Drew Barrymore Reunites With 'Charlie's Angels' Co-Star Cameron Diaz!



Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz had a mini Charlie’s Angels reunion!

Drew took to her Instagram to share a fun selfie from their time together.

“Getting out of your house with your girlfriend. And being a whole person, with your sister. Remember to spend a moment with the ones you love in your busy life,” she wrote.

Drew added, “She has made me feel beyond beautiful. Always has. Always will. #thankgodforyourfriends. They rejuvenate and confirm everything.”


I'm still waiting for the third installment!

