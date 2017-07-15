Elle Fanning and Timothee Chalamet circling Woody Allen's next movie

SMH this is why men never suffer. You've got these dumbasses lining up to work with a KNOWN pedophile. People continue to enable this man and his behavior. Go to hell! Reply

How about instead Timothee leaks the CMBYN trailer? Because apparently Sony is never going to do it. Reply

I need the whole movie to leak ffs Reply

same. november 24th is too far away & most likely it will be a limited release situation.





mte Reply

He's explored young love a little too much in his life. Not sure what makes this exclusive.



Edited at 2017-07-15 03:03 pm (UTC) Reply

MTE like news at 11 that the male lead isn't like 4x her age I guess? Reply

ONTD has your fave disappointed you by working with an accused pedophile?



Yeah, disappointing but not a deal breaker for me. Reply

I'm sick to my stomach right now. You think elle fanning is struggling to get roles? Kate winslet? Cate fucking blanchett? Do Miley and Justin NOT have successful careers?



What is so attractive about working with this man? His movies are so shitty and bland. I can maybe understand in the past if you weren't aware of the scandal or weren't in the industry but everyone knows now.



Edited at 2017-07-15 03:07 pm (UTC) Reply

Mte, I'm so disappointed, Elle has literally been working nonstop for the past 4 years and is the "go-to" actress in her age group (I liked her but that's not even well-deserved tbh) she does not need this role at all. And of course Cate and Kate are solid A-list and have Oscars/respect in the industry, they literally won't gain anything from working from him (Cate in particular, she already was involved in controversy from working with Woody on Blue Jasmine, why do that again?). And Miley and Justin conveniently come back to acting when it's with a known pedophile? Reply

Elle is one of the more successful younger actresses her age. She's not some Disney actress struggling to get roles. Such a shame. Men like Woody and Roman will continue to get away unharmed bc ppl see "prestige" and gold trophies at the prospect of working with them.



And didn't Cate say she would work with him again? LMAO I cant. Honestly these celebs talk a good game. They'll put down trump bc they don't really benefit from him or talk about equality yet look at their choices. Reply

Cate isn't working on the next project. What do you mean "why do that again?" Reply

Huh? What makes you think Cate is working with him again? Even prior to the controversy she spoke about how she found working with him frustrating so I don't think she's in any rush to work with him again... Reply

they do it for the chance at an oscar



Cate won for Blue Jasmine Reply

All about those Oscars.



But IA, I never go after the lesser known actors or the crew who are working in a difficult industry and need the job but it's so gross to see people like Emma Stone, Blake Lively, Colin Firth, Colin Farrell, Winslet, Miley Cyrus, Justin Timberlake, Jesse Eisenberg etc sell out for trinkets that most of them never even end up getting. They 100% don't need this but they want to be part of his legacy. That legacy also includes child molestation and they can play cute all they want but that's also what they're signing up for. Reply

I feel the appeal is just that it looks good on the resume, like going to Harvard looks good on a resume and some really shitty people went to Harvard. IDK. Reply

especially since plenty of his movies flop. you're not guaranteed an Oscar or whatever these people think they have to gain by being in one of his movies.

Reply

Gross, I like both Elle and Timothee too so this sucks and definitely changes my opinion on them. Why don't they just cast Timothee in All The Bright Places with Elle, he fits the male lead description and that movie is forever in pre-production.



These actors will do anything to get ahead. Don't want to hear any of them (def goes for guys as well) preaching about feminism/being good to each other when they continue to work with people like him. Reply

OR is it my ok so like in my world (the real world) when someone in my sphere has a rep for being like a date rapist or something ppl talk and it's like, not done to work with that person or publicly fuck w them in any way SO my question is like, is this not the case in hollywood and it's every person and their career for themselves?OR is it my #1 conspiracy theory which is that celebrity gossip and rumours only exist for us regular people and most celebs don't know what's being said about them or other celebs? and like elle and timothy (i refuse to spell it the other way) don't even know about it? a third option? please tell me Reply

I can understand if they didn't know about the allegations from the 90's but I'm sure they know now. They don't care. People will do anything to get ahead. Reply

People do what it takes to get ahead, this isn't exclusive to hollywood. People here scream get money at money dating horrible men bc they're billionaires I have a hard time believing everyone here would turn down a role in a woody allen movie tbh. People talk a good game but when it's their time to get ahead all morals fall aside. Reply

People talk a good game but when it's their time to get ahead all morals fall aside.



Basically. Reply

It's 2017 and it's the only thing he's been known for for 20 years+ so they absolutely know about it and clearly don't give a shit. Reply

Celebrities are too self absorbed to not know what's being said about them on the internet.





They're reading this, I have full faith that they are. Reply

My theory is that most actors simply don't care, they're just chasing fame and awards and material, and will overlook a lot of shit for the sake of a good job. I also think actors and musicians etc are used to reading a lot of false stories about themselves and people they know, which probably makes it easier to dismiss serious allegations as just more rumours and lies etc etc Reply

This PoS is the only film maker who's casting choices I don't complain about. He always picks these white actors who are basically carbon copies of each other. There hasn't been one black or nbpoc in his films (that I know of) and I couldn't be happier. And it shows the moral compass of said white actors so it's another plus.





May he die a slow a painful death, Amen :) Reply

mte lol Reply

Right tbh like I have low expectations of most white actors so seeing them look away from a child molestor and line their pockets isn't a surprise. Reply

"There hasn't been one black or nbpoc in his films"



Off the top of my head I can only think of Freida Pinto and Antonio Banderas. Reply

So the Guerrilla mess isn't her first rodeo? Smh. Reply

Let's keep it that way. he's a piece of shit and can stay in his bland shitty lane. Reply

antonio is white lol Reply

Antonio is from Spain so homeboy is white Reply

What movie was Freida in? Reply

You're right, his films are all bland beige snooze fests anyways Reply

Also even though I'm not a huge fan of Elle Fanning I am disappointed because I've noticed that she makes a consistent effort to go work for women directors when she easily doesn't have to. Reply

every actor is dying to work wit this pedohile. It sure isn't right but it is what it is. Reply

I'd do a Woody Allen movie. Get money, me! Reply

I'd rather see you do a Chris Redfield movie instead if you catch my drift. Reply

why won't he die



and who'd want to work with him after seeing his latest films like magic in moonlight and cafe society? Reply

because of awards even though I think the only reason why blue jasmine did anything was bc of cate blanchett. it was also a ripoff of a streetcar named desire so 💁🏻



Edited at 2017-07-15 03:32 pm (UTC) Reply

yeah blue jasmine was p much all cate Reply

MTE - even as I was watching Blue Jasmine I was all "...so this is a modern-day Streetcar Named Desire without the homophobia and rape, right?" Reply

tbh ppl always say "because of awards" and i'm sure that's what the idiots in question are thinking as well, like it's so prestigious to work w/ the pedophile rapist who made annie hall or whatever, but it's also tragique because the majority of his films AREN'T awards bait, he's had more flops and poorly reviewed films in recent years than anything else. the last 5 for example are at 44%, 91% 54%, 52%, 71%, with blue jasmine as the 91, and before that it's much the same w/ random standout higher rated ones amongst a sea of forgettable bullshit, to rome w/ love sure as fuck didn't win shit, but his stand-in jesse eiseneberg still came running to work w/ him again... so like, for what exactly? idgi. is this just a hollywood rite of passage to establish yourself as a shitty narcissist w/ zero interest or care 4 fellow humans?



idk i hate these ppl srry 4 that ramble Reply

Dakota would never. Reply

True, she's too busy being on blind items! Reply

