Sofia Coppola Responds to ‘The Beguiled’ Backlash
Sofia Coppola Responds to ‘The Beguiled’ Backlash https://t.co/HSsVP6GObJ #thebeguiled pic.twitter.com/dfJD67aDwC— IndieWire (@IndieWire) 15 juillet 2017
Coppola has been criticized for not including an African American character in her film.
following up this post
She felt that treating slavery as a side-plot would be insulting.
Her decision to not include Mattie comes from respect because there are too many examples of slaves given a voice by white artists.
She did not think while doing her film, that it was not responsible to not deal with slavery and slaves characters in a movie set in Civil War. She has been thinking about this and will continue to do so.
Her artistic choices were criticized as insensitive when it was not her intention.
She hopes this discussion will bring attention to Hollywood that more films from the voices of filmmakers of color are needed and to include more points of views and histories.
source
that said, she has 0 excuse for casting only the whitest of the white girls in all of her movies set in the present day.
I know no one saw these movies, but she actually has worked with woc before: Katie Chang in The Bling Ring and Maya Rudolph and Rashida Jones in A Very Murray Christmas.
But there definitely is colourism/racism in her casting that she needs to reflect on and hopefully all the discussion around The Beguiled will actually lead to her actually reflecting more on how she casts her films.
I think people should consider this take though, which is that the characters represent the toxicity of whiteness, and that the very world that the film exists in confronts race even though it's not literally depicted
As someone who hasn't read the book or seen the original Beguiled I didn't love her cutting out the only black character, but I also am not super upset about it. Like best case scenario we would have a well drawn character who would still be a slave as interpreted by a white woman based on a book by a white man.
Here's hoping she'll cast woc in her next films even when the movie doesn't require it.
Are you serious? Damn that's foul.
to be very honest, the reality is that most white directors in hollywood just simply cannot relate or don't consider POC's humanity to be interesting enough to make a movie about. POC have been identifying with white characters and their sorrows forever but most white directors (sofia coppola included) literally cannot bring themselves to even think about writing decent characterization for them. POC are just not on their radar, point blank. it's extremely hard to imagine someone who made a movie as racist as Lost In Translation and proceeded to cast the most white passing POC ever in her movies, writing nuanced WOC and casting them accordingly.
It's at least a distinction that should be noted because the narrative of "A Civil War movie without slaves!" is at least invalidated. And should be altered.
Not that there's an excuse to not include black roles in a movie set AFTER the Civil War, during reconstruction, EITHER, but still, we should at least be accurate in our complaints.
they even say multiple times that they hope it'll be over soon
"According to historians and several women’s journals from the time, many slaves had departed, and a great number of white women of the South were left in isolation..."
Lol
She thought treating slavery as a side-plot would be insensitive so the alternative was to erase to non-white characters and include a fucking bullshit line about how "THE SLAVES LEFT"
Because that was't insensitive or insulting at all????
Bite me, lady. Fucking bite me.
Cause it totes happened all the time. Slaves just packed up and left. It's just like when I left my retail job. It's totally the same thing.
Edited at 2017-07-15 06:56 pm (UTC)
lmao omg the movie actually does that? well that's super convenient~
What I find really weird about Coppola's position on this is that while it's good for an artist to be mindful of the limitations of one's own experiences when approaching subjects, when you're adapting a pre-existing work I don't see how it's at all defensible to remove stuff that was there to begin with just because you don't feel up to it. If you're concerned about how the slave is portrayed, consult a few historians or black female filmmakers. I'm sure they'd offer some notes. Get a co-writer, if need be. Film is a collaborative medium.
lol sure
That being said she needs to include more black women and women of color in her work and there is no excuse for that.
How bout say fucking nothing if you didnt want to tackle it.
http://news.nationalgeographic.com/n
I will say tho, Coppola gave us Emma Watson as Ja'mie King in The Bling Ring which was a hilarious performance
but like, I've read a couple of her interviews and, I don't want to sound like a bitch but she just does not seem like a very intellectually curious person. At all. She's just not interested in things beyond her own experience, which, lbr, is sheltered rich girl. I don't think she's the wooorst or anything but it's disappointing to say the least.
Edited at 2017-07-15 07:33 pm (UTC)
Which is why her work is completely unappealing to me
Edited at 2017-07-15 07:00 pm (UTC)
what kind of accuracy