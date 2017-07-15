Garbine Muguruza wins her first Wimbledon title

Sad :( I wanted Venus to win so bad Reply

A GORGEOUS QUEEN!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I am so happy Reply

Muguruthless was on fire today. I’m so happy for her! Totally unplayable in that second set.



Felt bad for Venus though, really didn’t want her to get bagelled. She played an incredible tournament and deserves utmost respect. She was so gracious in her defeat.



On a more shallow note, Garbi is so freaking hot. That body, those dimples… sigh.

Edited at 2017-07-15 03:58 pm (UTC)
"On a more shallow note, Garbi is so freaking hot. That body, those dimples… sigh."
ikr

Totally unplayable.



lol. let's take it down a notch. venus handed over that set with the plethora of her unforced errors and horrible serve. Reply

I'm shocked this is her fourth title of any kind. Like, girl show up only when it matters. Reply

I wanted Venus to win and she had quite a few opportunities to break especially at 5-4 in the first but she couldnt get it and then just.....collapsed. Was not expecting a second set bagel Reply

what the fuck happened. she was holding her thigh at one point. maybe that was the reason she had trouble lifting the ball on serve. Reply

the lines judge messed up a call and they had to replay the point that game :/ Reply

love venus but so happy for garbine
she's cute AF

I've been boycotting Wimbledon since last Monday for reasons that may or may not be obvious, but I was so glad to see yesterday that Queen Vee had made it to the final. and now I'm so sad she lost (and not only that but it seems she completely went away in the second set?).



Honestly? I like Garbiñe and all but she didn't deserve to win another slam until she learns how to deal with being a defending champion

On the other hand, let's see if she does next year. Reply

why are you boycotting? Reply

Has to do with Rafa Nadal and life punishing the wrong people. Reply

Monday was rough. :( Reply

I've had terrible days this year so far but that? That takes the cake. It was the middle of the afternoon for me and I just went straight to bed and didn't get up till the next day. And honestly I haven't even recovered yet. Reply

Nooooo 😢



Goddamnit. I really wanted Venus to win.



Now I'm glad I didn't watch this live bc I cannot handle a sad Venus at all. Reply

she was visibly devastated and muguruza's unintentional shade over venus's age was so uncomfortable to watch. venus wanted to kill her. Reply

I wanted venus to win that 2nd set was brutal:(



I like muguruza tho so congrats to her Reply

She was brutal. Totally deserved. And she's beautiful too. Reply

please, venus was far from her a-game. she handed over the championship with her unforced errors and horrible serve. Reply

happy for muguruza but venus really handed the match over to her. she played really bad. Reply

damn 6-0? what happened sis Reply

Garbiñe Muguruthless! I wish the second set had been as competitive as the first, but Mugu was en fuego! Shame it had to end on a challenge as well. Hopefully she'll become a bit more consistent now because she's such a great player and has the game to be competing in slam finals on a regular basis.



Also I'm ready for King Marin to win the men's final tomorrow tbh Reply

from your comment to God's eyes/ears/heart

poor venus got smoked the second set :( Reply

