Pixar Announces Untitled Quest Movie Set in ‘Suburban Fantasy World’

"The movie will follow two brothers..."



Oh. More boy characters from Pixar.



Mhm. I always appreciated Miyazaki because he seems to really value the importance of female characters that young girls can relate and look up to.

Sen and Sophie are two of my fav movie characters EVAR.

ikr

I had the same reaction. I'm glad they're getting back into original films instead of more sequels, but do we really need another look at the father-son relationship after Finding Nemo?

mte A BOY MOVIE ABOUT TWO BOYS TRYING TO FIND A MAN was my first thought

That was legit my first thought.



Why is it so hard for them to write stories about girls? Reply

my only hope is that they wont be white

and looking for their father to boot

SIGH



SIGH Reply

exactly. wow, pixar, more xy xy xy.

My first thought. It couldn't have been at least with one female sibling? A mom?

it's based on dan and his brother.

Sounds like they shifted king of the elves to pixar and retooled it.

I'm curious.



I'm curious. Reply

Oh, cool

'Suburban'...so full of white people then?

It's a suburban fantasy world, apparently it's full of creatures like elves and trolls and shit.

that reminds me of Spiderwick Chronicles

White trolls.



Maybe that's where the Google+ guy went. Reply

Hdu, there will be a sarcastic black neighbor.

Sounds cool, like about adevnstures in ~imagination~

Pixar is remaking Supernatural?

that was my first thought lol

LOL

At first I thought this was going to be a Nelson Muntz "He didn't leave. He went to the store! And when he comes back I'll wave those Pop Tarts right in your face!" but I see now.

>On quest for lost father

>Turn into fantasy version of what they're really seeing

>Adorable and innovative, brings everyone watching back to their childhoods

>Come to terms with fact father is either dead and/or "went for cigarettes"

>Audience cries

>Academy begins engraving Oscar Reply

This is going to be soft-core porn for those wrinkled white bastards.

I imagine it being similar to Spiderman/Transformers at Universal maybe.



D23 related, but oooh, the ride vehicles for one of the 2 new Star Wars rides!I imagine it being similar to Spiderman/Transformers at Universal maybe. Reply

I thought that was a funko ridez like that funny vader in his fighter.

This looks like a smaller version of Star Tours

i doubt they're gonna go the vein of star tours, this will probably be something different, maybe on an actual track?

Sounds meh. I'm sure the ONTD bitching about it will endear it towards me over the next three years, though.

i think i read on twitter that the dad's dead, right? pass.

Well that didn't take long!

I'm totally here for an urban fantasy Pixar animated film.

*suburban fantasy

I mean... they seem like they're functionally the same, no?

brothers



ah pixar, always taking risks Reply

How innovative.

