Halima Aden shares her summer beauty routine!
On how she gets full coverage makeup in the summer with only a powder. https://t.co/MjOjI29rMM— COVETEUR (@Coveteur) July 15, 2017
+ Halima uses tea tree oil on pimples and doesn't use other oils during the summer time. She usually uses coconut oil on her face.
+ She uses the Tarte Drink of H2O Hydrating Boost Moisturizer and tends to stay away from makeup during the summer.
+ She also uses Mac Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation and Maybelline products.
+ Always gets her eyebrows threaded (💯💯💯) and never waxed.
Beauty post!!
i remember when my mom used to thread my mustache and eyebrows 4 me and i never knew how to discuss it to ppl like "umm she takes string and pushes it really hard on my face and i usually cry after...."
IDK I also perfected A concealer trick to hide it if I feel it's too obvious.
-I need tea tree oil bc it's good for scars but the smell and the price is ehh (I mean it's only $10+ lol but I don't want to dish out more than $5 on those oils😩) I just use almond oil usually and occasionally rosehip .. I love em so much. I stick to what works for me bc last time I tried Estée Lauder foundation n broke out so I stick to my Bobbi brown foundation it's one of the best and it's light and natural looking .. here's a breakdown of my favvvv products
Foundation : Bobbi brown spf15
Blush: too faced love flush blush
Mascara : too faced better than sex but rn I am using urban decays perversion bc I got it on sale .. also using grandelash so my eyelashes will grow even longer I like it!
Contouring : I use the maybelline contour and highlight stick I'm not very good at contouring so I normally don't bother .. I have the Anastasia palette and all the brushes(I buy elf or real techniques cause they're nice and cheap)
Concealer: NARS cream concealer 😍 But I'm annoyed that they're not animal cruelty free anymore I have to find a new one 😒
Highlighter: I loveeee Cindy Lou manizer
Lipsticks: everything from NYx to NARS I loveee.. I wear NYx "Bloody Mary" and NARS dragon girl these days .. I want to get NARS "just push play" but the company 🙄🙄🙄
i'm pissed about nars too, they're my fave. i wanted to try the new liquid lipsticks but w/e. i did get a new velvet matte lip pencil as a sephora point perk and i love it 😩
Reasons why I prefer it:
- Waxing irritates my skin and just generally makes it feel weird/different
- The shape I get from threading is sharper/better
- So cheap
- It's super easy to get your full face like cheeks, tidying up hairline, etc. done every few months and it makes makeup go on so nicely
I should really find a new person who knows how to do this.
Does anyone know how to lighten dark knees?
No to the coconut oil on the face. For me
I've always wanted to try threading but I'm terrified that they'll fuck up my shape & thickness 😰 It's lit all I have going for me. So I'll continue to tweeze
~One day