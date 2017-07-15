Halima Aden shares her summer beauty routine!

i love that threading is a kewl thing to do now

i remember when my mom used to thread my mustache and eyebrows 4 me and i never knew how to discuss it to ppl like "umm she takes string and pushes it really hard on my face and i usually cry after...."

I've been threading my eyebrows since middle school! I used to get picked on in elementary school for having bushy eyebrows :(

that persian struggle tbh i had a mustache by sixth grade 😭

I'll never forget running a razor through my unibrow in 5th grade 😩 I looked ridiculous. I love my thick eyebrows now tho especially when chicks are dropping $8k for eyebrow implants to have eyebrows like ours!

I feel your pain. I've always had bushy brows. My mom took me to wax them in the 7th grade but I was rocking that Frida look badly. I do thank her for never allowing me to overwax brows, she would always tell the lady to just clean them up. So thick brows FTW!

I need to try threading, since I can't wax due to retinoids... but I got a Groupon for a place and they won't ever answer my calls to the point my Groupon expired before I could get an appointment D: I think I'm just giving up and going to try a different place. I've just been tweezing but UGH I HATE IT SO MUCH because I feel like I'm shit at it

I tried to get my eyebrows waxed once..it was a horrible idea. Threading is the only way to go tbh

Anyone ever had any success decreasing upper lip darkness? I remove the hair there but I hate how I can see a kind of shadow on the skin there.

Using sunscreen everyday, and especially after waxing my upper lip, has diminished the shadow I have on my upper lip. Also, the waxer told me to avoid direct sunlight for about 24 hrs after hair removal. IDK, but I feel like it's helped?

IDK I also perfected A concealer trick to hide it if I feel it's too obvious.



IDK I also perfected A concealer trick to hide it if I feel it's too obvious. Reply

laser hair removal

Sunscreen is key

I've been struggling with this too and I started making sure I wasn't* scrimping when putting sunscreen in that area. I think it's def made a difference.

Edited at 2017-07-16 02:03 am (UTC)



Edited at 2017-07-16 02:03 am (UTC) Reply

My mom started waxing my eyebrows when I was 12 and then I learned to do it myself. Now barely any hair grows there so I just pluck a few times a year.

I've been getting parts of my face threaded since I was 13 and I'm so glad I jumped on that train early before my eyebrows became overplucked.

do you notice the hair growth has lessened or become finer, or is it just the same?

She's so gorgeous! I'm here for her rise



Edited at 2017-07-15 10:05 pm (UTC) Reply

I haven't had my eyebrows threaded or waxed in forever. I'm too afraid of being unable to afford it.

i can get my eyebrows waxed for like 7 dollars plus 2 dollar tip lol, not every place is super expensive

i've learned to just tweeze and trim my own brows. it's much cheaper lol. took a bit to get used to, but now i know exactly how i like it.

Threading hurts so much. I gotta pep talk myself in the car before walking in every time. I can never get used to it.

Same! My palms get sweaty and everything.

Tell them to go slower. There could be an issue where if someone goes too fast it can cause red bumps (and if they go too slow..for me if they go too fast it causes the bumps, so now the lady goes slow).

My eyebrows take forever to grow out and they're on the thinner side so I can usually go 2-3 months between threadings. It doesn't help that one grows faster and is thicker than the other 😒

-I've never had my eyebrows threaded? Why is that Better? Just curious.



-I need tea tree oil bc it's good for scars but the smell and the price is ehh (I mean it's only $10+ lol but I don't want to dish out more than $5 on those oils😩) I just use almond oil usually and occasionally rosehip .. I love em so much. I stick to what works for me bc last time I tried Estée Lauder foundation n broke out so I stick to my Bobbi brown foundation it's one of the best and it's light and natural looking .. here's a breakdown of my favvvv products



Foundation : Bobbi brown spf15

Blush: too faced love flush blush

Mascara : too faced better than sex but rn I am using urban decays perversion bc I got it on sale .. also using grandelash so my eyelashes will grow even longer I like it!

Contouring : I use the maybelline contour and highlight stick I'm not very good at contouring so I normally don't bother .. I have the Anastasia palette and all the brushes(I buy elf or real techniques cause they're nice and cheap)

Concealer: NARS cream concealer 😍 But I'm annoyed that they're not animal cruelty free anymore I have to find a new one 😒

Highlighter: I loveeee Cindy Lou manizer

Lipsticks: everything from NYx to NARS I loveee.. I wear NYx "Bloody Mary" and NARS dragon girl these days .. I want to get NARS "just push play" but the company 🙄🙄🙄 Reply

Ohh and for primer I like smashbox photo finish 🙏🏽

lmao i actually love the smell of tea tree oil



i'm pissed about nars too, they're my fave. i wanted to try the new liquid lipsticks but w/e. i did get a new velvet matte lip pencil as a sephora point perk and i love it 😩 Reply

Maybe there are tea tree products that all smell different ? cause the one I had was too pungent but it is a wonderful product. I just have to hold my nose 😭 & yea NARS is like my top 5 fav cosmetics I'm so pissed 😩

what's wrong with nars? bc they aren't cruelty free anymore?

I just started using rosehip oil. How's it working for you and how long have you used it?

whoa. where do you live that tea tree oil is $10? the small bottle I use is $2 and it's lasted me from november :o

Threading your eyebrows gives you a better shape

Too Faced concealer's pretty good. I have dark circles and it's been one of the better ones to handle them. I've heard great things about Kat Von D's too.

I just got Perversion, too. The formula is perfection, but the brush leaves a lot to be desired. I should go to Sally's and pick up some spoolies.

I've read that waxing is traumatic for the skin and damages it over time (which makes sense, thinking about how red and tender the skin around my brows would be when I got them waxed) -- threading or just good old plucking is better.

Waxing (more than likely they are using soft wax) pulls your skin..that's why if you're on Retin-A, you're not allowed to wax bc you can tear off the top layer of your skin.

Threading is seriously the best... I started ten years ago and haven't touched anything else for my brows since then.

Reasons why I prefer it:

- Waxing irritates my skin and just generally makes it feel weird/different

- The shape I get from threading is sharper/better

- So cheap

- It's super easy to get your full face like cheeks, tidying up hairline, etc. done every few months and it makes makeup go on so nicely Reply

can't deal with the pain of threading so waxing is the way for me

Lady I used to get threaded at A. wasn't that bloody good at it and B. kept pestering for me to tattoo my eyebrows on. So I just quit going.

I should really find a new person who knows how to do this.

I should really find a new person who knows how to do this. Reply

the biore charcoal face wash is everything to me

I started using the Clinique charcoal one and it's nice! Surprised the hell out of me but it's really gentle and does a great job removing makeup

i used to use that a lot! i dont use it currently but its definitely one of the best cleansers you can buy at sephora.

Yes. I'm about to finish off my first bottle and I'm so glad I randomly picked it up.

I'm doing almost nothing with my skin this summer except sunscreen. I'll use zinc at night and vitamin C in the morning, but I leave most of my routine to the fall/winter/spring. I have oily skin and I feel like several products makes it worse in the summer, so I avoid all that, just use sunscreen to keep my skin healthy.

She is gorgeous.

Does anyone know how to lighten dark knees? Reply

Thread

Link

I use african black soap but I hear tumeric is good for hyper pigmentation as well?

I have African black soap and turmeric. I'm gonna try it, thanks.

i was just gonna cave and get a peel from muac.

Is it the result of scars? If so, a chemical exfoliant should help.

Settling in. I have had life-long deep pigmentation on my elbows/knees and exfoliation and moisture don't seem to do jack. It doesn't bother me except people always assume it's because I don't moisturize or exfoliate and I'm sick of hearing about it lol

Makeup Artists Choice has a fade cream and a fade peel that work well. Nip+Fab have glycolic acid wipes that work too.

I use Tea tree Oil on pimples, too! 🙏🏾



No to the coconut oil on the face. For me



I've always wanted to try threading but I'm terrified that they'll fuck up my shape & thickness 😰 It's lit all I have going for me. So I'll continue to tweeze Reply

Sis thread your eyebrows!! It'll enhance your shape and you can tell the lady to keep it thick.

I'm so scared 😩



~One day Reply

