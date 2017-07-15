The Godfather 11

United Airlines lost ScHoolboy Q's dog




- ScHoolBoy Q purchased a French Bulldog puppy from Denver, Colorado and have it delivered on Friday but the dog that came to the rapper's home wasn't the right one.

United responded:




- Since talking with United, they will deliver the dog (who will be named Yeerndamean) by midnight to his Los Angeles home

Here are pics of Q's other 2 dogs (who both have Instagram accounts)

Follow my sons....... @Halldale_canecorso_ & @figaro_doberman_

source 1/2/3/4/5
