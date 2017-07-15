Karlie

Celebs React to Political News: Weekend Round Up!



-Little Donny lied about how many people were at his meeting with the Russians, he said there were 5 people but further investigation shows there were at least 8.
-Today Tramp is going to a women's golf event to leer and be disgusting. Oh yeah, the event is being held at his private golf club. Nothing fishy to see here!
-Ted Cruz's amendment to the latest version of the "healthcare" bill won't cover pregnancy, chemo, or prescriptions and everyone hates it.
-Trump is trying to get the RNC to pay his legal bills from the Russia investigation.
-Instead of denying collusion, Faux News is now trying to normalize it.
-Kellyanne Conjob embarrasses herself trying to use visual aids to brainwash people, the internet comes through.

[AURANTIACEOUS: relating to or resembling the sour orange 🍊]















Teen Vogue writer



Pod Save America host






ontd do you repeatedly lie about meetings with Russians even after getting caught 27 times?
