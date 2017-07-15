Celebs React to Political News: Weekend Round Up!
-Little Donny lied about how many people were at his meeting with the Russians, he said there were 5 people but further investigation shows there were at least 8.
-Today Tramp is going to a women's golf event to leer and be disgusting. Oh yeah, the event is being held at his private golf club. Nothing fishy to see here!
-Ted Cruz's amendment to the latest version of the "healthcare" bill won't cover pregnancy, chemo, or prescriptions and everyone hates it.
-Trump is trying to get the RNC to pay his legal bills from the Russia investigation.
-Instead of denying collusion, Faux News is now trying to normalize it.
-Kellyanne Conjob embarrasses herself trying to use visual aids to brainwash people, the internet comes through.
[AURANTIACEOUS: relating to or resembling the sour orange 🍊]
Sounds fun. Wait. Where is that event being held, @realDonaldTrump? Oh. Your private golf club? #EmolumentsClause https://t.co/jd1hoJFXki— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 15, 2017
"Grab them by the pussy." #NeverForget https://t.co/fLvKW7ruRo— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 15, 2017
NACHO - heads up - a vacuum is an absolute lack, in this case of morals.— Nick Offerman (@Nick_Offerman) July 15, 2017
You aurantiaceous sack of shit.@realDonaldTrump @DonaldJTrumpJr https://t.co/1ivzvCRJfa
BREAKING: 8th person at TrumpTower meeting identified as "Collusivov Treasonovich"— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) July 14, 2017
THIS IS NOT NORMAL. This will NEVER BE NORMAL. Shame on them all. https://t.co/BlTkmXVN0W— Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) July 14, 2017
I'm sorry, my dear, but you are up for elimination. https://t.co/ujBqHQfqyN— RuPaul (@RuPaul) July 13, 2017
Teen Vogue writer
Don Jr.'s Russian lawyer meeting also included a RUSSIAN SPY. Don't ask, don't tell, I guess! Conclusion? Collusion. Illusion. Delusion. https://t.co/UOsfnfdwWP— Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) July 14, 2017
Pod Save America host
Here's a longer explanation of the Cruz Ban: pic.twitter.com/IwoceTBYte— Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) July 15, 2017
Trumpcare is a Frankenstein monster stitched together with the goal of getting 50 votes, not improving Americans' health.— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 15, 2017
It must not live.
ontd do you repeatedly lie about meetings with Russians even after getting caught 27 times?
i feel like i have to bless my house with sage every time i put down the phone
I stg if I ever see Zodiac Killer Cruz irl he's getting this work
In regards to Russia the only thing that's giving me hope is reading the profiles of Muellers team
https://www.wired.com/story/robert-muel
He has put together a team that is looking for a crime to prosecute and don Jr just handed him like 3 different crimes in those emails.
Saturday: The NYTs decides they are going to shake things up a bit by giving us a Trump bombshell on a Saturday. The bombshell? Paul Manafort, Kompromat Kush and Don Jr. met with a Russian lawyer with ties to the Kremlin in June 2016. Don Jr. gives a statement that they were just meeting over adoptions, NOTHING TO SEE HERE.
Sunday: The NYTs publishes that the meeting was actually set up because Don Jr. was promised dirt on Hillary. Don Jr. releases a new statement contradicting his previous one which says that okay, yes, they did meet because he was promised dirt on HillDawg but it was a total "nothingburger" (like nails on a chalkboard) and nothing was shared. The world is SHOCKED that a Trump would lie.
Tuesday: The NYTs prepares to release the actual receipts on the meeting but gives Jr. an extra hour or so to get back to them with an official statement.
Later Tuesday: Jr. tweets out the E-mails the NYTs were about to publish. They are EXPLOSIVE.
What was in the E-mails? Some highlights:
Don Jr. is told the Russian government is officially supporting Trump and they have passed information to be shared with the Trump team which incriminates Hillary.
Don Jr. replies "I love it!"
Jr. CC'd both Kompromat Kush and Paul Manafort on the E-mail exchange, disputing the previous statement that neither of them were aware what the purpose of the meeting was. Jare Jare Kush continues to have the highest possible security clearance with a central role in running the government.
It dawns on Jr. that he pretty much just gave the smoking gun for Trump/Russia collusion. OOPSIES!
Jr. goes on Sean Hannity (barf) to tout the narrative that he is super noble and transparent because he released the E-mails... that very well could lead to his ass being imprisoned.
Wednesday, Thursday: Trump calls Jr. a "quality person" and says anyone and everyone would take that meeting. The rest of the world responds, "no, no we wouldn't."
Friday: Oopsies, Jr. didn't tell the whole truth! There were 3 more people in the meeting that were previously not disclosed, despite his claims on transparency.
One of these people newly identified is a former Soviet counter-intelligence agent (to quote Putin: There is no such thing as a former KGB agent) who lobbies on behalf of Russia/Kremlin interests.
Did I mention he is the prime suspect in a major hacking operation that was conducted to defame and blackmail a Russian business on behalf of another Russian business that has ties to Putin?
Happy Treason, ONTD!
oh and a top DOE official saying that "90%" of sexual assault allegations are exaggerated or false
Hourly reminder that these people are the fucking worst.
it feels like every few days people start rejoicing bc the drumpf team did something dumb and there's evidence to back it up but then nothing... ever actually follows?
how the hell is trumpcare still a thing
But I couldn't find a celeb angle :/
I'm attempting to go back to Turkey again in two weeks on the 27th. Spending 5 days in Marmaris and 2 days in Istanbul. I'm kind of scared to try it again lol.
I visited Istanbul as a tourist several years ago before all this fuckery and I was amazed at what eeemed like a pretty cosmopolitan live and let live co existing culture. I happened to be visiting on the 25th anniversary of the uprising and it was the first year people were allowed to celebrate and congregate at the square. I didn't go for that reason it was just coincidence.
Now, when I arrived at the hotel by taxi, armed men searched the car, the trunk, and looked in my luggage at a stopping point quite a distance from the actual hotel, but I didn't care because I just didn't. And then the entrance was like at the airport with a metal detector. But then that was it.
Everybody was nice and friendly and I did all sorts of organized touristy things as well as some roaming on my own. I'm so glad I was able to visit before all this happened and it makes me sad and frustrated how times have changed.