Louis Tomlinson signs a deal with Epic Records
We're thrilled to welcome @Louis_Tomlinson to the Epic family! 🎉🎊 pic.twitter.com/SJR5IYAKlO— Epic Records (@Epic_Records) July 14, 2017
Epic Records recently announced they signed a deal with Louis, so he is getting an actual album (and possibly more). His collab with Bebe Rexha will premiere on July 21st, same date with Harry's debut in Dunkirk.
With Management gone as one of their main excuses Larries didn't hesitate to dig deep and expose his new label though,
Will it ever end ?
Now he has a solo career. He's only good for reaction gifs and talking shit. If he's more successful than Liam, I quit life. Lol
I.....know nothing. I SWEAR!!!!
But that's half his fandom.
wtf If I worked at a record label and knew what young stans are like these days / read twitter replies once I would never allow them to keep their social media! It would be a scorched earth policy--delete everything and start anew there's a 99.9% chance they're a loud idiot.
I'm still confused tho, lol.