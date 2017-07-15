Ryan Lochte cleared of criminal charge stemming from Rio Olympics incident
An investigation by USA TODAY Sports found that, despite embellishments, the framework of Lochte’s story was true. https://t.co/gnZekIviZ8— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) 15 juillet 2017
An appellate court in Brazil has dismissed a criminal case against U.S. swimmer Ryan Lochte, concluding that Lochte did not break the law in exaggerating the details of an incident at a gas station during the Rio Olympics in August.
his attorney's statement :
“We are pleased that the court has finally dismissed the criminal prosecution against Mr. Lochte, while at the same time, appropriately recognizing that he committed no crime. It has been a long year, but in the end, justice prevailed.”
check ha emails
but sure why not. a rich & famous guy getting away with a crime is business as usual in this world.
Bullshit.
Lying to the authorities isn't a crime anymore, happy days!
Lochte did not break the law in exaggerating the details of an incident at a gas station
yeah, fuck the fact he disrespected an entire nation, fuck the laws of said nation, because it's just a country full of dirty brown people so their laws don't apply to stupid ass gringos pendejos. hope this nigga chokes.
