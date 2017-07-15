Aladdin cast confirmed: Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott & Will Smith as Genie

Okay cool. Reply

the genie's storyline with will smith, eh?



wonder if power rangers 2 is still happening

there's nothing yet but i read that Bluray and toy sales are through the roof so, who knows...

I really think PR2 is happening.

i need me that tommy oliver.

I hope so!

Didn't Pac Rim do badly at the box office, too? It's getting a sequel so there's hope for Power Rangers.

i knew that whole Avan Jogia TMZ stuff was bullshit

Of course it was. As far as I remember, Avan can't even sing. That's why his character was an actor and not a singer on Victorious.

he can sing okay, someone showed me a video in another post

with all his tweeting and shit...I wonder if he even knew the role has already been cast? lol

MY BABY NAOMI. I'M SO PROUD OF HER. SHE DESERVES THIS.

I like Naomi a lot too, I am very pleased for her

Not bad.

Yeah, good start!

Mena Massoud is fiiiineeee.

i liked Naomi Scott in power rangers but i can't picture her as Jasmine yet.

Ugh. No to Will Smith, just no. Just recycle Robin's voice from the original movie.

Robin Williams had signed a deed that prevents anyone from using his likeness for 25 years after his death iirc.

Bums me out because I can't get friend like me on Spotify lol

ohhh awwww

isnt there also tons of extra adlibbed lines that robin did as genie in archies somewhere? sad they cant be put to use, but probably for the best.

Cannot wait to see people complain about Naomi's casting. Avan Jogia is a terrible actor. Hope this is an upgrade.

Will Smith is a genie? LMAO, ok!



Will Smith is a genie? LMAO, ok! Reply

I'd complain, but I don't actually care enough about this movie. The original will remain the only version for me.

Cannot wait to see people complain about Naomi's casting.

Check Twitter.



Check Twitter. Reply

and Buzzfeed

im complaining as a south asian woman. i knew they would cast a light ass or half white woman, they always do this as a hollywood cop out

Meh

naomi scott? lol. i know that she's half indian but girl straight up looks white. what a cop out.

right? but if you say something you're erasing her heritage or whatever. it's so obvious what disney is doing with casting her.

They just had to get their white people in there one way or another

exactly. it's beyond frustrating.



Edited at 2017-07-15 07:09 pm (UTC) Reply

mhm

it's so transparent. Hollywood ain't shit for this

this so much. no one wants to talk about it

It is a cop out.

yeah I actually do like her, but I wish they had gone with someone who wasn't so white passing

yeah...was it really that hard to find someone else who fit the part better?

Thank you!

I'm rolling my eyes over the fact they casted her.

Most definitely a cop out

MTE (well,not that she's white passing but she is light)...I liked her well enough in Power Rangers but I'm kind of :/ here.

Edited at 2017-07-15 07:21 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-07-15 07:21 pm (UTC) Reply

Edited at 2017-07-15 07:07 pm (UTC)

Is Naomi Scott really white passing though?

She looks Indian af to me?....



Signed,

An Indian Reply

I get the

it is, im south asian and im not pleased Reply

She looks Indian... Reply

She looks pretty fucking Indian to me. Reply

this casting was super predictable and frustrating. Reply

i was like wait what? that was so goddamn quick, what? Reply

Hollywood obsession with bi-racial (ALWAYS half-white of course!) actresses is depressing. Reply

right? also she's so fucking basic Reply

i think maybe her name plays a part in how she is perceived as well, like if someone showed me a picture of her and told me that was priya, i would have just thought she was light skinned or a mixed race indian



but knowing nothing about her, before this i wasn't even aware she was indian Reply

I think she looks really ambiguous (in some pics she literally looks Mediterranean to me tbh) which unfortunately is the point/reason why I (and many others) seem to be disappointed with her casting.



Edited at 2017-07-15 09:11 pm (UTC) Reply

yeah! i had to google her just now to see where she was from cause the entire time i was watching power rangers, i legit thought she was a white girl..... Reply

So happy for Naomi!

This is her? Lol, I heard this song in passing during some "Good Luck Charlie" commercial break probably. I liked it, but I never bothered to look it up again. Reply

This is why I can't be too disappointed, I love her and jam out regularly to this song. Reply

lol this movie was amazing. Reply

its my fave dcom from this decade. they made a sequel for trash like teen beach but a scrapped a sequel they had in plan for this. forever bitter. Reply

I like the pink ranger but as jasmine??? Cmon Reply

lol I'm so mad at myself for buying into this casting drama when they obviously had someone the whole time and just wanted the buzz in the week leading up to their announcement. I gave them what they wanted!!!! Reply

they so did that. Reply

lmao it's obvious and well played. Reply

This was my thought too after seeing this post. Weird pr tactic imo though. They wanted to lower expectations so we'd give them more credit when they cast PoC, or...? Reply

You did that!! Reply

I am now bitter ONTD gave me hope with beautfiul actors and we got him. Reply

I'm sure he will look fine when he is cleaned up...he is suppose to look like a twink anyway lmao Reply

Y'all will be all over his dick when the movies comes out. Reply

I think he's cute Reply

omg I'm screaming. I legit don't know anything about him and my first thought was "He looks so egyptian" so I googled him and he's from Egypt. I cannot @ how stereotypical he looks

He looks so much better in his instagram pictures btw he's pretty fine. Reply

idk, i think aladdin is supposed to look a little goofy and wirey Reply

Parent

...he aight irl, but as Aladdin? bruh Reply

i think hes cute lmao he looks better in other pics Reply

rough Reply

He looks like the guy who was in the Born This Way Video/Reaper/Arrow... Reply

lmfao fucking ew Reply

whatevs i think he's cute lol Reply

really? i think hes adorable Reply

He doesn't fit Ali, but let's see if he can act like him.. Reply

He kinda looks like that actor who is Latino 🤔🤔🤔 I think his name is rick Gonzalez.. Reply

I thought he was Rick Gonzales. Reply

He looks like he's trying to pose but something nearby is truly disgusting him Reply

I think he's cute too. Reply

ugly and has curly hair 🙅🏻 Reply

but he is way more good looking than any of the chrises (how do u pluralize that) Reply

he looks like that Wild dog/wildcat whatever he is on Arrow Reply

I like him :/ Reply

I'm so happy about this, I was expecting the worst. I'm shocked I even remember Mena from Open Heart wtf Reply

Yay, Naomi! I loved her in Power Rangers.



Will Smith as the Genie could work. The original Genie was much a Robin Williams character, so I imagine giving Smith free rein to approach the character differently will be a good thing for distinctiveness. Reply

mte Reply

that would be a tough role to tackle, try and imitate Robin and people will hate it but do something different and people will wonder why he isn't acting like the genie from the cartoon



we will see I guess! Reply

They wouldn't be able to use Robin in any way, so it makes sense to reinvent the character. Reply

i wonder how the broadway genie was portrayed. did he make it his own? was it #justasgood Reply

The genie is great!

I think it was very similar to Robin Williams but also had a touch of the actor's own personality. Reply

They borrowed from Robin for sure, but he also had an old-school Broadway showman' flair thing that really helped distinguish him from Robin's Genie. He was by far the best part of that show. Reply

I was asleep through most of the show (jet lag problems) but from what I did see, the genie was by far the best part Reply

