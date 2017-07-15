Mel B Ordered to Pay Ex $40,000 Per Month in Temporary Spousal Support
Mel B Ordered to Pay Ex $40,000 Per Month in Temporary Spousal Support Despite Her Shocking Abuse Claims https://t.co/TeGo4Cvg23— People Magazine (@people) 14 juillet 2017
- Melanie “Mel B” Brown has been ordered to pay Stephen Belafonte $40,000 per month in temporary spousal support.
- Mel B will also have to pay $140,000 in attorney fees and forensic fees on Belafonte’s behalf.
I feel bad for her
Seriously! And that's despite my recent raise!