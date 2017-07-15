United Airlines lost ScHoolboy Q's dog
You guys r idiots @united HOW U PUT MY DOG ON THE WRONG FLIGHT???? I need answers— ScHoolboy Q (@ScHoolboyQ) July 14, 2017
- ScHoolBoy Q purchased a French Bulldog puppy from Denver, Colorado and have it delivered on Friday but the dog that came to the rapper's home wasn't the right one.
United responded:
We want to look into this further. Please DM us the airway bill. ^MD https://t.co/Y6hG6uklaR— United (@united) July 14, 2017
- Since talking with United, they will deliver the dog (who will be named Yeerndamean) by midnight to his Los Angeles home
Here are pics of Q's other 2 dogs (who both have Instagram accounts)
Follow my sons....... @Halldale_canecorso_ & @figaro_doberman_
source 1/2/3/4/5
ill stop myself from getting on my high horse about people not adopting
whatever whatever, my adopted stinker is the best dog in the world anywy
there's too many sad stories
I know people can take service dogs in the cabin with them, I wonder how they go on international and long haul flights? I guess you could take it to the bathroom.
Also, dog wank already, lemme perch
what will happen to the other dog
Dude couldn't find any dogs that were closer to him tho?
Edited at 2017-07-15 08:27 am (UTC)
My parents bought pugs long before we heard about the issues with short noses, thank god they were okay.
Wrt to the facial/breathing issues, I thought that generally smoosh-faces weren't to be flown unless it was in the cabin? Maybe I'm remembering wrong; there were a lot of rules when we flew some of the dogs to rescues. I just feel so bad for the poor breeds that have been so badly deformed solely to meet people's aesthetic preferences :(
i miss having a dog. every time i see one i go mental. never thought id be more of a dog person than cat.
I don't like the idea of putting dogs on flights because this shit always happens and sometimes dogs even die. I wish there was a better way to transport them because it's dangerous and majorly stressful for dogs. I used to work for an airline and even when the best care was taken, shit would still happen and dogs would get loose or be put on the wrong flights and it's just too much.
Anyway back to the shittyness of this airline. Many people need to travel with their pets especially if they move states/countries. Maybe certain airlines shouldn't offer this service if they are going to be so fucking incompetent. Then again given United's coverage at least they didn't physically harm the dog