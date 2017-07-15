Kev

True Blood/Supergirl Actress, Brit Morgan, Joins Riverdale as Recurring Lawyer Character




-In true Riverdale fashion, the character's name is Penny Peabody, an attorney the Southside Serpents keep on retainer for when they get in trouble otherwise know as "Snake Charmer"

-Jughead will have to pay her in favors rather than cash when he seeks her out to help his dad (please don't let this be Grundy 2.0)

-Previously has played Livewire on Supergirl and Debbie Pelt on True Blood among many other things


is it too much to hope that she ends up in a fight with Alice someone?
