Is Tom Holland a Racist?

That would be a compliment for me? But to each their own



mte. OP is reaching.... Reply

"ONTD, is it racist to be surprised at a non-white person speaking "good English"?"



No. Reply

Cultural ignorance at its finest, I would say. A lot of Americans I know are shocked that I speak English well, even though I've been living in the US for almost eleven years. Reply

where u from sis? Reply

Mexico Reply

ONTD, is it racist to be surprised at a non-white person speaking "good English"?







...Wouldn't that depend entirely on knowing the person's background? I mean, yeah, I'd be surprised and impressed if someone grew up in Korea and came to an English speaking nation as an adult and picked it up quickly. Some of my family and their friends have been here since the early 90s yet still have terrible English, it's not a given. Some people just have the talent for it.



Having said that, I know nothing about the person he is referring to. Did he?

Nah both of them didn't. They talk about how they just got to Korea that morning and what they did that day. Reply

Well....My Mom speaks pretty good English so some people are surprised that she doesn't use an interpreter and all that BUT she has told me that people in power react differently when they find out she speaks fluent English. She says they go from asshole to nice real quick when they figure out she's assimilated. It's not really a talent per se but some people just make a bigger effort. My Mom has white and black friends and I think that her assimilation has created an environment where she was forced to speak English. Reply

did he not know eric's name...? like it's definitely racist/racially insensitive but i feel like if you meet someone with an english name that should give you more of a clue Reply

tons of Asians have English stage name though like Lizzy or Victoria Reply

that's not really the same since his "stage name" is literally just his name Reply

Every korean i know has a fake western name they go with unless your name is kim in the first place.



Like Gwangmyeong (yep i know - shes named after a city) became Lucia



I worked with tonnes of international students who had chosen "western" names to go by and they all had various levels of english competency. I wouldn't take it as a given. Reply

My Korean ESL students always give themselves English names. I've had loads called Scarlet, Kira, Sammy, etc.



The most, ahem, memorable one was Mingey...



meh, he was trying to give a compliment..... Reply

yeah but a compliment was followed by "HOW did you learn it?!". idk by attending school like everyone else in korea? Reply

nitpicking season already? Reply

This is ONTD. Nitpicking season is year-round. Reply

Oh for the love of God. Forget ISIS! This is the real crime here! Get Tom fitted for his white hood right now!

right? People are just looking for any reason to be upset now. Reply

Calm down Reply

I'm sure Tom Holland will come out of this fine dude it's ok.. Reply

/sarcasm, not outrage ONTD.

Lol seriously Reply

i think people understand your intent Reply

Who knew ISIS was the zero point on the line of legitimate outrage. Reply

you need to chill Reply

lmao @ some of these comments Reply

White people are always so surprised by how well my mum can speak English. Annoying af. Reply

I'm Asian, and I recently expressed surprised at my bf's friend from the Czech Republic who spoke perfect English (he went to school in America as a kid). I think it's a pretty normal compliment to say to anyone in/from a country where English isn't the primary language.



So no, I don't he's a racist. Reply

This. They were in Korea and were complimenting the guy. I'm Asian too, I get asked about my English when I'm in Taiwan, it's not like I have a sign proclaiming BORN IN CANADA Reply

Yeah, this is me. Reply

right? when i waas in the US i took it as a compliment when people complimented my english. it's not easy to learn a new languae and i like i when someone recognizes the effort i made. Reply

"how did you learn it"???



I feel like that question in and of itself can be kind of neutral (note, I didn't watch the interview, so I don't know context or tone). As a former English teacher, I'm reading that as "were your classes in school? did you start learning a second language when you were in kindergarten?", "was it at a private language school outside of normal school hours?", "private tutor/lessons one on one", etc. I have a Swedish friend and her English is amazing and she also has a damn near non-existent accent (to me), so I asked her about that and she told me it was because she watched a lot of American TV/movies, lol.



I guess I just read it as genuine curiosity about how people learn new languages, but I also tend to give people the benefit of the doubt initially. Reply

OMG HOW CAN HE JUST ASK THAT HOW DARE HE Reply

i took it as "did u learn it at school, are u self-taught. did u live in an english-speaking country for a while?" pretty legitimate question imo. Reply

lol self-taught? what are you on about. Reply

lol at his face when he realized he dun goofed...how embarrassingly ignorant. Reply

Side eye worthy and ignorant, I hate when I meet new people and they're baffled i can fluently speak English, it sucks because I feel myself putting on a stronger accent just to prove that I can speak English or some shit Reply

Looks pretty racist to me Reply

was he in korea when he asked this or was he in an english-speaking country? i think if it's the latter and he asked a person of asian descent this question, it would be ignorant. but if it's the former and he presumed the interviewer was not a native english speaker, then maybe it was just an innocent mistake.



korea of all places getting mad over racism. don't they have tv shows that regularly paint people brown to portray black people? Reply

LMAO yeah and shit like this Reply

They were definitely in Korea. Eric asks about meeting Korean fans for the first time and says + gestures outside. Also, yasss drag us~ jk. It's not like a normal thing to see on tv nowadays, but once is too damn much. Reply

i mean just because a country as a whole might be generally racist doesn't mean that some of its citizens can't be mad about racism Reply

