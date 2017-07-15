July 15th, 2017, 11:03 pm babarsuhail A Wrinkle In Time Official US Teaser Trailer A Wrinkle In Time opens in US theatres March 9, 2018.source Tagged: ava duvernay, chris pine, disney, film trailer / stills, gugu mbatha-raw, mindy kaling, oprah, reese witherspoon Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 142142 comments Add comment
I never read the book so I don't know much about the story
Edited at 2017-07-15 06:14 pm (UTC)
The only thing I'm not sold on is the look of the Mrs. Ws but everything else looks amazing.
Aladin is not on the Disney movie schedule
Re: Aladin is not on the Disney movie schedule
Edited at 2017-07-15 06:21 pm (UTC)
Re: Aladin is not on the Disney movie schedule
Re: Aladin is not on the Disney movie schedule
Praying for 2020.
Re: Aladin is not on the Disney movie schedule
Re: Aladin is not on the Disney movie schedule
edit: aight my lazy ass got the book in epub. hopefully I'll find time to read since I'm in process of moving out back somewhere in Downtown <3
Edited at 2017-07-15 06:32 pm (UTC)
Is the girl signing the girl who plays Maddie on Nashville??? Sounds like her? I like the cover of it though.