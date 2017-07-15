Disney princesses unite on D23 stage for 'Wreck-It Ralph 2'

Irene ❤️ Reply

Thread

Link

legend auli'i Reply

Thread

Link

She's so cute. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMG <333 Reply

Thread

Link

This is so cute Reply

Thread

Link





Also, Ming-Na Wen couldn't make it to the event but she confirmed that she'll be back to voice Mulan! \o/



Sadly, I couldn't make it to @d23 #WreckItRalph2 panel. But I am thrilled to be part of the film, as #Mulan. 👍😘#princessesunite @Disney https://t.co/a5gdiS4Jgl — Ming-Na Wen (@MingNa) July 15, 2017 Red is such a great color for Auli'i, I always love seeing what she wears.Also, Ming-Na Wen couldn't make it to the event but she confirmed that she'll be back to voice Mulan! \o/ Reply

Thread

Link

Oh thank God. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What was she doing more important Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

From what I can see, her father in law passed away a couple of days ago so she probably wanted to stay home with her husband. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Moana is not a princess, but ok Reply

Thread

Link

Neither is Mulan though lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's the daughter of a chief, which is LIKE a princess?? Hah, close enough. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Vanellope von Schweetz is a REACH Reply

Thread

Link

the movie they're all gonna be in is wreck it ralph 2... so yeah, she should be there. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's a princess in a Disney film. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This it for Wreck It Ralph, and she ended up being a princess at the end of the movie Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao I saw Sarah Silverman and was like rly... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's a princess in Sugar Rush. Sorry, she's The princess (now president) of Sugar Rush.



Edited at 2017-07-15 08:21 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Where is Princess Mia of Genovia? Reply

Thread

Link

I'm surprised they didn't get Idina Menzel as Elsa in this lineup. Reply

Thread

Link

Well...she's a queen now 😉 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she will be in wreck-it ralph 2 but wasn't at the expo. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lea salonga should be there tbh 😶 Reply

Thread

Link

I was looking for her! Lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

me too! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ikr but who would she voice? both mulan and jasmine's speaking voices will be in it - unless i guess they had either of them sing? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

now can they start making wreck it ralph merchandise? it's insane how little was made and there's literally none in any store in disney springs. they have stores with giant ralph statues, no ralph toys. my daughter is OBSESSED and i would buy all the things but they just don't make 'em. i can find old stuff on amazon but none of it is great. so frustrating. Reply

Thread

Link

Do you think it has to do with a licensing issue since most of the characters are borrowed from actual games? Cus WIR not having merch is odd considering how popular it was.



(edited because I missed an "a"! Sorry about that.)



Edited at 2017-07-15 07:31 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'd just love a stuffed ralph or one of those animator series dolls of vanellope. or like little sprinkle hair clips. a sugar rush lego set would be the holy grail... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I saw a Funko Dorbz car set a while ago at Hot Topic that I really wanted. I forget which Sugar Rush character it was but I thiiiink it was Vanellope...or Mindy Kaling's character? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel as if they do this like once a year haha but maybe I'm just remembering wrong... Reply

Thread

Link

Hell yeah! This reminds me... last week my niece went to get the tubes taken out of her ears and her doctor was trying to distract her while he didn't do he started talking to her about Disney princesses and how Ariel was his favorite before asking her who get favorite princess was. Her response? Batman 😂😂😂 Reply

Thread

Link

Omg that's an awesome story. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmaooooo excellent Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao I would've asked who her favorite Robin is tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



The one and only:

(She just doesn't know it yet!) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao amazing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wreck-It Ralph is underrated as fuck, it's probably my fave CGI Disney movie ever. (Also The Incredibles, so 2018 is going to be my year) Reply

Thread

Link

agreed on all counts. wreck it ralph was the disney movie i was most excited to share with my daughter, then the incredibles. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link