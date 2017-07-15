Pixar Announces Untitled Quest Movie Set in ‘Suburban Fantasy World’
- Dan Scanlon will direct a new original Pixar film, to take place in a suburban fantasy world, "a mixture of the fantasy and everyday."
- The movie will follow two brothers who go on a quest to track down their lost father.
- Scanlon added that this is a personal project for him, as he lost his own father when he was young.
- A release date hasn't been announced, but it will likely be one of the several release dates that Pixar has lined up for unknown films: March 13, 2020, June 19, 2020, and June 18, 2021.
Oh. More boy characters from Pixar.
And I say that as a huge pixar fan.
Why is it so hard for them to write stories about girls?
SIGH
I'm curious.
Maybe that's where the Google+ guy went.
>Turn into fantasy version of what they're really seeing
>Adorable and innovative, brings everyone watching back to their childhoods
>Come to terms with fact father is either dead and/or "went for cigarettes"
>Audience cries
>Academy begins engraving Oscar
I imagine it being similar to Spiderman/Transformers at Universal maybe.
ah pixar, always taking risks