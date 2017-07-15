Celebs React to Political News: Weekend Round Up!

I hate this country Reply

I have never felt less proud to be an American than I have in this moment. And I came of age during the Bush years. Reply

Same

I'm trying to focus on all the people protesting and fighting this bill. A lot of people here are shit, but the ones marching and staging sit-ins are Americans too, and I'm proud of those people. Reply

same. and i'm black. Reply

Same

I thought they banished Kellyanne to the dungeon. She is turning into a parody of herself. Reply

Getting really tired of calling Ted and John my fucking senators. They are shit. Reply

fucking same

i feel like i have to bless my house with sage every time i put down the phone Reply

fuck this made me cackle.

Same. Vote O'Rourke next year.

I hate them. They're barely ever in the office or their people aren't picking up the phone. I'm not convinced they even check voicemail.

Same. Fuck them.

Agreed. Them, Abbott and Patrick need to go. They're not representing Texas citizens to the best of their ability and I didn't even feel that way with Perry. Reply

So. Much. This.



I stg if I ever see Zodiac Killer Cruz irl he's getting this work Reply

Same. I contacted both of them about the Muslim travel ban, and it was pretty much a waste of time because they were so useless about it. John gave me a long answer about why he supported it and tried to assured me that he's totally not racist lol. Ted didn't even bother to reply to my message. Reply

Newly released video of the of the Russians arriving to the Donald Jr, Manafort, Kushner meeting at Trump Tower.#revokekushner pic.twitter.com/l1N0YkrNRN — Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) July 14, 2017







Edited at 2017-07-15 06:38 pm (UTC)

watching the constant back and forth between republicans and democrats has been so entertaining lmao. hopefully a viable third party can come out of all this mess. Reply

i know you're doing your schtick rn but third parties probably won't be viable until there is serious electoral college/voting reform Reply

MTE

Only way third parties work is if we have a parliamentary style system where people can go into coalitions, etc. Reply

poli sci 101 is too hard for some people

There won't be. all politicians have to be paid for. Money is the only way people get elected and stay elected. The only entities with that kind of money are corporations. Corporations will always control politics. Grass roots campaigns can't compete. Capitalism will probably have to be dismantled before that happens. Reply

you have a serious pipe dream if you think a third party will every be viable as a candidate for pres in any of our lifetimes. Reply

aren't you tired ms. hilly

Your third parties can't even get it together enough to solidify a political primary process in a single state. And you don't build a national party out of political turmoil, it takes decades of grassroots coalition building from the bottom up. Reply

In regards to Russia the only thing that's giving me hope is reading the profiles of Muellers team



https://www.wired.com/story/robert-muel ler-special-counsel-investigation-team/



In regards to Russia the only thing that's giving me hope is reading the profiles of Muellers team

https://www.wired.com/story/robert-muel ler-special-counsel-investigation-team/

He has put together a team that is looking for a crime to prosecute and don Jr just handed him like 3 different crimes in those emails. If trumpcare passes I literally don't know what I would do, I'm a social worker all of my clients will be hurt by this.

Keep calling your senators and raising a fuss! I believe we can stop this bill Reply

I have come to the conclusion that it doesn't matter what they find on 45, his administration and family. He will continue to serve as president. The Republicans will still have the majority in the 2018 race. Also that horrible health plan will pass. This is the country we now live in. Horrible people with money always win. Reply

yup. I don't see anything happening, so I'm just going to move on. No matter how hard I make my voice heard, nothing happens.

I hate to be susie sunshine. but this is how "they" win. apathy. it sucks to feel burned out and i get taking a break, but we need your voice on the side of dissent, change doesn't happen quickly. 45 may never be impeached or step down but the people in power need to see that we are paying attention and outraged. we haven't even made it through the first year, we have to keep speaking up. Reply

Yea, and I don't expect any less when half the country is apathetic and can't be bothered tbh.

I can always tell when posters are white, none of you could survive any oppression

sis, if six-year-old ruby bridges can face a school full of racists, who do you think you are to give up?

I'm starting a politics club at my work and hoo boy is it gonna be exhausting to go over. Reply

Politics, religion and work are things that are like oil and water for the most part. I'm a strong willed democrat in a land of stubborn republicans at work and when one of them brings up 45 it gets heated.

It's funny because I'm just focusing on disability and healthcare but luckily I'm in a pretty liberal environment so I don't think I'll get a lot of pushback.

I made a timeline of the Jr./Russia E-mail scandal! Saturday: The NYTs decides they are going to shake things up a bit by giving us a Trump bombshell on a Saturday. The bombshell? Paul Manafort, Kompromat Kush and Don Jr. met with a Russian lawyer with ties to the Kremlin in June 2016. Don Jr. gives a statement that they were just meeting over adoptions, NOTHING TO SEE HERE.

Sunday: The NYTs publishes that the meeting was actually set up because Don Jr. was promised dirt on Hillary. Don Jr. releases a new statement contradicting his previous one which says that okay, yes, they did meet because he was promised dirt on HillDawg but it was a total "nothingburger" (like nails on a chalkboard) and nothing was shared. The world is SHOCKED that a Trump would lie.

Tuesday: The NYTs prepares to release the actual receipts on the meeting but gives Jr. an extra hour or so to get back to them with an official statement.

Later Tuesday: Jr. tweets out the E-mails the NYTs were about to publish. They are EXPLOSIVE.

What was in the E-mails? Some highlights:

Don Jr. is told the Russian government is officially supporting Trump and they have passed information to be shared with the Trump team which incriminates Hillary.

Don Jr. replies "I love it!"

Jr. CC'd both Kompromat Kush and Paul Manafort on the E-mail exchange, disputing the previous statement that neither of them were aware what the purpose of the meeting was. Jare Jare Kush continues to have the highest possible security clearance with a central role in running the government.

It dawns on Jr. that he pretty much just gave the smoking gun for Trump/Russia collusion. OOPSIES!

Jr. goes on Sean Hannity (barf) to tout the narrative that he is super noble and transparent because he released the E-mails... that very well could lead to his ass being imprisoned.

Wednesday, Thursday: Trump calls Jr. a "quality person" and says anyone and everyone would take that meeting. The rest of the world responds, "no, no we wouldn't."

Friday: Oopsies, Jr. didn't tell the whole truth! There were 3 more people in the meeting that were previously not disclosed, despite his claims on transparency.

One of these people newly identified is a former Soviet counter-intelligence agent (to quote Putin: There is no such thing as a former KGB agent) who lobbies on behalf of Russia/Kremlin interests.

Did I mention he is the prime suspect in a major hacking operation that was conducted to defame and blackmail a Russian business on behalf of another Russian business that has ties to Putin?



Happy Treason, ONTD! Reply

this high quality rundown rn

LoL, I knew you would approve! <3

Fabulous rundown babe!

Your summaries are always amazing. Thanks for making them :D

This comment should win an EGOT

This comment is reminding me that I really need to catch up on RuPaul's Drag Race.

I love your hustle.

Sis your summaries save my life!

katya is the scathingly hilarious voice of reason that we need in american political discourse right now.

this was fantastic

Thank you for this!

babe, i thought your previous timeline was the best, but THIS! with katya... omg this is pure gold!

You are the GOAT of ONTD, sis

U DA REAL MVP 😘

oh and a top DOE official saying that "90%" of sexual assault allegations are exaggerated or false



i'm still fucking SEETHING over betsy devos meeting with men's rights groups about campus rape and sexual assaultoh and a top DOE official saying that "90%" of sexual assault allegations are exaggerated or false Reply

there are no depths these ppl will not plumb

I mean, her brother literally murders people for money. The best thing that can happen to humanity is for that family to be eradicated.

Hourly reminder that these people are the fucking worst.

"Ted Cruz's amendment to the latest version of the "healthcare" bill won't cover pregnancy, chemo, or prescriptions and everyone hates it." he may not be the zodiac(tho i'm still not 100% convinced of that...) but he sure as hell will be a serial killer if that shit passes Reply

for real

wtf is even happening



it feels like every few days people start rejoicing bc the drumpf team did something dumb and there's evidence to back it up but then nothing... ever actually follows?



how the hell is trumpcare still a thing Reply

I wanted to make a politics post about today being the anniversary for the coup in Turkey. It's been declared a national holiday and there have been rallies with thousands marching. Pretty disturbing.

But I couldn't find a celeb angle :/



But I couldn't find a celeb angle :/ Reply

erdogan is fucking up turkeys democracy and i still hear some people here say he's that best thing that ever happen to that country. the fuuuuuck??? my bff has family there and they're getting really scared because they have friends being jailed because of bogus charges or forced to emigrate. but sure, fucking erdogan is the savior of turkey

It's scary. I'm fearful for secular Turkey as we know it and also what his shady ass dealings with the EU will mean for Europe in the coming years. I wish all these "strongman leader" assholes would fly off into the sun.

Jesus, this comment is reminding me how my parents had layovers in Istanbul on a trip and narrowly missed the airport bombing and coup.

It's crazy what's been happening in Turkey, Poland, Brazil, Venezuela

i can't remember which ONTD post i was reading but someone was there (in turkey and posting to ONTD) when the coup was happening. that was surreal.

I got caught in the military coup last year on vacation.



I'm attempting to go back to Turkey again in two weeks on the 27th. Spending 5 days in Marmaris and 2 days in Istanbul. I'm kind of scared to try it again lol. Reply

I'm super worried about you guys! I listened to a Pod Save the World about it (And remember when it happened) and it's terrifying. Why are there so many people in the world who want to live under these conditions (I only say this because there are so many here and in Turkey that are praising these idiots)

Late for this but it makes me so sad.



I visited Istanbul as a tourist several years ago before all this fuckery and I was amazed at what eeemed like a pretty cosmopolitan live and let live co existing culture. I happened to be visiting on the 25th anniversary of the uprising and it was the first year people were allowed to celebrate and congregate at the square. I didn't go for that reason it was just coincidence.



Now, when I arrived at the hotel by taxi, armed men searched the car, the trunk, and looked in my luggage at a stopping point quite a distance from the actual hotel, but I didn't care because I just didn't. And then the entrance was like at the airport with a metal detector. But then that was it.



Everybody was nice and friendly and I did all sorts of organized touristy things as well as some roaming on my own. I'm so glad I was able to visit before all this happened and it makes me sad and frustrated how times have changed. Reply

Sic semper tyrannis

