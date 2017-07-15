Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Elle Fanning and Timothee Chalamet circling Woody Allen's next movie


  • Elle Fanning and Timothee Chalamet are circling accused child molester Woody Allen's next film

  • Details are under wraps, but it is rumoured to be about a love triangle film focusing on young love

  • Allen's next film, Wonder Wheel, starring Kate Winslet, Justin Timberlake, Juno Temple and Debi Mazar, is out in theatres this December

source

ONTD has your fave disappointed you by working with an accused pedophile?
Tagged: , ,