New poster for Kathryn Bigelow's Detroit

I wanna be hyped for this. But I feel like, being a black movie nerd is the only reason I'm seeing it.



Haven't heard a soul mention it.. Reply

Thread

Link

That's a really good point, I kept thinking they had time for the promo to kick in, but now it's only a few weeks away from opening and I haven't seen any of the stars out doing interviews.



I hope Annapurna doesn't bungle its release. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The only thing i've seen is the premiere in Detroit is on the 25th, and John posted that on his twitter. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Can't wait Reply

Thread

Link

I'm gonna have to psyche myself up to watch this. I still haven't seen Fruitvale Station or 12 Years a Slave ;_; Reply

Thread

Link

I havent either bc there's only so much "black ppl suffering bc white ppl/supremacy" shit that I can take and I think I met that quota when I tried to watch Amistad one time for school and basically burst into tears.



I'm weak and cannot deal at all.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

there's only so much "black ppl suffering bc white ppl/supremacy" shit that I can take



That's exactly it for me too. Like if I wanted to watch black folks struggle because of whiteness, I could just walk outside lol On the other hand, I know it's important for us to bear witness to stories like that so I'll have to suck it up one day. I really do want to see the movies, but I have to be in the right mindset.



I remember thinking I would be all right to see Django Unchained and then we got to that scene where Kerry Washington got whipped and I had to turn the movie off. I'm right there with you, I can't deal at all. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

fruitvale station is incredible but i just sat there sobbing after the credits Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I need to suck it up and watch, I've heard so many people say how good it was. I mean I still get enraged over shit like Miss Millie in The Color Purple, so I know I would be an emotional mess watching Fruitvale Station. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same girl Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm still pressed Michael B Jordan didn't get an Oscar nom for Fruitvale Station. That was the first movie in ages that brought me to tears, he was so damn good in it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What really pushed me to watch Fruitvale Station is that I'm a local, and I pass that station all the time while on the way to my cousin's. I cried so many fucking buckets. It's well done, but it hurts Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Looks interesting. I hope she does a better job on this than she did on zd30 Reply

Thread

Link

..I'm FROM Michigan and I've never heard of this holy shit ._. Terrifying secrets indeed X_X Reply

Thread

Link

Academy Award-winning propagandist switches her focus to Black people in America. Reply

Thread

Link

Is that... bad? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

depends which side she's gonna be a propagandist for.... Her last movie was pretty sympathetic on torture.



Edited at 2017-07-15 04:03 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Pure torture porn. I couldn't sit through it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The way it was marketed as an "unflinching" look at torture was disgusting too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'll buy a ticket to support this and then go see something else bc I can't watch stuff like without wanting set the world on fire.



I hope John B does well tho. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm excited for this. Reply

Thread

Link

I was trying to figure out what this was based on, since the trailer was kinda vague if you don't know the history. Anyone know if they're any good books about this? Reply

Thread

Link

I haven't read it, but someone here said they liked The Algiers Motel Incident by John Hersey. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thanks I will pick it up. I would like to read something about this before watching the movie, since things get dramatized or changed.







And I meant there are, darn phone. Lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Also I'm 99% sure her role is tiny but Samira Wiley has a part in this! Reply

Thread

Link

There is no hype for this, I don't think that black audiences are here for it. Which is the audience they need to generate WOM. Reply

Thread

Link

i wish a poc had directed this Reply

Thread

Link