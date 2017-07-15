Mary Poppins Returns - Motion Poster
Emily Blunt is Mary Poppins in the upcoming sequel, #MaryPoppinsReturns. The brand new film opens in theatres December 2018. #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/egxozrpRbr— Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) July 15, 2017
Will be released on Christmas 2018
source
bring it bitch
it looks like she was trying not to laugh. I have no thoughts about the original Mary Poppins though, except thinking as a kid that it was boring as hell.
my body is ready
And while I'm dismayed they'd even touch this property, I'm not mad about Emily and Lin in it so I'll probably check it out against my better judgement.
I don't know why Disney wanted to revisit this as it wasn't begging for a sequel or anything, but I'm going to see it anyway because Lin is so fucking talented and I like Emily.
