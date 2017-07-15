Drew Barrymore Reunites With 'Charlie's Angels' Co-Star Cameron Diaz!

I love these movies so much. Even the second one that apparently everyone thought was really bad? I would kill for a third. Reply

Tbh I don't know if I'd even want another Charlie's Angels. The movies were soooo mid-2000s, it wouldn't fit today's cinema at all imo. That kind of campy humor just isn't want mainstream audiences like anymore.



But seeing this kinda makes me sad, bc no actresses today have as much charisma as these two did at their peaks. Like they were stars and we don't have those anymore.



That kind of campy humor just isn't want mainstream audiences like anymore.





lol what? not with movies like 21 jump street and whatnots slaying at the box office. if anything, this would be the perfect time to revive charlie's angels.

TBH the Charlie's angels movies while entertaining enough were nowhere near as good as ontd pretends they were. Nostalgia is a hell of a drug lol

people know they're not good movies, they just enjoy the campy terribleness. it's of those amazingly entertainly bad movies that everyone secretly enjoys

crying, BLESS. Charlie's Angels was so iconic. I saw both movies in theater back in the day when it premiered. Those were good times, truly simply good times. awww. I'd live for the third sequel tbh. I have many favorite scenes, especially this for many reasons which I thought was visually the coolest on a big screen to me personally and it sort of stuck with me for life lol:

I'll always appreciate these movies for making Lucy a movie star.

drew seems like a sweetheart

Im watching Lucy Liu right now on Ally Mcbeal. I would love a Charlies Angels 3 with the original cast. No re-boot necessary.

Whoa, Drew looks so busted

aw. they all look great

I need a third CA movie from them tbh.

