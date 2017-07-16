Louis Tomlinson signs a deal with Epic Records

i...don't understand that instagram Reply

Thread

Link

I don't understand what's happening in that Instagram Reply

Thread

Link

me neither Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaoooo mte but a comment below explained it a biT Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I still can't believe Louis made it past his X Factor audition. Who in their right mind would listen to him and think "Yep. He's got the X Factor!"



Now he has a solo career. He's only good for reaction gifs and talking shit. If he's more successful than Liam, I quit life. Lol Reply

Thread

Link

I read that as "taking a shit" and was very disturbed as to how you'd know anything about that lolol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

👀👀👀👀👀



I.....know nothing. I SWEAR!!!! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Tell it Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

you didn't lie Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Larries are making so many of his coworkers and friends hate them. Waiting for the day that Louis will stand up for himself again and tell them to fuck off.



But that's half his fandom. Reply

Thread

Link

idg why is he a fake ass!? Reply

Thread

Link

i think they're saying the girls are fake? because that paige girl is a digital intern and agreeing that she hates him, but now she's all 'one of my favourite artists'. and i guess also because they don't ship larry? idk. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao is she w/ epic records and a former 1D stan???





wtf If I worked at a record label and knew what young stans are like these days / read twitter replies once I would never allow them to keep their social media! It would be a scorched earth policy--delete everything and start anew there's a 99.9% chance they're a loud idiot. Reply

Thread

Link

yeah she's a digital intern apparently Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

why is he wearing a tracksuit? like doesnt he know that after naming his child "bear" liam is the undiscussed king of chavs? why trying? Reply

Thread

Link

lol mfte. that photo looks like a photo from 2005 of one of the 'tough kidz' at my school. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Maybe he's just one of those guys that dress like a gym teacher all year long? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Sue Sylvester cosplay is all the rage this summer. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

maybe he can be the "fifth" in fifth harmony. Reply

Thread

Link

i think they've suffered enough Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaoo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lool Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao there's actually someone who considers Louis one of their favorite artists? sad. Reply

Thread

Link

seriously...idg how he has stans or why ppl even like him, he has no redeeming qualities. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that snippet is like chewing foil with your ears Reply

Thread

Link

accurate Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what Reply

Thread

Link

are there actually a lot of larries or is it just a small part of the internet Reply

Thread

Link

sadly i think theres quite a lot of them. that instagram has like 33k followers. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There's something close to 100k at least. It's absolutely insane. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Everything I hear about Epic these days is terrible but that's mostly with their female artists so maybe he'll fare better. RCA didn't seem much better though and it's weird his management literally had RCA up in his bio on their website. Is Sony just playing hot potato with him? Reply

Thread

Link

what are we looking at Reply

Thread

Link