Ryan Lochte cleared of criminal charge stemming from Rio Olympics incident

he prolly paid them off lbr.



exaggerating is telling a truthful story but making some details seem better/worse than it was. ryan completely lied and said one thing happened when the opposite did.



but sure why not. a rich & famous guy getting away with a crime is business as usual in this world. Reply

Good thing he's white Reply

smh. i hope we never see his face again unless he like gets hit by a car 'cause his dumb ass decided to sleep in the middle of the road. Reply

🙄what a surprise Reply

Lochte did not break the law in exaggerating the details of an incident at a gas station



Lying to the authorities isn't a crime anymore, happy days!



Edited at 2017-07-15 10:06 am (UTC)

should've locked him up, smh Reply

I can't believe you missed the opportunity to make the "they should LOCHTE'M up" pun sis Reply

This whole thing was such an absolute clusterfuck of a mess. Lochte remains an idiot. Reply

unsurprising, to be qwhite honest. he was just a kid!



yeah, fuck the fact he disrespected an entire nation, fuck the laws of said nation, because it's just a country full of dirty brown people so their laws don't apply to stupid ass gringos pendejos. hope this nigga chokes. Reply

I thought that more than 40% of Brazil was White?



idk about exact percentages but racial ideologies are different in Latin America than in the U.S., like where I grew up (Argentina) a lot of people would identify or be considered as white even if they wouldn't be considered white in the U.S. or Europe



Edited at 2017-07-15 01:30 pm (UTC)

I remember watching a documentary saying that 90% of Brazil would be considered of color in America. Racial mixing was really prevalent Reply

He's an idiot, at least this is good news for his baby that was born not too long ago. Reply

Oh to be a rich white male Reply

In before "he's Cuban" Reply

He is?!? Reply

I swear to God, Cubans are like the whitest of the white Latinos. I feel like most people who have Cuban ancestry look like straight up run of the mill whites. Like you can't even make a just argument about them being POC. Cameron Diaz, Bella Thorn, Frany Muniz, Lauren from 5H, the daughter from Reba, the son from 7th Heaven...etc Reply

he's a white cuban then Reply

I hate his smug face UGH Reply

The framework is true? How can that be when he lied about everything? Reply

