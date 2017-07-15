Mel B Ordered to Pay Ex $40,000 Per Month in Temporary Spousal Support

That is the most utter of bullshit. Not only the fact that this man "allegedly" (has) abused her, but there is no way he needs 40k a month.



The anger she must feel...omg. Or do you just shut down at some point? It's unreal. She's handing huge wads of cash to a man who abused her...smh.

I'm very surprised by this. Wasn't he abusive toward her? He shouldn't get a dime.



Are you fucking kidding me.

Absolute fucking bullshit.

Ugh this is awful



I feel bad for her Reply

This injustice. Not to the best modern Spice Girl!

Damn. What he gets in one month is more than I make in a year.

Right? Shit like this is so sobering.

Seriously! And that's despite my recent raise!

JFC

What the fuck! He fucking abused her, how is that a fair decision?

This abusive loser is getting this for being nothing but an abusive loser who just happens to not be with his wife anymore. Ridiculous.

She could just hire a hitman for less.

That's fucked up

This is super messed up. The law should take into account the abuse she suffered, but they hardly ever do. Does anyone know if they decided the custody issue? I'm assuming he is going for joint custody.

california actually has legislation that prevents spouses from paying their abusers but i think the stipulation is that there has to be conviction not just allegations.

idk re the custody issue, but only one of her kids is his. i know the eldest daughter's dad was trying to get custody of her at some point, because of the abuse claims.

Sooo is anyone going to take her abuse claims seriously? And also does Mél even make that kind of money still? Who has custody of their kids? This guy is scum but hey at least he can still live the high life without working

She's on that tv talent show I can't think of the name of.

america's got talent

Ah okay! Shit I didn't realize they make that much money unless their name is Simon Cowell

