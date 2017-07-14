Vogue Apologises for Zayn and Gigi Cover
- in a follow up to this post, Vogue has apologised for using the term 'gender fluid' to describe Gigi and Zayn sharing clothing
- the statement reads: "The story was intended to highlight the impact the gender-fluid, non-binary communities have had on fashion and culture. We are very sorry the story did not correctly reflect that spirit – we missed the mark. We do look forward to continuing the conversation with greater sensitivity."
Racked: What really doesn’t make sense is this headline: “Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Are Part of a New Generation Embracing Gender Fluidity.” Or the ensuing cover story, which breezily and unsuccessfully attempts to mash together three things: celebrity newsstand bait (Hadid and Malik), a fashion trend (runway styles that buck longstanding notions of what defines “masculine” and “feminine” dress), and a broader cultural conversation (gender identity).
The result is an editorial in which Hadid and Malik, two gender-conforming individuals who are not known as activists in the LGBTQ space, wear menswear and florals, respectively, and an article in which the two discuss borrowing clothing from each other’s closets. Much as Vogue tries, none of this adds up to them being icons of gender fluidity. —Eliza Brooke, senior reporter
