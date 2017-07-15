Garbine Muguruza wins her first Wimbledon title
Garbine Muguruza has done it 🏆— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) 15 juillet 2017
The 23-year-old is #Wimbledon CHAMPION!
Heartbreak for Venus Williams.https://t.co/7BAf81JAbT #bbctennis pic.twitter.com/j5WcqLlBqi
Garbine Muguruza beats Venus Williams 7-5 6-0
She is the first player to beat both Serena and Venus Williams in a Grand Slam final.
Felt bad for Venus though, really didn’t want her to get bagelled. She played an incredible tournament and deserves utmost respect. She was so gracious in her defeat.
lol. let's take it down a notch. venus handed over that set with the plethora of her unforced errors and horrible serve.
Honestly? I like Garbiñe and all but she didn't deserve to win another slam until she learns how to deal with being a defending champion
On the other hand, let's see if she does next year.
Goddamnit. I really wanted Venus to win.
Now I'm glad I didn't watch this live bc I cannot handle a sad Venus at all.
I like muguruza tho so congrats to her
Also I'm ready for King Marin to win the men's final tomorrow tbh
from your comment to God's eyes/ears/heart