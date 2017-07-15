Drew Barrymore Reunites With 'Charlie's Angels' Co-Star Cameron Diaz!
Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz had a mini Charlie’s Angels reunion!
Drew took to her Instagram to share a fun selfie from their time together.
“Getting out of your house with your girlfriend. And being a whole person, with your sister. Remember to spend a moment with the ones you love in your busy life,” she wrote.
Drew added, “She has made me feel beyond beautiful. Always has. Always will. #thankgodforyourfriends. They rejuvenate and confirm everything.”
I'm still waiting for the third installment!
Source
But seeing this kinda makes me sad, bc no actresses today have as much charisma as these two did at their peaks. Like they were stars and we don't have those anymore.
Edited at 2017-07-15 08:45 am (UTC)
lol what? not with movies like 21 jump street and whatnots slaying at the box office. if anything, this would be the perfect time to revive charlie's angels.