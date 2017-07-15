Wynonna Earp 2X07 promo, plus post 2X06 interviews

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] So I guess we really don't know if Doc is the father or not, Emily questions it enough in interviews for me to assume he isn't. But at least he's being supportive. Guh, Melanie gutted me in that final scene, Wynonna has had such a shitty life and I hate how the universe keeps taking away her agency and choice in life. Bye Tucker, you won't be missed, the Stone Witch on the other hand...



Not gonna touch the love triangle yo-yo'ing this episode, but it was nice to see Dolls smiling and happy for two seconds.







For certain shippers...



[ Spoiler (click to open) ]













This episode had so many great one liners I can't wait for people to gif. Here was a cute one-

[ Spoiler (click to open) ]









also-











also-



For certain shippers...This episode had so many great one liners I can't wait for people to gif. Here was a cute one-

lmao the one liners were so good. mel was SO good. actually everyone was so good 😩 Reply

Everyone was great, but Mel killed me in her last scene.



The one liners were great, I didn't add it to my highlights, but the episode was Caitlin Fryers' first solo episode, she was part of the team last season and was the coordinator/helped them find the characters and voices. She co-wrote a script with Emily last season and now got to write it solo.



Emily: "the other truth is that sometimes as a showrunner, it’s really good to give a really powerful, important script to someone with a little less experience because we all know what that script is. So if someone needs help, we can all help them. It’s much harder to give a conceptual script to a junior writer. It’s just good business to give your winning outlines and scripts to writers just starting out.



I really want to say this though, Caitlin had so many incredible lines and she did all the work on it. It arrived really, really solid and her first draft was incredible. I was so pleased with it. I’m really proud of her, and I’m so glad you liked it because she earned it."





So kudos to her.

omg it's like she's speaking directly to me. congratulations to caitlin fryers! she did a fabulous job. whatever weaknesses i found in the episode were in the bones of the story and not the execution.

She did a really amazing job, I wanted to give her props for it, but I didn't want to overcrowd the highlights more than they were. The execution of the episode and one liners were all amazing, hope she writes more. I'm a bit surprised last episode was apparently the first one directed by a woman (she also directed this one), I hope we get more female directors, since they were a few female writers at least.

woah, had no idea it was directed by a woman either. it makes sense since all the performances from the women in the cast were superlative last night. tapping into the great chemistry between characters isn't always easy, but last night everything felt natural and at its best.

Yup, April Mullen directed 2X05 and 2X06 and I completely agree about the amazing performances from the ladies and how the chemistry was on point.

i died when they touched foreheads after the kiss

byeeeeeee



byeeeeeee Reply

Downloading now b/c iTunes, so excited to watch

I'm glad iTunes finally came to their senses and are working for you!

social media blowing up because nicole and waverly used tongue during their makeout/prelude to sex scene is the one good thing about internet culture. those were some great smooches. the two of them were all around really cute in this episode. i hope they stay that way!



is it safe to assume at this point that doc is the baby's daddy? and that dolls is still into wynonna? and that the solution to this is for them to live in a house together raising wynonna jr?



also, i wanna bring attention to







#itsmedicinal



i liked last night's episode, it had a lot of moments i actually LOVED, but i didn't understand quite what was happening lmao. like, wynonna looks 7 months pregnant now but she said 1 month had passed? i'm so confused by this pregnancy timeline, but whatever. i'm gonna suspend disbelief.

social media blowing up because nicole and waverly used tongue during their makeout/prelude to sex scene is the one good thing about internet culture. those were some great smooches. the two of them were all around really cute in this episode. i hope they stay that way!

is it safe to assume at this point that doc is the baby's daddy? and that dolls is still into wynonna? and that the solution to this is for them to live in a house together raising wynonna jr?

also, i wanna bring attention to

#itsmedicinal

is it safe to assume at this point that doc is the baby's daddy? and that dolls is still into wynonna? and that the solution to this is for them to live in a house together raising wynonna jr?

Yes, yes and yes.

I don't know how far along Wynonna is meant to be (Melanie was indeed 7 months pregnant)- a month went by while they slept and last episode Dolls said something about Waverly fighting the goo for 6 or 7 weeks, let's say that already gives us 11 weeks and Wynonna/Doc hooked up for a while before the finale, so how many months along are we potentially talking about? Around 3-4? More?



I'm hoping we get some answers soon but they can always handwave and say something supernatural is influencing the pregnancy's speed.



I was convinced Doc was the baby daddy, but Emily keeps saying 'Doc presumes' and it makes me feel like the answer might be no? Maybe it's a supernatural conception, I feel like if Wynonna even suspecting someone else being the dad we would have known. But your solution is of course the correct one, the three should just live together and raise baby Earp as a family unit.



I love Melanie on twitter, she's hilarious. Reply

yeah, i'm not gonna sweat the details too much. time passing on tv shows always weirds me out since it feels like so much more time passes thanks to the hiatuses in between seasons. feels like everyone on the show should be at least a year deep into their relationships with each other (minus wynonna and waverly of course). kudos to me for guessing how far along melanie was though 😎



huh... that's interesting, and very suspicious. maybe she's purposely trying to throw people off and it is in fact his baby? i would assume something about being preserved in a well for a long ass time would hinder to some degree his ability to make babies though, so i also wouldn't be very surprised if he isn't the dad after all lmao. guess we'll find out soon enough. fingers crossed they don't end the season with any big questions hanging, just in case they don't get a season 3.



Yeah and some shows play fast and loose with continuity, so really there's not a lot of point in sweating it. Maybe Wynonna will go to an OB-GYN and they'll tell us how far along she is. The shows will condensed timelines always feel weird to me, because yeah, you expect time to pass like in real life and for the characters to spend with each other the same amount of time you've spent with them.



I dunno, I feel like the easy obvious answer is Doc and since now the characters seem to assume as much, Emily wouldn't have to be cagey about it if it was him. I guess we'll find out soon enough. God they'd better not end on a cliffanger and tons of unsolved questions, I've been frustrated by too many low rated genre shows getting cancelled unexpectedly.



Reply

i enjoy the humor and dynamics on the show, and think that for the most part, the cast does a great job delivering the light and heavier moments, but god, i never understand anything about the supernatural stuff that's happening. the mythology of the show is just so... idk, just never something i've been able to get into so i tend to zone out during it.



melanie's been great this season, but she always has been. i'm still not for the baby storyline, but i'm hoping there's something else to it and the baby doesn't stick around somehow by the end.



still wish i was into waverly/nicole because they get great stuff that i always wish my f/f ships could get, but there's just so substance there for me. and i still wish i didn't dislike doc/wynonna so much. love the addition of jeremy though, he's funny, has a nice dynamic with everyone, and this show really needs to be less white. hopefully they can add a woc (that doesn't die) next. Reply

The mythology aspect is not the show's strong suit, it can get very confusing and hard to follow and they don't give us enough actual info to go on. Thankfully the humor and the dynamics of the show help carry it.



I really don't know how I feel about this baby storyline or what my ideal endgame for it is, I guess I'll just watch and decide if I like it or not. Keeping the baby would be a huge shift for the status quo, even more than a pregnant Wynonna, I'm sure they've taken that under consideration.



I kinda agree about the lack of substance to Waverly/Nicole, but they're cute so while I'm not stanning for the couple, I like them enough. Can't help you with disliking Doc/Wynonna, but there are other people who feel the same way, so you're not alone in that at least. Jeremy has been a great new addition, adding a WoC would be even better (I'm not sure, but I think Tamara Duarte- Rosita- is Portuguese). Hopefully that'll happen some point soon. Reply

have you met our lord and savior black sails?

i watched the first season when it first aired because i loved jpk, but never continued. there's too much stuff i know i wouldn't care about, but i've been meaning to try to find her scenes somewhere one of these days :')

you have to catch up for jpk and zethu dlomo (her character is introduced in season 3 and she's amazing - actress' personal beliefs are a crapshoot but she acts the fuck out of a scene)!!! all in all the show gets so much better in season 2, so maybe that'll entice you? it's not perfect representation but goddamn if it didn't try to mix things up.

Melanie is so fantastic. Wynonna broke my damn heart in that last scene.



Another reason was, Wynonna being the kind of woman that she is, she wouldn't necessarily keep the baby, a choice that isn't talked about a lot of times on television.



This occurred to me when watching. That since they weren't gonna work around the pregnancy, they may likely find a way to sort of "force" the pregnancy.



Yeah, I'm not falling for it Emily. I will not get any hopes up that Doc's not the father. LOL



The Dolls-Wynonna kiss was kind of a goodbye kiss, he went back to calling her 'Earp', after calling her 'Wynonna' in the beginning of the episode, and said she was an amazing agent.



*weeps* I called him a dick when he corrected himself and said "amazing agent". I get Dolls retreating, I just don't like it.



I actually didn't like both boys much this episode, their first scene aside. I don't like love triangles and I don't like men competing. And Wynonna being pregnant makes it, like, 10 times worse.



The Waverly/Nicole scene was lovely, I'm glad they gave them a moment to check in and be like, you were you, right?



And I'm excited for some Nicole/Wynonna. Reply

Melanie really broke my heart that last scene, she's so amazing. And yeah, I'm not surprised they looked for a way to 'force' the pregnancy, since Wynonna would definitely consider abortion, which isn't an option for the show.



I dunno, I was so convinced Doc was the father, but the more Emily says 'Doc presumes'. the more I start to doubt myself.



I mean... They both had their dick moments to Wynonna, but at least I appreciate that they're not in direct competition and when Doc thought it was going to be WynDolls he backed away and same about Dolls in the end? Don't get me wrong, I hate this love triangle, but at least they're trying to be mature adults about it.



I really loved the Waverly-Nicole scene, assessing Waverly's consent during her time possessed and seeing if she's ok.



I'm definitely excited for Nicole-Wynonna next week. Reply

Don't get me wrong, I hate this love triangle, but at least they're trying to be mature adults about it.

Yeah, I know, I'm just grumpy. LOL



Yeah, I know, I'm just grumpy. LOL Reply

It's ok, i'm a grumpy person too, you do you and keep grumbling about it, lol/.

I dunno, I was so convinced Doc was the father, but the more Emily says 'Doc presumes'. the more I start to doubt myself.



Reincarnation of Wyatt Earp, Peacemaker as the infection source. Calling it now. Reply

I honestly wouldn't put it past this show, but God I hope not.

Reincarnation of Megan Halshford, come back from the dead to deprive Wynonna of booze for several months as revenge for the boyfriend thing

Still not here for either Doc or Dolls. I'm sad Mercedes got her face snatched because that was fast becoming my new favorite ship for Wynonna. I'm hoping that hot guy from the hockey trophy episode comes back for her. I don't hate this baby storyline as much as I thought I would.



[ This was unclear ] Also did my beloved stone witch die??!?!?! Nicole's offscreen "Don't look at me" was the funniest thing to me. I could watch that bit over and over. Although all this making out is making me ship WayHaught less and less. This scene was nice with the conversation and all, but man does it last too long.Still not here for either Doc or Dolls. I'm sad Mercedes got her face snatched because that was fast becoming my new favorite ship for Wynonna. I'm hoping that hot guy from the hockey trophy episode comes back for her. I don't hate this baby storyline as much as I thought I would.

I really wish Mercedes didn't get face snatched, I liked her and her friendship with Wynonna. Hockey trophy guy was hot, kinda wish Wynonna had gone for it since she was single and free to mingle. I don't know how I feel about the baby storyline yet, I'll decide when I know more clearly what they're doing with it.



I really wish Mercedes didn't get face snatched, I liked her and her friendship with Wynonna. Hockey trophy guy was hot, kinda wish Wynonna had gone for it since she was single and free to mingle. I don't know how I feel about the baby storyline yet, I'll decide when I know more clearly what they're doing with it.

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Yes, she did, sadly. Tucker beheaded her. LOL, poor Nicole. I'm not a huge WayHaught shipper, but for me their scenes don't last too long. Except the cheerleading dance, now that one lasted way too long.

i get why dolls is backing off, but i don't like it.

i do like doc stepping up to the plate, so to speak. that end scene killed me.



also i hope the baby is a girl because i want all babies on tv shows to be girls.



Yeah, I dunno, I just don't like the love triangle, even if everyone is trying to be mature about it. But I was happy Doc stepped up to the plate, Melanie killed me in her last scene.



All babies on tv should be girls and should also survive looking at you, Vikings

I'm never gonna like a love triangle unless the actual endgame for it is ot3.

yesssssssss.



yesssssssss. Reply

OT3 OR BUST, GET WITH THE PROGRAM EMILY AND PANDER TO US!!!

Ughhhh they didn't have her any choice in the matter, ugh ugh ugh. Just because she said what she said in the end / writers acknowledged constantly forcing things on her doesn't make it ok.

+ another pointless death.

ugh ugh ugh

i'm two episodes away from dropping it

(also agree on shamier's smile lol) Reply

"I AM ALL IN."



👨🏻😍🔫💖🥃







YASSSSSSSSSSSS!!!!!!👨🏻😍🔫💖🥃 Reply

