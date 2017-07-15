Canadian Music Post
First Nations pop singer from Thunder Bay with a lovely voice. This song is a bop! STAN HA ONTD! Put Thunder Bay on the map!
Electronic
Indie Rock/Chill
Chill disco/funk/pop vibes
Indie Rock from an iconic Canadian queen plus a video Cameo from Jarvis Cocker at 4:20
Indie Pop
Meryem is a great up and coming Algerian-Canadian singer-songwriter. OP stans. Check out this interview she did with CBC last year
Taken from his album "Coastline" which is out now and has a lot of nice, laid back bops.
Indie Rock/Folk
Hip Hop/R&B
What are you bopping to, ONTD?
Currently bopping to this Canadian but I wish she'd get her finger out and produce an actual MV soon
Here's some of my faves right now:
Edited at 2017-07-15 04:12 pm (UTC)