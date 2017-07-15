Sofia Coppola Responds to ‘The Beguiled’ Backlash

tbh I wouldn't want Sofia Coppola to try and tackle the issue of slavery in one of her movies, it's obvious that she would be hopelessly out of her depth there.



that said, she has 0 excuse for casting only the whitest of the white girls in all of her movies set in the present day. Reply

Thread

Link

that said, she has 0 excuse for casting only the whitest of the white girls in all of her movies set in the present day.



I know no one saw these movies, but she actually has worked with woc before: Katie Chang in The Bling Ring and Maya Rudolph and Rashida Jones in A Very Murray Christmas.



But there definitely is colourism/racism in her casting that she needs to reflect on and hopefully all the discussion around The Beguiled will actually lead to her actually reflecting more on how she casts her films. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

please stop. i don't know why your ass is always trying to defend her obvious distaste for poc and minority culture (unless its fetishized and mocked like in lost in translation). and lmao @ katie chang, maya rudolph and rashida jones. like...take a seat Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

does the bling ring count when she chose an asian woman who was v v mixed and erased a latina tho Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

she definitely white washed bling ring Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

http://www.vulture.com/2017/07/the-begu iled-subtly-tackles-race-even-when-you-d ont-see-it.html



I think people should consider this take though, which is that the characters represent the toxicity of whiteness, and that the very world that the film exists in confronts race even though it's not literally depicted



I think people should consider this take though, which is that the characters represent the toxicity of whiteness, and that the very world that the film exists in confronts race even though it's not literally depicted Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm actually shocked she addressed this, I thought she would bury her head in the sand the way she did with the criticism for LiT and The Bling Ring.



As someone who hasn't read the book or seen the original Beguiled I didn't love her cutting out the only black character, but I also am not super upset about it. Like best case scenario we would have a well drawn character who would still be a slave as interpreted by a white woman based on a book by a white man.



Here's hoping she'll cast woc in her next films even when the movie doesn't require it. Reply

Thread

Link

Kirsten Dunst's character was a freed mixed race character in the book so she white-washed two characters. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Are you serious? Damn that's foul. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh really? I definitely want to read the book now because it sounds way more interesting than the movie. Have you seen the Eastwood Beguiled film? Is it the same there? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

wow Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

holy shit Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

holy shiit Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

but she's been in this business for a pretty long time, and her vision/interests as a filmmaker are very clear so i rly don't think she gonna suddenly care about POC and write complex, three-dimensional POC characters.



to be very honest, the reality is that most white directors in hollywood just simply cannot relate or don't consider POC's humanity to be interesting enough to make a movie about. POC have been identifying with white characters and their sorrows forever but most white directors (sofia coppola included) literally cannot bring themselves to even think about writing decent characterization for them. POC are just not on their radar, point blank. it's extremely hard to imagine someone who made a movie as racist as Lost In Translation and proceeded to cast the most white passing POC ever in her movies, writing nuanced WOC and casting them accordingly. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not that it excuses her at all, but I think an important part of her new "explanation" that should at least be included in the thread summary is she claims her version of 'The Beguiled' takes place AFTER The Civil War.



It's at least a distinction that should be noted because the narrative of "A Civil War movie without slaves!" is at least invalidated. And should be altered.



Not that there's an excuse to not include black roles in a movie set AFTER the Civil War, during reconstruction, EITHER, but still, we should at least be accurate in our complaints. Reply

Thread

Link

It's not though, it's set right in the middle of the civil war. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ummm in the movie they're still very clearly during the war



they even say multiple times that they hope it'll be over soon Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No, it's not. Or at least that was not clarified in the movie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Actually I misread her statement. I read it quickly and I thought she was saying the war is over. What she actually says is:



"According to historians and several women’s journals from the time, many slaves had departed, and a great number of white women of the South were left in isolation..." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Like, if you don't want to deal with that aspect, maybe you just shouldn't do the story? Reply

Thread

Link

I saw the film and yikes the whiteness is GLARING to the point where it adds another layer of creepiness

Reply

Thread

Link

I guess it's hard to make the protagonists seem sympathetic if they're also slave owners, especially for a director like Sofia. >.> Reply

Thread

Link

i'd love to be a little fly in the room during her psychoanalysis sessions where she discusses her fixation with women whiter than herself Reply

Thread

Link

Lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

right? i read this article on bitch i think and it pointed out this quote from her in the 90s where she's like "all the boys liked perfect blondes" and how she was surprised she was having a moment and then she turns around and fixates on that kind of woman. it's odd. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it kind of reminds me of teachers in middle school/high school who were obviously not popular when they were teens showing extreme preference for the golden children of a class. at least when i was in school ages ago. like they get to rewrite their past as adults. very "I'm not Josie Grossy anymore" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i wanna see this movie tho Reply

Thread

Link

"Discussion" "conversation"...I'm so very fucking tired of hearing these words come from white people's mouth





She thought treating slavery as a side-plot would be insensitive so the alternative was to erase to non-white characters and include a fucking bullshit line about how "THE SLAVES LEFT"



Because that was't insensitive or insulting at all????



Bite me, lady. Fucking bite me.





Reply

Thread

Link

lmfao the slaves.... left? ;alskdjf;sljf i'm screaming Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you mean you didnt know that that was a thing that slaves could do??



Cause it totes happened all the time. Slaves just packed up and left. It's just like when I left my retail job. It's totally the same thing.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i was just about to post a similar thought. it does reek of deflection at best and desperation at worst. either way the movie sounds like another snoozer.



Edited at 2017-07-15 06:56 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean during the civil war era, slaves did run towards Union lines expecting freedom. I mean if you read up on it that was one way of the Union government punishing people siding with Confederacy. The union still treated them as objects to be owned but they were deemed from servitude particularly if their owners sided with confederates. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She thought treating slavery as a side-plot would be insensitive so the alternative was to erase to non-white characters and include a fucking bullshit line about how "THE SLAVES LEFT"



lmao omg the movie actually does that? well that's super convenient~ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO, is that her explanation? They are in the South! In the original movie, they have the patrols coming by the gates pretty much every day! But sure, the slaves just packed up and left because they were tired of these women and their white nonsense. And the Confederate soldiers just let it go, cause who cares about the people they are trying to keep enslaved deflecting to the enemy, right? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What would you suggest she do? I don't want to see slaves portrayed from SC's eyes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm actually reading Cullinan's novel right now (which came back into print as a result of this movie being made, seemingly; I looked a while ago and couldn't find it anywhere), so I'll be interested to evaluate how the two characters that Coppola either removed or whitewashed are portrayed. I mean, I'm sure that it could be improved on, since it's a novel from the 1960s written by a white guy, but people who've seen the 1971 film (I'm not among them) have generally said that the slave character is well-portrayed, from what I've seen.



What I find really weird about Coppola's position on this is that while it's good for an artist to be mindful of the limitations of one's own experiences when approaching subjects, when you're adapting a pre-existing work I don't see how it's at all defensible to remove stuff that was there to begin with just because you don't feel up to it. If you're concerned about how the slave is portrayed, consult a few historians or black female filmmakers. I'm sure they'd offer some notes. Get a co-writer, if need be. Film is a collaborative medium. Reply

Thread

Link

She has been thinking about this and will continue to do so



lol sure Reply

Thread

Link

Sofia has a huge issues with not including more diversity in her work in general and that's something she will need to correct in her next film but I don't see an issue with what she said here. I'm taking away from the article that the character in the book and first film was portrayed as a bad stereotype and that she was worried about upsetting people. And also that it might not having been factually correct? I don't see why people are upset over that part of it. She's also saying that she probably isn't the best person in the world to write about a black women's perspective in civil war times which she IS NOT. I'd rather her stay in her lane for that one than fuck it up. People would still find fault.



That being said she needs to include more black women and women of color in her work and there is no excuse for that. Reply

Thread

Link



I personally don't see a problem with Sofia Coppola removing a slave from a narrative and staying in her lane but damned if she does I guess — Ira Madison III (@ira) June 17, 2017

Do you really want to see Coppola tackling Slavery? I agree with Ira here, she'd be totally out of her depth: Reply

Thread

Link

There's staying in your lane and their's justifying you remaining in said lane with some bullshit horrifyingly obtuse nonsense like "the slaves left"



How bout say fucking nothing if you didnt want to tackle it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Like I like Ira but that was like the biggest bit of nonsense because Sofia basically wanted to do this movie because she liked ~the aesthetic~ of Southern gothic and basically everything else be damned. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





http://news.nationalgeographic.com/n ews/2002/12/1206_021206_Abolition_2.html You are being a bit obtuse here yourself. Maybe you need brushing up on Civil War history. Slaves left could mean they ran way. And that happened quite a lot during the Civil War with the slaves running towards the union lines because the Union government passed a law freeing any captured slaves from lifelong servitude. Before the civil war, run away slaves had to be returned as per the laws. But the law was changed with the start of the civil war and the number of runaways swelled from maybe a few thousand prior to the Civil War to 100,000-150,000. The movie was based during the Civil War. It would not have been unheard of for slaves to run away to freedom particularly in Virginia which was very close to the Union line. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

love your icon! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

But if she said nothing everyone would STILL attack her and say that she isn't responding to criticism. There's no winning and I'm surprised she even said anything. It is a lose-lose situation and if she didn't feel comfortable writing about slavery, I sure as fuck wouldn't want to see a token black character in the film to make everyone happy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

All she wants to do is these intimate private little white girl aesthetic chamber movies. That's why Marie Antoinette worked. Young pretty white queen confined to a glorious space away from any hardship



I will say tho, Coppola gave us Emma Watson as Ja'mie King in The Bling Ring which was a hilarious performance Reply

Thread

Link

you're so right, which is ironic because that's a movie that i have no problem summing up with the word "forgettable". Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

even marie antoinette was deliberately completely cut off from the real world around it. she just can't do substance. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah I was like waiting for the revolution to creep in etc, but no. that was it. cupcakes and crinolines lmao



but like, I've read a couple of her interviews and, I don't want to sound like a bitch but she just does not seem like a very intellectually curious person. At all. She's just not interested in things beyond her own experience, which, lbr, is sheltered rich girl. I don't think she's the wooorst or anything but it's disappointing to say the least. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

imo her films are always so superficial and empty, i never understood how she got so much praise



Edited at 2017-07-15 07:33 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's her aesthetic. She never goes for realism. but when she gets it right, she does it realllly well IE Virgin Suicides, Lost in Translation etc Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

All she wants to do is these intimate private little white girl aesthetic chamber movies.



Which is why her work is completely unappealing to me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

portraying a complex black slave character is absolutely possible, it's called collaborating with others to flesh out the character? i mean sofia coppola of all people would have the resources. like girl, at the least you could've called up a few historians.



Edited at 2017-07-15 07:00 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

you know she'd pull a tilda swinton and end up dropping acid with jaden smith or something. dear god, nevermind, she'd probably take that experience and make yet another overwrought and dreadfully boring movie about a white lady looking lovely while trying to scratch below her meringue surface... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link