United Airlines lost ScHoolboy Q's dog

Has the airline industry always been this much of a hot mess or has it just stop giving any fucks at all? Reply

Thread

Link

isn't this the same airline that just keeps fucking up over and over recently? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Its been United along with Delta in the news lately Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There are a lot more flights going out now than before so there's bound to be more fuck ups basically. Massive companies = less quality control. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Honestly other than like Emirates and Air New Zealand it seems like airlines have given up on the customer service side of things...oh I should mention Malaysia air are pretty good though Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why he buying breeder dogs when he could be adopting tho Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

fgs Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte. Making it seem like it's his beloved old dog or something smh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ikr 🙄 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

having a puppy flown in, good lord. poor pup.



ill stop myself from getting on my high horse about people not adopting



whatever whatever, my adopted stinker is the best dog in the world anywy Reply

Thread

Link

My aunt wants to adopt a dog from the Ukraine and it would have to come to America by ship. No joke. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'd be scared of putting a dog on a plane



there's too many sad stories



I know people can take service dogs in the cabin with them, I wonder how they go on international and long haul flights? I guess you could take it to the bathroom. Reply

Thread

Link

United stays fucking up.





Also, dog wank already, lemme perch Reply

Thread

Link

was there really not a single breeder within driving distance of his house ? french bulldogs are not some obscure breed. also airlines continue to be shit. i'm assuming that a person just dropping the dog off and leaving is at least partially responsible for the confusion as opposed to a person boarding a flight with their dog. Reply

Thread

Link

ordering dogs wtf



what will happen to the other dog Reply

Thread

Link

Wtf?! How does that happen?!



Dude couldn't find any dogs that were closer to him tho? Reply

Thread

Link

That's crazy. However he should adopt and not shop. Reply

Thread

Link

fuck united but fuck him too for ordering a dog like it's a grocery from amazon Reply

Thread

Link

fuck every part of this story. poor dogs. Reply

Thread

Link

happens a lot. Not the dog mix up but the AKC's or W/E getting shipped, and no it's not usually a location centric situation it's usually a this dog came from Europe came from NYC came from Wherever and gets "dropped off" but usually they have carriers and handlers so like who just shipped a random ass dog w/out anyone escorting it and making sure it got to where it needed to go?? that's the red flag. Reply

Thread

Link

to add they don't just "Order" these dogs....like I"LL HAVE ONE PLS LMFAO ppl that do this usually have the dog coming from either another country or completely different region otherwise no shit they'd drive em there. Either way, seems sketchy and shitty on the part of the breeder there should've been a handler there to make the exchange and OFC ADOPT DONT SHOP! but are you fucking kidding me???? like someone ulike him is gonna try to find an AKC in a shelter?? obvy not bc ppl that do this breeder shit are lazy pieces of shit so I mean... but honestly fam not everyone understands the adopt not shop.. like do you think these lazy ass ppl have time to make sure their precious rescue is indeed a 100% purebred AKC?? like most likely the ppl buying from these breeders are ppl that show dogs or train them otherwise and it's kinda a shtick for purebreds bc you know mixes are generally a little bit more hard to predict. and b4 anyone tries to contest this shit, like.... read about it.



Edited at 2017-07-15 08:27 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

...sis are you ok Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He could have avoided this by, you know, adopting a local dog instead of buying a dog from a breeder from a place he couldn't even drive to. Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

Am I too hopefully to think that most owners of Frenchies/Pugs know about their soft palate issues and would pick an ethical breeder over someone closer.



My parents bought pugs long before we heard about the issues with short noses, thank god they were okay. Reply

Thread

Link

Way too hopeful, unfortunately. I've see no limits to the stupidity of people re: proper care of animals. Can't tell you how many purebreeds came into the small town shelter I used to volunteer at (partially bc there was/is a puppy store at the mall, which people were fighting against when I moved). And probably half of them were neglected/had serious health issues, etc. They were never claimed ofc. I mean, we had an AKC black lab that had a chip so they got a hold of the breeder and they wouldn't take him back so that's def a sketch breeder.



Wrt to the facial/breathing issues, I thought that generally smoosh-faces weren't to be flown unless it was in the cabin? Maybe I'm remembering wrong; there were a lot of rules when we flew some of the dogs to rescues. I just feel so bad for the poor breeds that have been so badly deformed solely to meet people's aesthetic preferences :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

are we to feel sorry for this person (whoever he is) because he lost his mailorder dog? Reply

Thread

Link

I feel sorry for the two dogs who have obviously been put in very stressful situations. Poor bbs. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've always wanted a doberman Reply

Thread

Link

They're such beautiful dogs. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Those poor babies, being shipped around like produce. Reply

Thread

Link

that name is dumb lol glad he'll get his dog tho.



i miss having a dog. every time i see one i go mental. never thought id be more of a dog person than cat. Reply

Thread

Link

I.Would.Fucking.Lose.It!



I don't like the idea of putting dogs on flights because this shit always happens and sometimes dogs even die. I wish there was a better way to transport them because it's dangerous and majorly stressful for dogs. I used to work for an airline and even when the best care was taken, shit would still happen and dogs would get loose or be put on the wrong flights and it's just too much. Reply

Thread

Link

IA. I helped arrange to fly some of the dogs at the shelter I volunteered for to out-of-state rescues and I was paranoid the whole time that something bad would happen :( unfortunately it was generally the cheaper and/or more flexible option, as well as less travel time total. I know there's great groups that ground transport, I just also don't like the idea of it taking 2 days or so of traveling, since that's stressful too. I really like organizations like pilots n paws because it's a quick way to travel (flying), but with usually a lot less stress bc it's the pilot(s) and dog(s) only. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Okay I see more people mad at him not getting a shelter dog which fine fair point.



Anyway back to the shittyness of this airline. Many people need to travel with their pets especially if they move states/countries. Maybe certain airlines shouldn't offer this service if they are going to be so fucking incompetent. Then again given United's coverage at least they didn't physically harm the dog Reply

Thread

Link