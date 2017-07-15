True Blood/Supergirl Actress, Brit Morgan, Joins Riverdale as Recurring Lawyer Character

‘Riverdale’: Brit Morgan Set To Recur In Season 2 Of the CW Drama https://t.co/kdQhukhGG6 pic.twitter.com/sRXg49RX5z — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 15, 2017

(please don't let this be Grundy 2.0)

is it too much to hope that she ends up in a fight with Alice someone?

-In true Riverdale fashion, the character's name is Penny Peabody, an attorney the Southside Serpents keep on retainer for when they get in trouble otherwise know as "Snake Charmer"-Jughead will have to pay her in favors rather than cash when he seeks her out to help his dad-Previously has played Livewire on Supergirl and Debbie Pelt on True Blood among many other things