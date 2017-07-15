Canadian Music Post

Ooh really like the Meryem track



Currently bopping to this Canadian but I wish she'd get her finger out and produce an actual MV soon



Yes! I'm loving her new stuff. Definitely needs a video. Reply

omg i loveee her. i've had paper love and casanova on repeat for weeks. Reply

I love these posts because I love having new music to check out!



Here's some of my faves right now:

















I'll be in toronto next week and I really wanted to hear some good rock n roll... I'll try to go to bovine sex club, but does annyone have any local bands I should be on the lookout for? Reply

Link











Edited at 2017-07-15 04:12 pm (UTC) Reply

this is a canada day only song for me. Reply

Truly a modern masterpiece. Reply

I'm working my way through the ontd original about acts not singing in English. LA FEMME is my favourite until now. Reply

Love these posts OP! Reply

