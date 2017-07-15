sixties;

Halima Aden shares her summer beauty routine!



+ Halima uses tea tree oil on pimples and doesn't use other oils during the summer time. She usually uses coconut oil on her face.
+ She uses the Tarte Drink of H2O Hydrating Boost Moisturizer and tends to stay away from makeup during the summer.
+ She also uses Mac Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation and Maybelline products.
+ Always gets her eyebrows threaded (💯💯💯) and never waxed.

source

Beauty post!!
