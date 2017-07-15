Marvel shows The Defenders in 'Avengers: Infinity War' panel.
¡Imagen de los #Avengers junto a los #Defenders en la #D23Expo! ⚡ pic.twitter.com/xm6Nu43MLk— Mundo Vengador (@IniciativaV) July 15, 2017
A new #D23 poster for the Marvel panel shows The Avengers from the MCU, and you can see Luke Cage, Daredevil, Jessica jones and Iron fist right in the middle.
I AM FREAKING OUT. I NEED THAT TRAILER.
it took me forever to figure out which one was benedict. ontds hate boner is impressive.
this movie seems so surreal to me, im not going to believe its happening until im in the theater. like wrapping my head around peter parker, gamora, and strange all interacting is difficult.
