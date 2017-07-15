chills. i don't even need to see the movie to know that this is gonna be the best star wars. disney needs to stop playing games and bring rian back for episode 9 because if they don't, i want the DCEU to swoop him up 😤 Reply

The director for 9 is trash. I really wish Riann was doing nine too. Colin will be terrible.

I'm so pissed they didn't announce the 2020 anthology subject during the star wars portion. Hopefully it's a last surprise kind of thing.



omg I'm crying @2:16

lmao I was JUST about to submit this!!



OSCAR KISSING CARRIE!!!!!! 😍😭



lemma rush to tumblr real quick to find gifs that people have no doubt already made. I'M CRYING BECAUSE IT'S ALL SO BEAUTIFUL AND I'M READY. Reply

Already posted it further down in comments sis! Crying forever tbh

I can't wait for this movie!!!

finn and rose going undercover

oh man i can't fucking wait Reply

I am so excited to see Rose and her character. I hope her and Finn have good chemistry.

I see you Daisy, fighting 3 guys with the light saber!

Oscar/Carrie...😭😰😥



Oscar/Carrie...😭😰😥 Reply

I want Poe's new jacket !!!!

carrie 💔



so i guess if i'm a mess watching her in this footage already, ep 9 will destroy me Reply

Daisy also said that we will be shocked by the story this time, "its unexpected,but right."

i teared up ngl. i'm so excited!!!

I'M FUCKING DEAD WITH EXCITEMENT

my heart

I literally stopped the video at this part and rewound it so I could watch it again.

I had to go back and watch again. My heart <3

so sweet 😭

so sweet </3 the oscar/carrie/gary ot3 was one of the best things about the promo tour for the first movie

I AM SOOOOO EXCITED. OMG what is that cute little owl thing?

RIGHT? i need one now! they better come out with a plushy version of that

OMG they're called Porgs (which is a stupid, not at all adorable name but whatever) and i'm in love!



"Dubbed porgs, these little creatures will be watched over by Luke and will become friends with Chewbacca. Rather than CGI, they’re said to be actual puppets, that Luke, Rey, and Chewbacca will be interacting with." kill me now, i can't handle this! chewbaccas new friends!!!!



Edited at 2017-07-15 07:38 pm (UTC) Reply

I can't wait. I hope they get Yoda/BB8 status of iconic

