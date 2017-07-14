Oh Ji Ho #3

Gordon Ramsay on pineapple pizza: "This is an Italian tragedy"

  • Gordon Ramsay has been quite vocal in the past about his hatred of pineapple on pizza. Yet to raise money for a children's hospital, he said he would eat a slice of pineapple pizza. Of course the donations were made and Ramsay had to fulfull his promise. He consumed the slice live on Facebook this past Wednesday.

  • What did he have to say after eating the pizza? Ramsay's thoughts: "Not good. This isn’t a pizza, this is a mistake. This is an Italian tragedy. At least Romeo and Juliet had a happy ending. The only happy ending for me will be on the toilet tonight. This is gross! No offense to Canadians, but it’s like eating moose turds.” After, he washed his mouth out with Listerine.


How do you feel about pineapple pizza? What is the worst pizza topping?
