'm in store on the day and actual seen the damn case



I want to be excited about this but honestly...with in the last, what? THREE years since they announced this I've just become exhuatsed. It sucks cause a Toy Story world was Iike one of my DREAM WORLDS but until I get more concrete shit like an actual date...I just can't with KH3



Its_been_84_years.gif Reply

the cinematic is gorgeous but the gameplays kinda eh. can't imagine this being anything but a disappointment after such a long wait but i'm still excited for it. Reply

I'm not believing this until I see an actual receipt from a store. Reply

i know a lot of people like to speculate what Disney worlds will be added, but since i know they're never gonna add my most desired world (Prydain from Black Cauldron), i'm more interested in what Final Fantasy characters they'll incorporate. it's probably a safe bet that Noctis will appear. i'd kill for some VI and IX characters to appear. a Kefka boss fight in Kingdom Hearts style would be wild as shit. Reply

Noctis?

I wouldn't bet on it. It's the game that must not be named to Nomura (really now, he always calls it one of the other games in the company in interviews when he cannot avoid talking about it). There are higher chances Stella will come back from the scrapped character dimension. Reply

you don't think the higher-ups wouldn't try to make him drop at least a cameo in there to promote their latest big release in the franchise? Reply

The only ones they have left that haven't appeared are the Lightning characters and the FFXV ones so we'll see. Reply

i need my good sistren laguna, beatrix, lulu and larsa to make an appearance Reply

Parent

It's prob going to be delayed like FFXV, but still, it's good to finally have a release window for this. And the toy story footage looks awesome, too, so I'm hype. Reply

your icon has reminded me that i need to play this game. my backlog is so ridiculous smh Reply

You really should. It's GOTY material, and also the best thing to come from square in years. Reply

Parent

Toy Sora looks like he has animal ears. It's amusing.



What's not amusing? Japanese Donald voice. Wowwwwwww... ouchies.



I really like the way the game looks. Andy's room looks amazing, graphically, and the apparent elimination of the 3 character party system is something worth celebrating! Reply

omg i'm so excited. toy story and kingdom hearts were both such big parts of my childhood.



the graphics here look really nice too. Reply

I never finished KH2 (I went up to the Mulan world) because I was so confused by the story, specifically who the fuck the villains were and this was before I could just google it all. Reply

I was at the panel when it was announced, it was so obvious that everyone was there for kingdom hearts because of all the cheering compared to the other two games. The reaction to Toy Story was so great and I don't care I'm happy that we at least have a release date and not "now in development", there is no way I'm gonna be negative about this 🙌 Reply

Also I love the fact that they are working really closely with Disney/Pixar employees, they got a Pixar artist to design the toy looks of Sora, Donald, and Goofy plus John Lasseter gave them the seal of approval from day one, this gives me hope tbh. Reply

