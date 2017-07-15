New poster for Kathryn Bigelow's Detroit
Boyega. Mackie. Poulter. Smith. #DETROITmovie is in theaters August 4. pic.twitter.com/yEjO0DFQ1D— DETROIT (@DetroitMovie) July 14, 2017
Detroit is set during the 1967 riots in Detroit and focuses on the murders at the Algiers Hotel where three young black men were killed by police.
The movie opens August 4.
Haven't heard a soul mention it..
I hope Annapurna doesn't bungle its release.
I'm weak and cannot deal at all.
That's exactly it for me too. Like if I wanted to watch black folks struggle because of whiteness, I could just walk outside lol On the other hand, I know it's important for us to bear witness to stories like that so I'll have to suck it up one day. I really do want to see the movies, but I have to be in the right mindset.
I remember thinking I would be all right to see Django Unchained and then we got to that scene where Kerry Washington got whipped and I had to turn the movie off. I'm right there with you, I can't deal at all.
I hope John B does well tho.
