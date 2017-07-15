Game of Thrones — How to Evoke Emotion
''This video looks at how Game of Thrones—and the Battle of the Bastards episode in particular—evokes such strong emotions in its audience by making sure every scene has a compelling value transition.''
Are you exited for season 7 of GoT??
(and to answer the OP's question, no I'm not excited for this awful show. But it is such a massive pop-culture phenom that I'll be watching the 10 mins recaps from Ozzy Man to keep up with the zeitgeist.)
Why can't y'all just let us have things
Yes, I'm ready. Not particularly excited since Twin Peaks now owns that part of my soul, but I'm ready.
I did skip most of S3 tho bc I couldn't deal with the endless Theon torture. Like, enough already. And I know the book was even worse.
The most emotion this show has evoked from me was confusion and disbelief over Ed Skrein's recast. And ofc A Man being relevant to my interests.
But given the mountain of investment a lot of fans now have in Jon, and what's left of the Stark family as the heroes, I see how this was effective.
<3
Gillian and Fincher were so perfectly matched. I wish they had adapted all of her books together
Poor Margaery and Loras though, I felt bad for them. Especially with Margaery being smart enough to suspect something is wrong and desperately trying to leave. I hope Olenna gets revenge on Cersei.
Like fuk this show
Imma still watch it tho
Blackwater and the Battle at Castle Black were far more emotional.
The video generally gives GOT too much credit for breaking audience expectation through it's direction but it ignores the way the characters have been written and how that made for a predictable battle.
I can't keep bitching about the mysoginy and then keep watching it
So I'm sorry GOT but I gotta let ye go <3