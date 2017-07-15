Comedian Nick Rutherford shows his misogyny while Kyle Mooney watches silently

“I wish I was a woman. If I was a woman, I’d put out so much, get so much free shit.” “Remember in the old times when women would just walk up to a man and slap them across the face for no reason? Women, you should do that now!!” "Woman can do anything nowadays, like, I don't think you women know that. You all can go out and like do a line coke and fuck a stripper and be celebrated but if i do it I'm a mess." “Women have it easy-- they can wear whatever they want.” Why. Are. Men. Such. GARBAGE. Bless her for taking them to task over this.

The whole thing is worth reading it's awful (also this is why I don't care for 99% of male comedians. They just. Aren't. Funny.):



I walk up to him with tears in my eyes, and very calmly ask him, with all the genuine sadness in my fucking soul, how he could tell me to take my top off after I asked him about the issue of ironic sexism. He told me “Yeah, can you not see the funny in you asking about ironic sexism followed by me saying something ironically sexist?”



In response to me explaining what’s wrong with saying he’s jealous of women for being able to wear whatever they want when women’s clothes are the most scrutinized thing on the planet: “Alright, let’s not get carried away, I said women can wear anything they want, I wasn’t commenting on what they wear during a rape."



In response to why, if he was so concerned as he said he was with resolving these kinds of issues, did he not shut down any of the heckling, “We’re just 3 drunk bros up there” and that the Q&A was “supposed to be a good time.”



When I started to cry again so my voice got louder, he got in my face and yelled “YOU DON’T FUCKING KNOW ME, YOU DON’T KNOW WHAT I’VE BEEN THROUGH.” Chrissy stepped in because she thought it was going to get physical. The two guards overseeing the conversation did nothing.



When I nearly took off after he got in my face, he goes to shake Chrissy’s hand to try to buddy up with her and appear like they’re on the same side, “Listen, your friend is just like really emotional and crying and shit…?”



Then, after around 20 minutes of trying to get through to this man, he said “listen, I rather be hanging out with my friends.”