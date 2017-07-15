Wynonna Earp 2X07 promo, plus post 2X06 interviews
Promo for 2X07, 'Everybody Knows'. Synopsis: [Spoiler (click to open)]'Doc and Wynonna’s indiscretions haunt the team and the ties that bind them. Wynonna and Nicole hit the road for answers.'
Emily Andras' weekly post-episode interviews with EW and The TV Junkies.
Highlights:
* One of the reasons they had the 'time jump' this episode was to catch up with Melanie's pregnancy, since she was 7 months pregnant a that point and showing. Another reason was, Wynonna being the kind of woman that she is, she wouldn't necessarily keep the baby, a choice that isn't talked about a lot of times on television. It was an option that needed to be discussed, so if they were doing the pregnancy storyline, they almost needed to take that option away from her. It's just one more thing that's going to make her mad at destiny and fuel her to make her own choices down the line.
* Emily likes that Nicole was the first to find out about Wynonna's pregnancy (other than Waverly) because people are really interested in their relationship. The two really liked and respected each other, but the relationship changed when Wynonna found out Nicole and Waverly were dating. Those natural, protective, older sister feelings came up, so she was looking at Nicole through a different lens. On the other hand, Nicole is a cop and Wynonna doesn't always have the best history with law and authority, they're just different people. The two are going to cover new ground together because of the pregnancy and reconcile their feelings for one another.
* They haven’t done a lot with Wynonna’s romances this year because she’s been so busy, but also now we have this new complication. There's a tragedy in Dolls coming to the decision that now that Black Badge is no more, maybe he has the freedom to pursue what he really wants, which is Wynonna, but once again destiny and timing seem to be playing a joke on all these people and it's not just going to happen. Dolls still loves Wynonna, but he's heartbroken. He's always denied his own desires and wants in the service of the greater good, repressed his feelings but this episode he was finally breaking out and was going to go for it, which makes it even more tragic. He goes back to being the boss who swallows his feelings. The other complication is that he doesn't hate Doc anymore, so the whole thing is one big, sexy mess.
* It was important that Doc be the last person to find out and Emily wanted to keep his reaction a secret. They wanted everyone's reaction to be in character, but also for everyone to react differently. Doc is 140 years old, when he was sitting in that well, there were certain things he never thought were going to be part of his life and one of them was children and love. He was driven by revenge and selfish needs and wants, so the fact that there's even a possibility is astonishing. His response is in character with Doc- he classy when the chips are down. It was a beautiful note, but the truth is nobody knows anything about this baby yet and while it's great that Doc is saying he's all in, just saying it doesn't make it so that it's his, but he's doing the right thing.
* The Widows go played by a bratty human kid, so the only people they can depend on is each other, even if they don't seem o like each other very much, they're kind of bound together. Nicole is an exceptional cop and the best storyline for her was not making her part of Black Badge, because you need a cop to bring them cases and deal with every day crime. The Tucker-Nicole storyline felt personal, he was her enemy and she knew in her gut was wrong, but couldn't act until he did something truly wrong, even if she knew he was going to hurt someone. She shoots him but doesn't shoot to kill, she's one of the most principled characters on the show, she did what she had to do and saved the girl's life.
Highlights:
* Doc is presuming he's the father and he intends to be there no matter what. We're not much farther along than last week when it comes to actual answers about the pregnancy. Is the baby supernatural or was the situation supernatural or a combination of both? Wynonna will have an unlikely ally in Nicole, on her journey to figuring more stuff out and we're going to see their relationship grow this year.
* Emily says Shamier's smile is magical and he can melt flight attendants with it and get to the front of the plane in first class just by smiling, it's a super power. The Dolls-Wynonna kiss was kind of a goodbye kiss, he went back to calling her 'Earp', after calling her 'Wynonna' in the beginning of the episode, and said she was an amazing agent. It's almost like the guys switched places, at first Doc was getting out of the way of Dolls and in the end thinks he might be the father of the woman he cares about's baby.
* Wynonna managed to save everyone, but the seal got broken, so the Widows were ultimately successful. Peacekeeper also didn't kill the Widows, only wounded them, so they are definitely formidable foes. They have a paralyzing, venomous breath that renders you immobile, it's a pretty terrifying and powerful weapon. They put an end to the Stone Witch because we needed to see the power of the villains we're dealing with this year (we need to stay tuned to see whether or not her death affects Doc). Tucker got shot and jumped out a window in the freezing cold Alberta night, it'll probably be a body in the woods type of situation. The bigger thing is that the Widows are aware of Wynonna now, when beforehand they weren't really paying attention to her and now they're going to be coming after her.
* It was very important that Waverly and Nicole discuss Gooverly, Emily is not a fan of weird rape stories, so she wanted to make it clear and Nicole needed to make it clear- when they were together in an intimate fashion, they were themselves. Emily loves that they talk about things and their relationship is not just physical, they're in a really good place right now. Ultimately, this is a show about grown ups who fight demons and they can make terrible mistakes, but it's not a teenage relationship, it's a more sophisticated, mature relationship than Waverly has had before.
* They knew they wanted Jeremy as an addition to the team, but weren't sure how much they were going to use him, what he'd be like as a character and where his alliances were going to lie. Then they fell in love with Varun and his new, young, fresh comedic energy, as well as giving Jeremy this moral center that Emily loves. About next week: [Spoiler (click to open)] There's a very special location some fans have been looking for, there's a fun B plot with the boys and there's maybe another ending that will punch you in the gut, feelings-wise.
What did everyone think about this episode? How amazing is Melanie this season?
Not gonna touch the love triangle yo-yo'ing this episode, but it was nice to see Dolls smiling and happy for two seconds.
For certain shippers...
This episode had so many great one liners I can't wait for people to gif. Here was a cute one-
also-
The one liners were great, I didn't add it to my highlights, but the episode was Caitlin Fryers' first solo episode, she was part of the team last season and was the coordinator/helped them find the characters and voices. She co-wrote a script with Emily last season and now got to write it solo.
Emily: "the other truth is that sometimes as a showrunner, it’s really good to give a really powerful, important script to someone with a little less experience because we all know what that script is. So if someone needs help, we can all help them. It’s much harder to give a conceptual script to a junior writer. It’s just good business to give your winning outlines and scripts to writers just starting out.
I really want to say this though, Caitlin had so many incredible lines and she did all the work on it. It arrived really, really solid and her first draft was incredible. I was so pleased with it. I’m really proud of her, and I’m so glad you liked it because she earned it."
So kudos to her.
social media blowing up because nicole and waverly used tongue during their makeout/prelude to sex scene is the one good thing about internet culture. those were some great smooches. the two of them were all around really cute in this episode. i hope they stay that way!
is it safe to assume at this point that doc is the baby's daddy? and that dolls is still into wynonna? and that the solution to this is for them to live in a house together raising wynonna jr?
also, i wanna bring attention to these tweets because they cracked me the fuck up last night:
#itsmedicinal
Yes, yes and yes.
I'm hoping we get some answers soon but they can always handwave and say something supernatural is influencing the pregnancy's speed.
I was convinced Doc was the baby daddy, but Emily keeps saying 'Doc presumes' and it makes me feel like the answer might be no? Maybe it's a supernatural conception, I feel like if Wynonna even suspecting someone else being the dad we would have known. But your solution is of course the correct one, the three should just live together and raise baby Earp as a family unit.
I love Melanie on twitter, she's hilarious.
huh... that's interesting, and very suspicious. maybe she's purposely trying to throw people off and it is in fact his baby? i would assume something about being preserved in a well for a long ass time would hinder to some degree his ability to make babies though, so i also wouldn't be very surprised if he isn't the dad after all lmao. guess we'll find out soon enough. fingers crossed they don't end the season with any big questions hanging,
just in case they don't get a season 3.
I dunno, I feel like the easy obvious answer is Doc and since now the characters seem to assume as much, Emily wouldn't have to be cagey about it if it was him. I guess we'll find out soon enough. God they'd better not end on a cliffanger and tons of unsolved questions, I've been frustrated by too many low rated genre shows getting cancelled unexpectedly.
melanie's been great this season, but she always has been. i'm still not for the baby storyline, but i'm hoping there's something else to it and the baby doesn't stick around somehow by the end.
still wish i was into waverly/nicole because they get great stuff that i always wish my f/f ships could get, but there's just so substance there for me. and i still wish i didn't dislike doc/wynonna so much. love the addition of jeremy though, he's funny, has a nice dynamic with everyone, and this show really needs to be less white. hopefully they can add a woc (that doesn't die) next.
I really don't know how I feel about this baby storyline or what my ideal endgame for it is, I guess I'll just watch and decide if I like it or not. Keeping the baby would be a huge shift for the status quo, even more than a pregnant Wynonna, I'm sure they've taken that under consideration.
I kinda agree about the lack of substance to Waverly/Nicole, but they're cute so while I'm not stanning for the couple, I like them enough. Can't help you with disliking Doc/Wynonna, but there are other people who feel the same way, so you're not alone in that at least. Jeremy has been a great new addition, adding a WoC would be even better (I'm not sure, but I think Tamara Duarte- Rosita- is Portuguese). Hopefully that'll happen some point soon.
Another reason was, Wynonna being the kind of woman that she is, she wouldn't necessarily keep the baby, a choice that isn't talked about a lot of times on television.
This occurred to me when watching. That since they weren't gonna work around the pregnancy, they may likely find a way to sort of "force" the pregnancy.
Yeah, I'm not falling for it Emily. I will not get any hopes up that Doc's not the father. LOL
The Dolls-Wynonna kiss was kind of a goodbye kiss, he went back to calling her 'Earp', after calling her 'Wynonna' in the beginning of the episode, and said she was an amazing agent.
*weeps* I called him a dick when he corrected himself and said "amazing agent". I get Dolls retreating, I just don't like it.
I actually didn't like both boys much this episode, their first scene aside. I don't like love triangles and I don't like men competing. And Wynonna being pregnant makes it, like, 10 times worse.
The Waverly/Nicole scene was lovely, I'm glad they gave them a moment to check in and be like, you were you, right?
And I'm excited for some Nicole/Wynonna.
I dunno, I was so convinced Doc was the father, but the more Emily says 'Doc presumes'. the more I start to doubt myself.
I mean... They both had their dick moments to Wynonna, but at least I appreciate that they're not in direct competition and when Doc thought it was going to be WynDolls he backed away and same about Dolls in the end? Don't get me wrong, I hate this love triangle, but at least they're trying to be mature adults about it.
I really loved the Waverly-Nicole scene, assessing Waverly's consent during her time possessed and seeing if she's ok.
I'm definitely excited for Nicole-Wynonna next week.
Yeah, I know, I'm just grumpy. LOL
Reincarnation of Wyatt Earp, Peacemaker as the infection source. Calling it now.
Still not here for either Doc or Dolls. I'm sad Mercedes got her face snatched because that was fast becoming my new favorite ship for Wynonna. I'm hoping that hot guy from the hockey trophy episode comes back for her. I don't hate this baby storyline as much as I thought I would.
[This was unclear]Also did my beloved stone witch die??!?!?!
I really wish Mercedes didn't get face snatched, I liked her and her friendship with Wynonna. Hockey trophy guy was hot, kinda wish Wynonna had gone for it since she was single and free to mingle. I don't know how I feel about the baby storyline yet, I'll decide when I know more clearly what they're doing with it.
[Spoiler (click to open)] Yes, she did, sadly. Tucker beheaded her.
i do like doc stepping up to the plate, so to speak. that end scene killed me.
also i hope the baby is a girl because i want all babies on tv shows to be girls.
All babies on tv should be girls and should also survive
looking at you, Vikings
yesssssssss.
+ another pointless death.
ugh ugh ugh
i'm two episodes away from dropping it
(also agree on shamier's smile lol)
"I AM ALL IN."
👨🏻😍🔫💖🥃
THERE'S A UK WYNONNA CON IN 2 MONTHS EXACTLY, and Emily, Shamier, Tim, Dom and Kat will all be there!!