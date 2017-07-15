Elle Fanning and Timothee Chalamet circling Woody Allen's next movie
EXCLUSIVE: WOODY ALLEN to explore young love in his next movie, with @RealChalamet & Elle Fanning eyed to star... https://t.co/bGczyaC37r pic.twitter.com/exTCIAWubO— Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) July 14, 2017
- Elle Fanning and Timothee Chalamet are circling accused child molester Woody Allen's next film
- Details are under wraps, but it is rumoured to be about a love triangle film focusing on young love
- Allen's next film, Wonder Wheel, starring Kate Winslet, Justin Timberlake, Juno Temple and Debi Mazar, is out in theatres this December
ONTD has your fave disappointed you by working with an accused pedophile?
Edited at 2017-07-15 04:14 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-07-15 03:03 pm (UTC)
Yeah, disappointing but not a deal breaker for me.
What is so attractive about working with this man? His movies are so shitty and bland. I can maybe understand in the past if you weren't aware of the scandal or weren't in the industry but everyone knows now.
Edited at 2017-07-15 03:07 pm (UTC)
And didn't Cate say she would work with him again? LMAO I cant. Honestly these celebs talk a good game. They'll put down trump bc they don't really benefit from him or talk about equality yet look at their choices.
Cate won for Blue Jasmine
But IA, I never go after the lesser known actors or the crew who are working in a difficult industry and need the job but it's so gross to see people like Emma Stone, Blake Lively, Colin Firth, Colin Farrell, Winslet, Miley Cyrus, Justin Timberlake, Jesse Eisenberg etc sell out for trinkets that most of them never even end up getting. They 100% don't need this but they want to be part of his legacy. That legacy also includes child molestation and they can play cute all they want but that's also what they're signing up for.
These actors will do anything to get ahead. Don't want to hear any of them (def goes for guys as well) preaching about feminism/being good to each other when they continue to work with people like him.
OR is it my #1 conspiracy theory which is that celebrity gossip and rumours only exist for us regular people and most celebs don't know what's being said about them or other celebs? and like elle and timothy (i refuse to spell it the other way) don't even know about it? a third option? please tell me
Basically.
They're reading this, I have full faith that they are.
May he die a slow a painful death, Amen :)
Off the top of my head I can only think of Freida Pinto and Antonio Banderas.
and who'd want to work with him after seeing his latest films like magic in moonlight and cafe society?
Edited at 2017-07-15 03:32 pm (UTC)
idk i hate these ppl srry 4 that ramble