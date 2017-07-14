Avan Jogia seemingly denies Aladdin casting rumors

this entire fiasco is ridiculous. if they genuinely can't find an actor good enough for the role (which I don't believe in the slightest) they should just scrap the damn thing. Reply

You know someone's gonna spill specific, racist casting call tea soon. Something funny is up when they're claiming "gosh, there's just no Asian or Middle Eastern actors in London" Reply

Why do people keep saying this, real talk...idk cause this just looks like the normal the back and forth process for any big budget anticipated movie? Unless Guy has come out and said something about the casting?



Edited at 2017-07-15 05:21 am (UTC) Reply

why tho. if no talent actress emma watson can get cast in beauty and the best, they can just go ahead and cast a subpar brown actor and make the movie anyway Reply

Hollywood has no problem finding actors to play terrorists (see: '24' and '24: Legacy') so why all the trouble finding an actor now? Reply

At this point Queen Tay is gonna have to break out her Evil Brunette wig & practice singing A Whole New World Reply

lmao Reply

Well hopefully ONTD keeps their expectations low for the casting, this is our biggest fault tbh. Reply

emma stone for jasmine

this dog for rajah







done! jake gyllenhaal for aladdinemma stone for jasminethis dog for rajahdone! Reply

The dog can stay, everyone else can go home Reply

I am so confused by this photo rn lol Reply

I feel like his PR leaked the audition to TMZ and he didn't get a call back or something Reply

It's so embarrassing when that stuff happens



Like after twilight Taylor laugners team had him up for all these roles and said his asking price was 7 mil and I didn't realize it was fake until someone told me lol Reply

Who is this guy? He's gorgeous! Reply

im really hoping they cast a middle eastern actor for the role Reply

they don't exist Reply

tbh as an arab, I actually like this choice (I just hope he can act) and he's actually most of my arab friends' pick for Aladdin. I'm just really hoping that they do a south asian lead + middle eastern lead with Jasmine and Aladdin tho cause this is straight up the only disney movie (or any hollywood movie lbr) where a middle eastern actor can get more than 1 line (unless it's a war movie...but thats another problem altogether). Reply

He's too ugly to be Aladdin anyways lol. He looks like a girl in a cheap wig w/out the beard he should keep it. Reply

Shut your whore mouth!!!!



Avan is beautiful Reply

Too ugly....... lol ok Reply

Less competition for me. bye. Reply

he does nothing for me but this feels like a rare moment where i can understand ontd saying he's cute Reply

...ugly? how sway?! Reply

What.... lol Reply

lmao, I agree Reply

He looks like an uglier version of a girl who used to work at my local publix. If he didnt have long hair his basic ass would be out in the street. ontd is blinded by his mane. they have no taste as usual lmao Reply

I like that gif .... Reply

So they told him no. Reply

He needs to confirm a dick appointment with yours truly. Reply

Table scraps aren't enough, and until there is enough work for POC's of all backgrounds to eat, I refuse to be pitted against my brothers.



thats literally what going on auditions is...? Reply

Yeah, I was reading that tweet and was like Reply

Yeah but the fighting over a very few roles is a problem faced by poc, unlike white actors if they miss out on one role like this it may be years before another one is written Reply

Ugh I wanted this to happen. He is so goddamn fine. I'm stealing your gif too OP. Reply

I loved the understudy who played Aladdin when I went to see it on Broadway.

He was charismatic and young, but he is Mexican. Reply

He looks more like Jafar anyway... Reply

