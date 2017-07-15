July 15th, 2017, 02:06 pm sandstorm THE LAST JEDI Behind the Scenes D23 Reel Some spoilers are in there.Source. Tagged: disney, star wars Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 111111 comments Add comment
because if they don't, i want the DCEU to swoop him up 😤
Edited at 2017-07-15 07:13 pm (UTC)
OSCAR KISSING CARRIE!!!!!! 😍😭
lemma rush to tumblr real quick to find gifs that people have no doubt already made. I'M CRYING BECAUSE IT'S ALL SO BEAUTIFUL AND I'M READY.
oh man i can't fucking wait
Oscar/Carrie...😭😰😥
so i guess if i'm a mess watching her in this footage already, ep 9 will destroy me
"Dubbed porgs, these little creatures will be watched over by Luke and will become friends with Chewbacca. Rather than CGI, they’re said to be actual puppets, that Luke, Rey, and Chewbacca will be interacting with." kill me now, i can't handle this! chewbaccas new friends!!!!
Edited at 2017-07-15 07:38 pm (UTC)
Laura Dern is in this?? Queen!