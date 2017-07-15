Aladdin cast confirmed: Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott & Will Smith as Genie
Mena Massoud announced as Aladdin, Naomi Scott as Jasmine, and Will Smith as Genie in live-action Aladdin! #D23Expo— Disney (@Disney) July 15, 2017
-- Mena Massoud announced as Aladdin
-- Naomi Scott as Jasmine
-- Will Smith as Genie
Source: https://twitter.com/Disney/status/88629
wonder if power rangers 2 is still happening
i liked Naomi Scott in power rangers but i can't picture her as Jasmine yet.
Ugh. No to Will Smith, just no. Just recycle Robin's voice from the original movie.
she's gorgeous omg
Will Smith is a genie? LMAO, ok!
Check Twitter.
Edited at 2017-07-15 07:09 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-07-15 07:21 pm (UTC)
this looks white to you?
Edited at 2017-07-15 07:07 pm (UTC)
Signed,
An Indian
but knowing nothing about her, before this i wasn't even aware she was indian
Edited at 2017-07-15 09:11 pm (UTC)
lol I'm so mad at myself for buying into this casting drama when they obviously had someone the whole time and just wanted the buzz in the week leading up to their announcement. I gave them what they wanted!!!!
not what i had in mind
Re: not what i had in mind
Re: not what i had in mind
RE: Re: not what i had in mind
Re: not what i had in mind
Re: not what i had in mind
He looks so much better in his instagram pictures btw he's pretty fine.
Re: not what i had in mind
Re: not what i had in mind
Re: not what i had in mind
Re: not what i had in mind
Re: not what i had in mind
Re: not what i had in mind
Re: not what i had in mind
Re: not what i had in mind
Re: not what i had in mind
Re: not what i had in mind
Re: not what i had in mind
Re: not what i had in mind
Re: not what i had in mind
Re: not what i had in mind
Re: not what i had in mind
Re: not what i had in mind
Re: not what i had in mind
Will Smith as the Genie could work. The original Genie was much a Robin Williams character, so I imagine giving Smith free rein to approach the character differently will be a good thing for distinctiveness.
we will see I guess!
I think it was very similar to Robin Williams but also had a touch of the actor's own personality.