Gordon Ramsay on pineapple pizza: "This is an Italian tragedy"
Source
Relish Watching Gordon Ramsay Suffer as He Eats Pineapple Pizza: ‘This Is an Italian Tragedy’ https://t.co/R2IzFu7BA6— People Magazine (@people) July 15, 2017
- Gordon Ramsay has been quite vocal in the past about his hatred of pineapple on pizza. Yet to raise money for a children's hospital, he said he would eat a slice of pineapple pizza. Of course the donations were made and Ramsay had to fulfull his promise. He consumed the slice live on Facebook this past Wednesday.
- What did he have to say after eating the pizza? Ramsay's thoughts: "Not good. This isn’t a pizza, this is a mistake. This is an Italian tragedy. At least Romeo and Juliet had a happy ending. The only happy ending for me will be on the toilet tonight. This is gross! No offense to Canadians, but it’s like eating moose turds.” After, he washed his mouth out with Listerine.
GIF
How do you feel about pineapple pizza? What is the worst pizza topping?
Edited at 2017-07-15 03:30 am (UTC)
Accurate!
And the worst pizza topping is onions because onions are the devil's food. (Yes, I'm aware there's prob onion in pizza sauce and stuff, but I can't see it and I don't taste it.)
Edited at 2017-07-15 03:31 am (UTC)
Anchovies or mushrooms would be the worst pizza topping. They're both disgusting.
Y'all are missing out!
unsurprising, best hawaiian pizza I had was when I lived in Hawaii at Kona Brewing. SO GOOD.
Duck him, pine is great
Pure evil.
Pepperoni and pineapple pizza is my #1 fave pizza. SO good.
Pineapple's main issue is its been paired with ham on pizza. That's gross. It needs to be paired with spice.
Pepperoni and pineapple or fuck off
I'm not as excited as I thought I'd be. I love it but it doesn't seem like a pizza topping.
haters can keep hatin, more for me tbqh!!!
Also, what's up with that pizza and those awful cuts? The pineapple should be in slices
i hate all things dairy tho. gives me pimples too
my friend can only eat mozarella type of cheese as it's different from regular cheese, or you can try vegan style which has gotten pretty decent in the last few years tbh.
I love pineapple and peppericini..even if everyone makes fun of me.
Oh that's you.
But that's cause I was raised right