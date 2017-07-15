Wynonna Earp

Wynonna Earp 2X07 promo, plus post 2X06 interviews

Promo for 2X07, 'Everybody Knows'. Synopsis: [Spoiler (click to open)]'Doc and Wynonna’s indiscretions haunt the team and the ties that bind them. Wynonna and Nicole hit the road for answers.'



Emily Andras' weekly post-episode interviews with EW and The TV Junkies.



Highlights:
[Spoiler (click to open)]
* One of the reasons they had the 'time jump' this episode was to catch up with Melanie's pregnancy, since she was 7 months pregnant a that point and showing. Another reason was, Wynonna being the kind of woman that she is, she wouldn't necessarily keep the baby, a choice that isn't talked about a lot of times on television. It was an option that needed to be discussed, so if they were doing the pregnancy storyline, they almost needed to take that option away from her. It's just one more thing that's going to make her mad at destiny and fuel her to make her own choices down the line.

* Emily likes that Nicole was the first to find out about Wynonna's pregnancy (other than Waverly) because people are really interested in their relationship. The two really liked and respected each other, but the relationship changed when Wynonna found out Nicole and Waverly were dating. Those natural, protective, older sister feelings came up, so she was looking at Nicole through a different lens. On the other hand, Nicole is a cop and Wynonna doesn't always have the best history with law and authority, they're just different people. The two are going to cover new ground together because of the pregnancy and reconcile their feelings for one another.

* They haven’t done a lot with Wynonna’s romances this year because she’s been so busy, but also now we have this new complication. There's a tragedy in Dolls coming to the decision that now that Black Badge is no more, maybe he has the freedom to pursue what he really wants, which is Wynonna, but once again destiny and timing seem to be playing a joke on all these people and it's not just going to happen. Dolls still loves Wynonna, but he's heartbroken. He's always denied his own desires and wants in the service of the greater good, repressed his feelings but this episode he was finally breaking out and was going to go for it, which makes it even more tragic. He goes back to being the boss who swallows his feelings. The other complication is that he doesn't hate Doc anymore, so the whole thing is one big, sexy mess.

* It was important that Doc be the last person to find out and Emily wanted to keep his reaction a secret. They wanted everyone's reaction to be in character, but also for everyone to react differently. Doc is 140 years old, when he was sitting in that well, there were certain things he never thought were going to be part of his life and one of them was children and love. He was driven by revenge and selfish needs and wants, so the fact that there's even a possibility is astonishing. His response is in character with Doc- he classy when the chips are down. It was a beautiful note, but the truth is nobody knows anything about this baby yet and while it's great that Doc is saying he's all in, just saying it doesn't make it so that it's his, but he's doing the right thing.

* The Widows go played by a bratty human kid, so the only people they can depend on is each other, even if they don't seem o like each other very much, they're kind of bound together. Nicole is an exceptional cop and the best storyline for her was not making her part of Black Badge, because you need a cop to bring them cases and deal with every day crime. The Tucker-Nicole storyline felt personal, he was her enemy and she knew in her gut was wrong, but couldn't act until he did something truly wrong, even if she knew he was going to hurt someone. She shoots him but doesn't shoot to kill, she's one of the most principled characters on the show, she did what she had to do and saved the girl's life.






Highlights:
[Spoiler (click to open)]

* Doc is presuming he's the father and he intends to be there no matter what. We're not much farther along than last week when it comes to actual answers about the pregnancy. Is the baby supernatural or was the situation supernatural or a combination of both? Wynonna will have an unlikely ally in Nicole, on her journey to figuring more stuff out and we're going to see their relationship grow this year.

* Emily says Shamier's smile is magical and he can melt flight attendants with it and get to the front of the plane in first class just by smiling, it's a super power. The Dolls-Wynonna kiss was kind of a goodbye kiss, he went back to calling her 'Earp', after calling her 'Wynonna' in the beginning of the episode, and said she was an amazing agent. It's almost like the guys switched places, at first Doc was getting out of the way of Dolls and in the end thinks he might be the father of the woman he cares about's baby.

* Wynonna managed to save everyone, but the seal got broken, so the Widows were ultimately successful. Peacekeeper also didn't kill the Widows, only wounded them, so they are definitely formidable foes. They have a paralyzing, venomous breath that renders you immobile, it's a pretty terrifying and powerful weapon. They put an end to the Stone Witch because we needed to see the power of the villains we're dealing with this year (we need to stay tuned to see whether or not her death affects Doc). Tucker got shot and jumped out a window in the freezing cold Alberta night, it'll probably be a body in the woods type of situation. The bigger thing is that the Widows are aware of Wynonna now, when beforehand they weren't really paying attention to her and now they're going to be coming after her.

* It was very important that Waverly and Nicole discuss Gooverly, Emily is not a fan of weird rape stories, so she wanted to make it clear and Nicole needed to make it clear- when they were together in an intimate fashion, they were themselves. Emily loves that they talk about things and their relationship is not just physical, they're in a really good place right now. Ultimately, this is a show about grown ups who fight demons and they can make terrible mistakes, but it's not a teenage relationship, it's a more sophisticated, mature relationship than Waverly has had before.

* They knew they wanted Jeremy as an addition to the team, but weren't sure how much they were going to use him, what he'd be like as a character and where his alliances were going to lie. Then they fell in love with Varun and his new, young, fresh comedic energy, as well as giving Jeremy this moral center that Emily loves. About next week: [Spoiler (click to open)] There's a very special location some fans have been looking for, there's a fun B plot with the boys and there's maybe another ending that will punch you in the gut, feelings-wise.





SOURCES: #1, #2, #3, #4
GIF


What did everyone think about this episode? How amazing is Melanie this season?

Tagged: , ,