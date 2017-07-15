keep it... Reply

i never saw the original and i have no nostalgia for it and i love this cast so



bring it bitch Reply

Same!! I guess I'll give the original a watch before? Reply

Ooh, it's a sequel and not a remake? Reply

ya, set 20 years later i think Reply

Is she a vampire? Reply

She looks like a young Meryl Streep here. Reply

That's who I thought it was at first. Reply

it looks like she was trying not to laugh. I have no thoughts about the original Mary Poppins though, except thinking as a kid that it was boring as hell. Reply

Ugh Reply

I have zero interest in this, but Blunt looks great. Reply

lmfao mte Reply

Look at @Lin_Manuel in a still from #MaryPoppinsReturns be still my heart 😍 #D23Expo #D23Expo2017 pic.twitter.com/9JNAB8vFOO — kasandria (@SBellasWays) July 15, 2017





my body is ready no one will ever outdo julie andrews but i'm excited for this! i like that it's a sequel and ~harkens back to the 60smy body is ready Reply

Oh he's in this? 😒 Reply

this is one of those films that i think is completely unnecessary and no one will be able to measure up to julie andrews and dick van dyke...but i'm still excited to see what emily blunt and lin manuel miranda do with the roles. Reply

Same here - it's one of my fave Disney movies ever and Julie Andrews was my childhood goddess. But I am curious about this sequel and am not mad about Emily and Lin being in it. Reply

A sequel? That's odd. Reply

It's not odd... the movie is based on a series, it has eight books. Reply

lmao Reply

I dislike the original but love Into the Woods and Emily so I guess i'm HFT. Reply

I'm dismayed at the Mary Poppins hate here, it was one of my absolute faves growing up. :(



And while I'm dismayed they'd even touch this property, I'm not mad about Emily and Lin in it so I'll probably check it out against my better judgement. Reply

Agreed. One of my favorites growing up and they'll probably screw it up, but my love for Emily and Lin will have me dragging my family to the theater regardless. Reply

Yeah I'm surprised at all the "Mary Poppins is boring" comments, my sister and I rewatch it at least once a year.



I don't know why Disney wanted to revisit this as it wasn't begging for a sequel or anything, but I'm going to see it anyway because Lin is so fucking talented and I like Emily. Reply

Same and same. Reply

Emily is so boring to me. I don't get her appeal. Reply

I'm mildly interested, but nothing can top this:



Reply

oops, this is when I take a bathroom break.... That being said, my fave song was cut from the Broadway adaptation haha



Reply

It's 6:03 and the heirs to my dominion, are scrubbed and tubbed and adequately fed- and so I'll pat them on the head, send them off to bed how lordly is the life I leadddd



klassic! Reply

MTE Reply

Link

The most beautiful song in all of Disney! Reply

