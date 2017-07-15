Catwoman

Pixar Announces Untitled Quest Movie Set in ‘Suburban Fantasy World’



  • Dan Scanlon will direct a new original Pixar film, to take place in a suburban fantasy world, "a mixture of the fantasy and everyday."

  • The movie will follow two brothers who go on a quest to track down their lost father.

  • Scanlon added that this is a personal project for him, as he lost his own father when he was young.

  • A release date hasn't been announced, but it will likely be one of the several release dates that Pixar has lined up for unknown films: March 13, 2020, June 19, 2020, and June 18, 2021.


