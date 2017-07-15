lol, I'm happy that Lessons From The Screenplay is getting some shine but how did this get approved?



(and to answer the OP's question, no I'm not excited for this awful show. But it is such a massive pop-culture phenom that I'll be watching the 10 mins recaps from Ozzy Man to keep up with the zeitgeist.) Reply

Why can't y'all just let us have things Why can't y'all just let us have things Reply

Lessons from the Screenplay is a great channel.



Yes, I'm ready. Not particularly excited since Twin Peaks now owns that part of my soul, but I'm ready. Reply

most of the actors on that show can barely evoke emotion as is Reply

There is some hilarity about the title of this post followed by a screenshot of Kit Harrington. Reply

omfg Reply

It's about evoking emotion from the audience haha Reply

i know but the screenplays aren't that great either imo Reply

I am excited but I hate this show but I can't quit it. Why. Why. Reply

Ugh same I never "enjoy" watching the show and it saps my energy but I keep watching. :-/



I did skip most of S3 tho bc I couldn't deal with the endless Theon torture. Like, enough already. And I know the book was even worse. Reply

I think it's because we keep thinking that maybe MAYBE the current episode will be an awesome episode, reminiscent of season 1 and so that's why we keep watching. Reply

The most emotion this show has evoked from me was confusion and disbelief over Ed Skrein's recast. And ofc A Man being relevant to my interests. Reply

That episode was contrived and overrated, tbh. I mean visually, it was a lot of effort and very well done, but in terms of storytelling it was very predictable and didn't do much for characterization for the Starks. Oh, Jon's the big action hero again? How exciting. Sansa's revenge on Ramsay was what the writers were working towards all season and it showed. There was never any chance of the battle turning out another way so there were no stakes IMO.



But given the mountain of investment a lot of fans now have in Jon, and what's left of the Stark family as the heroes, I see how this was effective. Reply

Ugh, QUEEN 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾



Gillian and Fincher were so perfectly matched. I wish they had adapted all of her books together Reply

I don't give a fuck, I'm excited as hell for this mediocre show and I'm ready to avoid spoilers and be outraged/surprised. I'm in Europe so the schedule isn't the most convenient and Monday is my first day of work, so I'm anxious enough that I'm going to wake up way earlier, watch the premire and then go. Reply

Battle of the Bastards wasn't a really big emotion grabber for me, I think the season 6 finale did that more but I give a lot of credit to the music in that episode, it was really beautiful.



Poor Margaery and Loras though, I felt bad for them. Especially with Margaery being smart enough to suspect something is wrong and desperately trying to leave. I hope Olenna gets revenge on Cersei. Reply

All I care about is the dragons at this point



Like fuk this show



Imma still watch it tho Reply

Do you think they'll kill one off? Reply

IDC about Rickon but I feel bad for him to have shown up just to die. Reply

I didn't feel a lot of emotion wrt the Battle of the Bastards, tbh. It was all right, but there was no way it was going to turn out differently. I knew Jon and Sansa would win and that Rickon would die. I felt more at the Battle of the Blackwater, I think. Reply

mte



Blackwater and the Battle at Castle Black were far more emotional. Reply

Yeah battle of the bastards was nicely shot but it was ultimately predictable. In the video they take about how have 4 arrows (rather then three and therefor breaking a common convention) gave us a moment of hope for Rickon and I was like LOL because I'm sorry I never had one second of hope for Rickon with how Ramsay is as a character.



The video generally gives GOT too much credit for breaking audience expectation through it's direction but it ignores the way the characters have been written and how that made for a predictable battle. Reply

Man, this reminded me that I hated how at the end of the battle of the bastards they retrieved Rickon's body in one piece. If Jon was getting trampled alive then any damn corpse in that field would have gotten crushed into unrecognizable pulp. Reply

I've made the decision to boycott this show



I can't keep bitching about the mysoginy and then keep watching it



So I'm sorry GOT but I gotta let ye go <3 Reply

