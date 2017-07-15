Canadian Music Post


First Nations pop singer from Thunder Bay with a lovely voice. This song is a bop! STAN HA ONTD! Put Thunder Bay on the map!




Electronic


Indie Rock/Chill


Chill disco/funk/pop vibes


Indie Rock from an iconic Canadian queen plus a video Cameo from Jarvis Cocker at 4:20


Indie Pop


Meryem is a great up and coming Algerian-Canadian singer-songwriter. OP stans. Check out this interview she did with CBC last year


Taken from his album "Coastline" which is out now and has a lot of nice, laid back bops.



Indie Rock/Folk


Hip Hop/R&B



What are you bopping to, ONTD?
Sources: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | 11
Tagged: , ,