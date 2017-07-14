got | emilia smile

Vogue Apologises for Zayn and Gigi Cover




- in a follow up to this post, Vogue has apologised for using the term 'gender fluid' to describe Gigi and Zayn sharing clothing
- the statement reads: "The story was intended to highlight the impact the gender-fluid, non-binary communities have had on fashion and culture. We are very sorry the story did not correctly reflect that spirit – we missed the mark. We do look forward to continuing the conversation with greater sensitivity."

source 1 2
Tagged: , ,