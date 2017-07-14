Vogue Apologises for Zayn and Gigi Cover

Looks like it's back to the drawing board for me and Jay then. Reply

Vogue has missed the mark consistently for years. Reply

The entire industry has been missing the mark for well over a decade.



Almost everyone is doing the same tired recycled look and putting faces in that look relatively the same pale shade. Reply

That's what you get when 60+ year olds run magazines geared at 20-somethings. Reply

Meanwhile Teen Vogue has been killing it. Reply

...IDK what they were going for because they didn't explain it well but it didn't work. Reply

Racked figured it out pretty quickly and called them out for it. Vogue tried to jump on the gender fluid bandwagon and make 2 people into something they're not.



Racked: What really doesn’t make sense is this headline: “Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Are Part of a New Generation Embracing Gender Fluidity.” Or the ensuing cover story, which breezily and unsuccessfully attempts to mash together three things: celebrity newsstand bait (Hadid and Malik), a fashion trend (runway styles that buck longstanding notions of what defines “masculine” and “feminine” dress), and a broader cultural conversation (gender identity).



The result is an editorial in which Hadid and Malik, two gender-conforming individuals who are not known as activists in the LGBTQ space, wear menswear and florals, respectively, and an article in which the two discuss borrowing clothing from each other’s closets. Much as Vogue tries, none of this adds up to them being icons of gender fluidity. —Eliza Brooke, senior reporter Reply

yaas gorgeous carey, capturing my soul Reply

Why is it always this same OP that creates these gender wank posts? Reply

It nourishes them and their cronies. Reply

Seems terfy.... or quite possibly acephobic 🤔 Reply

It's crazy to me how much Vogue fucks up.. do they not have PR people??



Edited at 2017-07-15 01:53 am (UTC)

I don't think they care about being PC, they're interested in attention. Reply

definitely, i always think this wrt cultural appropriation controversies in fashion as well Reply

nah, i think the writer is just an idiot who thought she was writing a genuinely interesting, ~intellectually stimulating article. there was a virgina woolf reference at the beginning lol



Edited at 2017-07-15 02:16 am (UTC)

maybe us vogue needs a posh-girl exodus, too Reply

I’m glad we are having this conversation. It's time. Reply

Whoever coined that idiotic term "genderquake" needs to be slapped upside the head a few times. Reply

I'm hoping it's when the earth opens up and swallows all men. Reply

it's a take on the term "youthquake," from the 60's, when youth culture changed a lot of things that included fashion, music, social issues, etc. I feel like they are trying to say "gender fluidity" is the new version of the "youthquake." But they totally missed the mark by almost a century. Putting Geegee in pant-suits in the 21st century, when women have been doing that since the 20's. lol.



Edited at 2017-07-15 03:50 am (UTC)

Lol, such an idiotic outrage. Reply

why not talk about "gender neutrality" in fashion instead of gender fluidity? Reply

I've started to hate the word "conversation" tbh Reply

it's started to replace 'i'm sorry if people were offended' as the most common element in apology bingo Reply

this was all stupid but genderfluid is bullshit, so 'misrepresenting' it as women wearing an article of men's clothing or vice versa is w/e to me. They just don't want to burn their bridge with the Hadids lol Reply

When are they going to apologize for hiding Zayn's face when he is clearly the more striking/attractive one and not forcing him to cut his hair? Reply

The real tragedy



Edited at 2017-07-15 03:07 am (UTC)

you're asking the real questions, sis Reply

