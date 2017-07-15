Kingdom Hearts 3 @ D23 EXPO 2017: Toy Story world confirmed + 2018 release
source
i actually think the 2018 release year is real because they've taken the FFVII remake in house and want to focus on that but need to get KH3 out first, so they're probably all hands on deck to get the game out.
I honestly wish they just wouldn't have officially announced this all those damn years ago, like why tf couldn't they have waited till they actually had shit done?
that being said, the Toy Story level looks so good!!!!!! the character models look like they're straight out of the movies. and I love the toy designs for Sora, Donald, and Goofy :D
But sometimes I still like to complain and be impatient as a fan so I can understand others who are lol. I understand the production side of things but I still have my fans side to contend with.
I suffered through Battlefront 2 and random youtubers for this. Nomura was as awkward as usual but the footage looked so good! I knew we would at least get a year this time, Square does not show two trailers so close together for nothing. FFVII Part 1- Bombing Mission is 2019 then.
at this point i wouldn't be surprised if it isn't going to be episodic anymore, either.
That toy story scene was amazing. I love toy sora too. KH has always been one of those beat-em-up games, but this takes it on a whole new level with all those flashy moves.
I CanT
I want to be excited about this but honestly...with in the last, what? THREE years since they announced this I've just become exhuatsed. It sucks cause a Toy Story world was Iike one of my DREAM WORLDS but until I get more concrete shit like an actual date...I just can't with KH3
Its_been_84_years.gif
I wouldn't bet on it. It's the game that must not be named to Nomura (really now, he always calls it one of the other games in the company in interviews when he cannot avoid talking about it). There are higher chances Stella will come back from the scrapped character dimension.
What's not amusing? Japanese Donald voice. Wowwwwwww... ouchies.
I really like the way the game looks. Andy's room looks amazing, graphically, and the apparent elimination of the 3 character party system is something worth celebrating!
the graphics here look really nice too.