Disney princesses unite on D23 stage for 'Wreck-It Ralph 2'
Paige O’Hara (Belle in Beauty and the Beast) Irene Bedard (Pocahontas), Linda Larkin (Jasmine in Aladdin), and Jodi Benson (Ariel in The Little Mermaid), Mandy Moore (Rapunzel in Tangled), Auli’i Cravalho (Moana), Kristen Bell (Anna in Frozen), Kelly Macdonald (Merida in Brave), Anika Noni Rose (Tiana in The Princess and the Frog), and Sarah Silverman (Vanellope von Schweetz in the Wreck-It Ralph movies).
Also, Ming-Na Wen couldn't make it to the event but she confirmed that she'll be back to voice Mulan! \o/
She's the daughter of a chief, which is LIKE a princess?? Hah, close enough.
She's a princess in Sugar Rush.Sorry, she's The princess (now president) of Sugar Rush.
